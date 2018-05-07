Why I'm Bullish On Sophiris Bio's Upcoming Phase 2b Data Release

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Perfectvision as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Overview of Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) is a small-cap bio company focused on the prostate market (both BPH and prostate cancer). Their sole focus is on a drug called "Topsalysin" which is an injectable drug used to treat both prostate cancer and BPH. Topsalysin is a first-in-class, pore-forming protein, that is only activated by enzymatically active PSA which is found in high concentrations around prostate tumor cells and in the transition zone of the prostate. When it comes into contact with the PSA, it creates stable transmembrane pores that induce cell death. There is a neat short video here that shows this process in action.

Topsalysin carries a lot of potential and has significant competitive advantages over other treatment options. One of the biggest advantages is that throughout the previous trials, topsalysin has been shown to have an attractive safety profile with no serious adverse effects as well as preserving both sexual and urinary function. You may have guessed this but preserving sexual function is a very important factor for men when deciding treatment options and unfortunately, a lot of the current treatment options carry significant risk in regards to sexual function. Another major competitive advantage that topsalysin has is the fact that it is a simple, short, office-based procedure that most urologists can learn with minimal training. The procedure is similar to a prostate biopsy which is very familiar to urologists. A lot of the current treatment options need specially trained urologists which increases treatment cost and decreases treatment availability.

Topsalysin has already gone through a Phase 3 BPH trial which met its primary endpoint as well as a Phase 2a proof of concept prostate cancer trial which had great results (I will go in more detail on the Phase 2a trial in the next section). They now have a pivotal data release coming up by the end of June for their Phase 2b prostate cancer trial which completed enrollment December 11, 2017. The data release is going to include 24-week efficiency data for the 1st dosing of all 38 patients, and I strongly believe this data is going to improve even further on the successful Phase 2a trial.

Previous Phase 2a Trial

The Phase 2a proof of concept trial was completed in June 2016 and the trial data featured an ~60% (11/18) response rate with ~10% (2/18) having a complete response (which means there was no evidence of the tumor remaining). This data was very encouraging, but it likely could have been even better. The lead investigator reported noticing "splashback" on some of the injections because of the delivery method which likely means some of the drugs never even had a chance to impact the tumor.

Another finding was that the dosing amount wasn't optimized for efficiency because they were basing the dosing on prostate size not tumor size. The benefit of dosing based on tumor size can be seen in a subset of the Phase 2a trial data. Of the patients who received 500 ug/tumor or higher, 75% (6/8) had a response including both complete responders for a complete response rate of 25% (2/8).

Below is a quote by Hashim Ahmed (the principal investigator) from the Phase 2a data press release:

With the experience from this study, we believe we can further improve responses by optimizing dosing topsalysin based on the size of the tumor and not the prostate and optimizing the delivery of topsalysin, which we will confirm in a larger Phase 2 study."

Using these Phase 2a findings to improve Phase 2b Trial

They did, in fact, improve both of these factors with this larger Phase 2b study. The dosing amount now takes into account the tumor size which as seen from the Phase 2a data can have a big impact on results. They are also now using a slow diffusion delivery method in order to reduce/eliminate the splash back problem they noticed in Phase 2a. Having both of these important components further optimized should allow for even better results than the positive Phase 2a trial. The Phase 2b first dosing data is due to be released by the end of June.

The Phase 2b trial also includes a second dosing option if the drug had a positive impact on the tumor but a clinically significant tumor still remains. That second dosing data is due out by the end of 2018. The improved delivery and dosing could pay dividends on not only the first dosing but also the second dosing. If the first dosing data comes back positive, I would definitely keep an eye out for that second dosing data release later in the year.

What positive data means for Sophiris moving forward

One of the biggest knocks on the Phase 2a study was the small sample size. For the Phase 2b trial, 38 patients may not be a huge amount, but it will be hard to deny this drug's ability to positively impact prostate cancer tumors if the results again come back positive. Another important thing to note is that the patients in both these trials all had clinically significant prostate tumors when they entered the trial, meaning that the patients had significant enough tumors that they would be recommended treatment rather than active surveillance.

With positive data in the Phase 2b trial, Sophiris should only be one Phase 3 trial away from applying for approval. Topsalysin has a lot going for it since it is a simple procedure that can be done by most urologists and also has an attractive safety profile. These benefits give topsalysin a real chance at making an impact on the prostate cancer market if it obtains approval and continues to show strong efficiency results.

What is a fair valuation for Sophiris after successful Phase 2b first dosing data?

In my opinion, Sophiris is already highly undervalued. The market cap is a measly $70 million at the time of writing this. The BPH indication also carries value, but for this valuation, I am going to focus solely on the prostate cancer market potential. If the upcoming Phase 2b data, due out by the end of June, is able to improve on the Phase 2a data (which I believe it will be based on my points outlined above), then that means Sophiris is likely one Phase 3 trial away from getting approval and making a real impact on the prostate cancer market.

Sophiris engaged Oppenheimer & Co. to advise on strategic alternatives back in May 2016 and to our knowledge that relationship is still in effect. With that said, it is entirely possible that Sophiris decides to sell the company prior to continuing future trials. Mergers and acquisitions are tough to predict though, so for this valuation, I am going to assume they progress the drug forward on their own. Moving forward with this drug, I would expect a Phase 3 trial to begin enrolling sometime in 2019 and likely have results by 2021. This timeline would likely lead to approval in 2022 and with a 3-year timeframe to fully penetrate the market, I am going to use 2025 as the timeframe for peak revenues.

The prostate cancer market is projected to be over $16 billion in 2025. There is a significant need for this type of treatment because of its ability to preserve both sexual and urinary function and the simplicity of treatment (short, office-based procedure that most urologists are already familiar with). Given these competitive advantages, it is likely that this would be the first line of treatment for most individuals diagnosed with clinically significant localized prostate cancer. If this drug continues to show a strong safety profile along with significant efficiency results throughout the trials, I don't see any reason it can't make a big impact on the localized prostate cancer market and obtain peak revenues of around $1 billion in the U.S and $800 million outside the U.S for a total of $1.8 billion a year. Taking into account the royalties, Sophiris owes to its licensors (estimated at 15%) as well as an estimated 50% chance of successfully completing the Phase 3 trial and finally taking into account the future funding required and time it will take to get to market, I think a fair valuation after positive Phase 2b first dosing data is around $380 million or ~$12.50 per share.

Calculation: $1.8 billion (peak revenue) * .85 (accounts for 15% royalties) * .5 (50% chance of Phase 3 success) * .5 (discounted 50% for further funding required and time required to reach peak revenue) = $380 million.

Now, even though I think that is the fair value, I expect the stock to remain undervalued even after data. With that said, I still would expect it to reach around $8-10 per share on positive data which gives it great upside from its current position. Keep in mind this data is due to be released by the end of June.

Downside risk

It is important to note that even though I am a strong believer in this drug's potential, this is still a small-cap biotech. Furthermore, this company only has one drug in its pipeline. This is a very high-risk investment. If this drug doesn't perform well, then this company doesn't have much else going for it. So, even though there is a ton of upside potential, the large downside risk is still very much present.

Also, when looking at the cash burn and balance sheets, in their most recent filing, with ~$25 million cash on hand, they likely have the cash they need to get them through this Phase 2b trial and into the middle of 2019. The issue is they will need to obtain additional funding for any additional trials they want to run. It is very possible that they could try and use the positive momentum from Phase 2b data in order to raise additional cash.

