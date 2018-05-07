Weekly CEF Roundup: To Tender Or Not To Tender?

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data are taken from the close of Friday April 20, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

8 out of 31 sectors were positive (down from 17 last week) and the average price return was -0.29% (down from 0.38%). MLPs and energy/resources were the two major leaders by price at +4.65% and +2.35% respectively. Latin American equity (-2.36%) and Asia equity (-1.73%) lagged.

11 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.04% (down from 0.65%).

The sector with the highest premium is multi-sector income (-0.10%), while the sector with the highest discount is NJ munis (-13.21%). The average sector discount is -6.94% (down from -6.70% last week).

Asia equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.70%), while U.S. utilities showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.34%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.24% (up from -0.26% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is global growth & income (+0.38) while the sector with the lowest z-score is NY munis (-2.19). The average z-score is -0.74 (down from -0.67 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.69%), followed by global growth & income (9.49%), global equity dividend (8.91%), U.S. real estate (8.87%) and multi-sector income (8.85%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.95% (up from 6.84% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (MFV) -7.18% 9.37% 8.39% 0.5 -7.19% -1.04% (GUT) -6.14% 10.31% 19.75% -1.6 -3.48% 1.46% (QQQX) -4.33% 6.75% 9.22% 1.7 -3.30% 0.53% (GCV) -4.17% 7.97% 7.50% 1.4 -3.22% 0.54% (RCG) -3.90% % -14.29% -1.0 0.00% 4.55% (BST) -3.80% 5.06% 3.49% 2.1 -3.05% 0.51% (ASA) -3.61% 0.37% -14.47% 2.0 -0.09% 4.12% (MMD) -3.21% 5.68% -4.57% -1.5 -3.31% -0.05% (IHD) -3.13% 8.01% -3.65% 0.9 -2.94% 0.21% (IAF) -3.08% 10.94% -5.49% -1.9 -3.78% -0.64%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GRR) 16.82% 18.80% 12.15% 8.9 -0.45% -15.38% (MPV) 3.81% 7.05% 10.14% 2.3 3.58% 0.00% (MHE) 3.66% 3.91% 1.12% 0.5 3.37% -0.37% (BHV) 2.83% 4.66% 7.57% -0.7 2.36% -0.33% (MCI) 2.63% 7.72% 2.17% 0.0 2.64% 0.00% (CCD) 2.56% 9.86% -2.02% 0.4 2.83% 0.14% (NTG) 2.31% 9.71% 7.54% 1.7 6.88% 4.59% (PKO) 2.13% 8.44% 6.47% 1.3 2.16% 0.12% (SCD) 2.12% 9.50% -7.77% 0.6 2.35% 0.00% (HIE) 2.00% 11.84% 0.17% -1.2 4.16% 2.09%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 18, 2018 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund's tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 17, 2018, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding "odd lots" and fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered ("Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* Number of Outstanding Shares after Tender Offer 26,225,806 5,879,192 22.02% $12.41 52,912,736 * Equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per Share as of April 18, 2018 (the business day immediately following the expiration date of the Tender Offer). March 22, 2018 | The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) (the "Fund") announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on February 16, 2018 and expired on March 22, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 1,951,286 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"). The subscription price was $14.88 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 78% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Common Shares will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all shareholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Shares in respect of the over-subscription privilege. Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $29.3 million. The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 20, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. (NYSE:ICB) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 20, 2018, approved the reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the Fund into the Corporate Bond Portfolio ("MSIFT Corporate Bond"). MSIFT Corporate Bond is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust, an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund's investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIFT Corporate Bond with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business on or about June 1, 2018. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about June 4, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about June 1, 2018. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. April 17, 2018 | Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ECC, NYSE:ECCA, NYSE:ECCB, NYSE:ECCZ, NYSE:ECCY) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $60,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.6875% notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $57.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The 2028 Notes will mature on April 30, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company's option on or after April 30, 2021. The 2028 Notes will be issued in denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof and will bear interest at a rate of 6.6875% per year, payable quarterly, with the first interest payment occurring on July 2, 2018 (the first business day following June 30, 2018). The 2028 Notes are expected to be rated 'A-' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on April 24, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to list the 2028 Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ECCX." The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2028 Notes to redeem the Company's unsecured notes due 2020, which are redeemable upon 30 days' notice, and if any net proceeds remain, to acquire investments in accordance with the Company's investment objectives and strategies, to make distributions to the Company's stockholders and for general working capital purposes.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 12, 2018 | -The Board of Trustees for both the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) and the Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) has approved an additional investment policy for each fund as detailed below which will become effective today, April 12, 2018. The new policy can be changed only upon the provision of at least 60 days' prior written notice to common shareholders. JQC Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of "Assets," at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund's existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of Managed Assets in adjustable rate senior loans and second lien loans. JSD Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of "Assets," at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund's existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of its Managed Assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. "Assets" in each case means net assets of the fund plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. "Managed Assets" in each case means the total assets of the Fund, minus the sum of its accrued liabilities (other than Fund liabilities incurred for the express purpose of creating leverage). Total assets for this March 29, 2018 | Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: PAI) reaffirmed that effective today, March 29, 2018, the Fund's name has changed from Western Asset Income Fund to Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The Fund's shares of common stock continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol "PAI". The Fund's CUSIP, 95766T100, has not changed. In addition, also effective March 29, 2018, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs") or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the adviser). The Fund's investment objectives remain unchanged.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold.

