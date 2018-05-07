The Market Has Spoken: Buy Sarepta

On May 4, 2018, Sarepta closed at $89.75 (+14.81%), reached 52 week high of $90.99, with volume of 5.68M. The market has rendered a very positive vote on Sarepta: BUY!

On May 4, 2018, at 8:22 AM, Seeking Alpha news: Sarepta downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer. Shares price down 3% premarket.

On May 4, 2018, at 6:54 AM, Seeking Alpha news: Sarepta reports that EMA has rendered a negative trend vote on EXODYS 51's application.

On May 3, 2018, at 4:01 PM, Sarepta announced Q1 2018 financial results and recent corporate developments. At 4:30PM the same day, the company held a conference call.

May 4th is a special day for Star Wars fans, because it sounds like 'may the force' (as in 'May the force be with you'). It would seem that May 4th, 2018 perhaps will go down in memory as a special day not only for Star Wars fans, but for Sarepta Therapeutic (SRPT) investors, too.

SRPT reported their Q1 financial results and corporate developments on May 3 at 4:01PM and held their conference call at 4:30PM.

As a casual observer (i.e. not an investor), I did not listen to the conference call, but as SRPT is on my watch list, I noticed with interest the SA news through e-mail notifications. Below are the 3 items that caught my attention especially.

By the time I read the news item #3, I thought to myself that it's surely going to be a red day for SRPT. Would it be a dramatic 30% drop at the opening like Achaogen (AKAO) only a day before (May 3), from a mixed vote of the FDA Advisory committee, or an only slight dip? Imagine my surprise when this happened:

(Source: Seeking Alpha: 5 day chart ended on May 4, 2018)

Date High Low Close Change % Volume May 4 90.99 76.20 89.75 14.81 5.68M May 3 79.61 77.19 78.17 -0.31 1.22M May 2 79.57 77.18 78.41 0.72 0.73M May 1 78.17 75.83 77.85 1.95 0.85M April 30 79.24 76.34 76.36 0.76M

(Yahoo Finance: Historical Data: SRPT)

Not only did SRPT not go down, it went up and up, reached a new 52 week high of $90.99 around 1:51PM and closed up 14.81% at $89.75.

In case some of you may think that a 5 day chart is too narrow a window and could potentially misrepresent the trend, this is the one year chart:

(Source: Google Finance: 1 yr chart ended on May 4, 2018)

SRPT investors' confidence: ill-advised or well-founded?

I think that I'm not the only one who is both surprised and intrigued by the price action of SRPT on May 4th. This market report has analysts busy issuing new target prices for the stock, as well as voicing their opinions on the prospects of the company.

Are SRPT investors simply a different breed of investors altogether, who have a totally different risk/benefit consideration that simply disregards what others would normally consider as negative news? Or is there more than meets the eye with SRPT? These are my takes.

1. The negative trend vote of the EMA committee is a great challenge, but not an insurmountable one. (A delay, not a denial, or not yet).

This is from the company PR: [emphasis added]

Based on discussions with CHMP representatives, it is our understanding that the CHMP did not conclude that eteplirsen is ineffective for exon 51 amenable patients, but rather that Sarepta has not yet met the regulatory threshold for conditional approval, in part due to the use of external controls as comparators in the studies. Sarepta plans to file for re-examination and will request that a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG), which is made up of DMD and neuromuscular specialists, be convened to provide expert guidance and insight into, among other things, the validity of the external controls used and the importance of slowing pulmonary decline in patients with DMD.

In other way, it is a delay, not a denial. The re-examination process will take several months and a final decision with regards to the marketing application should be reached before the end of 2018. In the conference call, the CEO has provided more details with regards to this process, for anybody interested.

2. SRPT reports total net revenue of $64.6M for Q1, 2018, compared to $16.3M for Q1, 2017 (a 296% increase Y/Y).

In the conference call, the company stated that they remain on track to achieve their full year guidance of $295M to $305M in 2018 (a nearly 100% increase from $154.6M in 2017).

In terms of R&D expenses, SRPT reports $46.2M (71.5% of total net revenue) for Q1, 2018, compared to $29.1M (179% of total net revenue) for Q1, 2017.

(On a personal note, as someone with a science background, I'm more than impressed with their commitment to R&D. They surely put their money where their priority is!)

The company reports to have $1B in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of March 31, 2018.

