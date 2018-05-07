Aaron's Is Becoming An Interesting Bet On Credit (Though I'm Not Taking It)

I'm still not terribly interested in Aaron's business - or credit more generally - but there's an intriguing thesis with AAN selling off after Q1 results.

But the valuation here increasingly is reliant on the Progressive division - and the market has become notably more optimistic toward similar businesses over the period.

When I shorted Aaron's (AAN) in late 2016, the thesis was that Aaron's was the combination of two businesses - neither of which the market seemed particularly fond of. Plunging prices in electronics (which removed the need for rent-to-own financing) had shifted the core Aaron's business model to furniture and appliances (69% of 2017 revenue, per the 10-K, against 58% revenue in 2013). That in theory should have left any valuation on Aaron's core business at best in line with Best Buy (BBY) - and likely lower, given consistently negative comp trends for that segment.

Meanwhile, the Progressive business, which essentially allows retailers to outsource RTO options, was growing quickly - but still had its fair share of credit risk. And while valuation varied depending on the choice of peers, consumer credit plays ranging from Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) to OneMain Holdings (OMF) to Enova (ENVA) all seemed to be trading at peak or near-peak multiples.

Over the past ~18 months, some of the pillars of that bear case have eroded. As I pointed out in November after covering the short at ~break-even, AAN clearly has become a story based on Progressive, not the namesake business. That argument is backed by the reaction to Q1 results, which looked modestly positive for Aaron's but raised concerns about margins and portfolio quality at Progressive.

And where AAN could get interesting is in the fact that despite becoming a mostly credit-driven play, it's been left out of a rally in similar stocks. With the legacy Aaron's business showing some resilience, a reasonable valuation, and a lot of dry powder on the repurchase front, that creates the case for a move from a current ~$41 back to recent (and all-time) highs above $48, at least.

Admittedly, I'm probably not quite confident in either business (or credit/macro factors) to take up that case myself. But even a somewhat disappointing Q1 has pretty much ended the bear case - and for investors who see the recent rally in credit as logical, AAN should seem extremely attractive.

The Fundamental Bull Case For Aaron's

Fundamentally, AAN looks awfully attractive at current levels. The midpoint of 2018 guidance suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple right at 8x and a P/E of 12.4x.

Neither multiple incorporates much in the way of growth - but this hasn't been a stagnant business of late. Progressive revenue grew 27% last year, and is guided for a similar increase this year. Margins have compressed, but segment EBITDA rose 21% last year and is projected to increase 18-19% in 2018.

The Aaron's business continues to struggle, and is headed toward a fifth consecutive year of declining same-store revenue. But cost-cutting (and the acquisition of a major franchisee last year) has kept profits relatively stable, with guidance suggesting something in the ballpark of flat EBITDA this year. And Aaron's is projecting positive comps in Q4 2018, thanks to investments in its e-commerce platform.

Net/net, Aaron's is growing profits. Non-GAAP EPS climbed 11% last year, and is guided up 31% this year at the midpoint. Obviously, there's some one-time help from tax reform (and a benefit from share repurchases), but even that aside Aaron's earnings and cash flow are growing rather nicely. But the valuation, at least based on 2018 guidance, essentially argues that growth will come to a relatively quick end.

And there's another interesting aspect to the fundamental case for AAN. AAN trades over 10% below levels reached in late July, when the stock jumped 17% after a Q2 earnings beat. Here's what relevant peers have done since then:

BBY data by YCharts

Chart since July 28th, 2017

Admittedly, the comparisons between Aaron's and Best Buy aren't apples to apples; the credit plays aren't perfect peers for Progressive, either. (Note that residential furniture plays like Haverty Furniture (HVT) have struggled over this period; CACC and Synchrony Financial (SYF) have slid of late.)

Still, by any reasonable measure, Progressive supports around two-thirds of the current valuation. Excluding the tiny Dent-A-Med business, which is posting a small EBITDA loss this year, Progressive should generate 55%+ of consolidated profit based on guidance. (It passed the core Aaron's business in profit for the first time last year.) Something like 9x+ EBITDA for Progressive and ~6.5x for Aaron's gets to the current $3.16 billion enterprise value, and implies that Progressive accounts for 63%+ of that figure.

AAN, then, is ~two-thirds a credit story - where the market has become more bullish - and one-third (sort of) a retail story - where the market also has become more bullish. Indeed, the valuation exercise I did back in late 2016 - a blended valuation of the two businesses - itself has changed notably. BBY itself trades at ~8x EBITDA; furniture plays like HVT, Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) are generally in the 7x range.