There are more details on finances to be sure. I only highlight what I think are the most significant items. Given the overall picture of their financial strength, I think that missing the so called analysts' consensus view of the revenue by $0.2M for the Q seem in-consequential.

3. SRPT announced a partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the development of 5 potentially transformative gene therapies to treat Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).

In my opinion, this seems to be consistent with their philosophy of collaborating with many others (be it biotech companies or non-profit organizations) who are working either in DMD (e.g. SMMT), or other rare neuromuscular diseases, with similar or complimentary scientific approaches.

I don't know what it takes for a biotech company's performance to be upgraded or downgraded by the market analysts. However, for myself as an investor, I definitely appreciate SRPT's approach to invest their financial resources in smaller, perhaps less well capitalized biotech companies which have promising drug candidates with solid scientific rationales. Then, together to seek safe and effective treatments in meeting these critical, serious unmet medical needs, such as DMD, and LGMD.

4. Does EXONDYS 51 work? Does it cost too much?

The efficacy of EXONDYS 51 (also known as eteplirsen) seems to be a topic of dispute (or controversy) among the analysts and investors. Some feel that its approval in September 2016 was a departure from a long-standing tradition of the FDA's rigorous requirements of safety and efficacy data; while others view the approval as positive, especially for the applicable DMD patients, but also for the company, and the investors.

An annual cost of $300,000 for a treatment that many consider 'un-proven' does not help to unify the opinions either.

This article is not an academic paper in which I thoroughly examine the trial data, and articulate what my findings are as accurately and objectively as possible. It is an opinion piece for the purpose of investment.

For what it is worth, these are my thoughts, which I think are relevant for our purpose here, after studying this review article on the efficacy of eteplirsen based on its trials.

a. The difficulty in generating efficacy data should not too quickly lead to a conclusion that the drug lacks efficacy.

I think that lay people perhaps under-estimate the complexities and the difficulties of DMD trials. It is complex and extremely challenging, from the trial design, to what is an acceptable efficacy end point, to the challenges of establishing the acceptable control, the size of the trial, and many more complex factors.

b. In my opinion, since eteplirsen is well tolerated (i.e. the safety data is good), it is better to have an approved drug with limited efficacy than no treatment at all.

For example, the first two approved drugs for IPF, another very serious, life threatening disease, only have very limited efficacy in slowing down the progression of the disease. Yet, unlike eteplirsen, they have many serious side effects, which prevent a large percentage of IPF patients from taking them. However, for those IPF patients who can tolerate the side effects, the drugs help to slow down the progress of the disease.

c. $300,000 is costly. However, is it too expansive?

That is a question that is beyond the scope or the purpose of this article. For me, I prefer to have SRPT and their various collaborators (for profit biotech companies or non-for-profit organizations) succeed in finding safe and effective treatments for DMD and other diseases, than not succeed. In order for that to happen, SRPT needs to be commercially successful (i.e. viable) as a biotech company and perhaps $300,000 is a fair price tag for all the R&D costs in developing this drug.

5. What's the future prospect of SRPT?

SRPT has two more DMD drug candidates that address a further 16% of patients (8% each), that have reached phase 3. I estimate a high probability that they too will reach the market, at least in the US, in the next few years.

Available data suggests that up to 80% of DMD patients have genotypes amenable to exon skipping, which is SRPT's main platform. In other words, if exon skipping proves to be a safe and effective approach to treating DMD (or at least slowing down the progression of the disease), eventually SRPT's drugs can potentially treat 80% of patients, if/when they are approved.

In addition, their investment in other gene therapies may also be successful in the future as well; as may be their partnerships with companies that have different, but very solid approaches. For example, SMMT, SRPT's partner in DMD, is reporting their phase 2 topline results in Q3, 2018, having already reported positive interim data in January. SMMT's DMD drug is applicable to all DMD patients.

I'm unable to find this in the current Q report, but according to this article, $2B was estimated to be the peak annual sales by the company for their DMD drugs, which would suggest a very optimistic outlook for the company, and of course its stock.

Perhaps this is the real reason why on May 4th, 2018, the market spoke loud and clear with its action that SRPT is a BUY!

Risks

The most significant risks include but are not limited to a negative outcome for EU marketing application, even after the re-examination process by the end of 2018; future regulatory failures for eteplirsen and other drug candidates in the US and elsewhere; the decrease of sales for eteplirsen in the US; trial failures of SRPT's other exon skipping drug candidates, or trial failures of SRPT's collaborators. The dilution risk is minimal.