On the credit side, ENVA is at 8.5x and First Cash (FCFS) at 15x (albeit with better margins and a different profile). It's a bit dicey to use EBITDA multiples in the space for stocks like CACC and OMF, but at the least it's clear that multiples have expanded of late. Whereas peers strongly suggested a price closer to $25 eighteen months ago, a similar method could easily value Aaron's at 7x and Progressive at 9x - which suggests consolidated fair value modestly above current levels ($43 or so).

And investors more bullish than I on either space could push that figure higher (note that the average Street target is above $53). Progressive is growing rapidly and has less regulatory risk than Enova's predominantly 'payday lending' business (even with GOP control of the CFPB). Aaron's may be headed for a turnaround, or at least stabilization.

Whatever the multiples investor choose here, or however they value the credit book at Progressive, at the very least, the fundamental case has been strengthened (and the short case weakened) simply by the fact that investors are willing to pay much higher valuations for similar businesses. So there's a short-term case that Aaron's should catch up to the space, given the importance of Progressive (and the ~decent performance in the legacy business). And there's a mid- to long-term case for Progressive to continue to expand door count and invoices per door, driving double-digit EBITDA growth for some time.

At 8x EBITDA on a consolidated basis, that's enough for pretty consistent and likely upside, barring a collapse in Aaron's business. And if you add to that $481 million remaining on the share repurchase authorization, which can reduce the share count by over 15%, there's a nice balance of short- and long-term catalysts that support potential upside here - if an investor is bullish enough on credit and on the two businesses.

The Risks

The most obvious stumbling block to the bull case is Q1 results, notably on the Progressive side. The Aaron's business had a seeming weak but relatively unsurprising quarter, with -4.4% same-store sales and a 21%+ decline in Adjusted EBITDA. But full-year guidance was essentially reaffirmed, with management attributing the weaker profit to higher spend and then pointing investors to the better end of full-year comp guidance of -1% to -4%. The trend there still looks rather negative, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel, at least according to management.

But Progressive actually saw profit decline year over year in the quarter, with EBITDA dropping almost 5%. Margins plunged to 9.5% from 13.2% the year before; write-offs climbed 130 bps to 6.1% of revenue and bad debt expense increased 90 bps to 9.6%.

From the earnings call, it's pretty clear that the Street, at least, was not expecting that type of compression - and was concerned about what it meant going forward. Progressive CEO Ryan Lindsay explained his stance in the Q&A:

The reality is we benefited from an invoice mix that had lower levels of bad debt expense and write-offs and perhaps tighter decisioning than we would have liked to have in retrospect. And by hovering around the low end of those ranges, I think we said when we provided the outlook on the last call, we feel like we're leaving a bit of money on the table, and our ongoing strategy with decisioning is to capture more of that opportunity while still delivering EBITDA in the range that we've previously provided of 11% to 13%.

Whether that's true going forward likely has a huge impact on how AAN performs over the next 12 months. I'd point out that of late, Progressive has added Signet Jewelers (SIG) and Conn's (CONN), both of whom have significant credit questions and posted weak results of late. (CONN is off 26% YTD; SIG 33%.)

For Progressive, too, management reiterated full-year guidance, which requires huge growth in the second half. And if that guidance holds up, AAN almost certainly will move higher. Q3 and Q4 results in the business would look extremely impressive. The long-term trend would appear equally so.

Progressive is growing both doors and invoices per door. Aaron's has cited a potential addressable market in the $20 billion range; even if management is overly optimistic, that still leaves a nice ramp from 2018's ~$2 billion in revenue. And given the growth of late, it wouldn't be a sin if Progressive did have to tweak its decisioning a bit over the course of the year. (The business already had a "glitch" in its algorithms that caused some issues in 2015 - but obviously has recovered quite nicely.)

The issue from here is that I'm still somewhat skeptical of the rally in consumer credit plays - and still not 100% sold on either the Progressive or Aaron's model. But there's a clear potential path for AAN to gain sharply over the next couple of quarters. Better results will lead the company to recapture investor confidence after the margin issues in Q1. That in turn should allow AAN to join in the rally in the space.

Add to that capital allocation benefits - both in terms of demand from the company itself, and depending on pace, potentially adding some debt to a lightly leveraged balance sheet - and AAN has a clear path to $50 at least. (Think something like 15x EPS and 9.5x EBITDA.) If growth expectations for 2019 start getting factored in, there's more room.

At the least, that's enough for me to completely abandon the short case. For those more bullish on the company or the space, it might be enough to jump in after the post-earnings decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.