In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

I'm making another change to the section this month. I'm only going to be including the distribution changes announced this month as I believe that this what investors would be most interested in, if they are wont to keep track of the distribution changes of their portfolio. Any changes announced in the week are shown in bold.

Cutters

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni (NBW) -12.5% 0.0512 0.0448 4.23% -14.19% -2.5 109% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.55% -6.36% 0.7 109% 4/2/2018 4/13/2018 Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni (NBO) -10.0% 0.0437 0.03933 4.09% -15.32% -2.1 113% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -8.3% 0.12 0.11 7.20% 6.45% 1.8 -2% 4/16/2018 4/26/2018 First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.29% -10.47% -3.2 47% 4/19/2018 5/1/2018 Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH) -7.5% 0.0675 0.06244 5.48% -9.05% -2.2 97% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I (FPF) -6.6% 0.1525 0.1425 7.51% -5.75% -1.8 109% 4/19/2018 5/1/2018 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -5.6% 0.18 0.17 10.69% -7.42% 1.4 2% 4/16/2018 4/26/2018 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -5.0% 0.05 0.0475 5.80% -2.58% -1 101% 4/2/2018 4/11/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -2.4% 0.041 0.04 4.62% -14.43% -2 -118% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.7% 0.02139 0.02103 9.21% 3.40% 0.5 61% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.6% 0.04919 0.04842 9.37% 8.39% 0.5 29% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.1% 0.1098 0.1086 11.07% -6.29% 1.6 25% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -1.1% 0.04295 0.04249 8.91% -9.78% -1.6 54% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.9% 0.06022 0.05965 8.86% -9.21% -1.3 51% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.03036 0.03008 9.33% -7.86% -1.8 26% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.9% 0.0995 0.0986 11.00% -7.00% 2.4 27% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.6% 0.02973 0.02956 7.80% -5.99% -1.2 38% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.5% 0.1172 0.1166 11.10% -7.15% -0.4 1% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 1.8% 0.1013 0.1031 11.51% -10.12% -0.8 -3% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 2.5% 0.1226 0.1257 11.17% -8.16% -0.4 -4% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018 Aberdeen Chile Fund (CH) 5.9% 0.2317 0.2454 5.21% -7.48% 1.2 -5% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 93.1% 0.0174 0.0336 4.52% -12.31% -1.1 90% 4/2/2018 4/12/2018 Aberdeen Israel (ISL) 104.6% 0.54304 1.11131 10.23% -6.58% 1.5 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Aberdeen Latin America Equity (LAQ) 185.6% 0.42393 1.21058 6.18% -6.35% 2 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Asia Tigers Fund (GRR) 557.4% 0.31847 2.09358 18.80% 12.15% 8.9 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) 816.9% 0.1446 1.32581 12.67% -5.73% 1.5 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018

Commentary and actionable takeaway

(This is normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but released to public as part of my 8,000 followers celebration.)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund's (DSU) tender offer expired last week. The offer was oversubscribed, as expected, and the pro-ration factor was 22%. Since 10% of shares were repurchased by the fund, this meant that only approximately 45% of shareholders submitted their offers to tender in the first place. DSU also had the rare odd lot provision which meant that owners holding 99 or fewer shares would not be subject to pro-ration (thanks to a CIL member for bringing this to our attention!).

We exploited this by selling our DSU position down to 99 shares in the Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios, allowing us to generate a 7.88% profit on the odd lot in a holding time of only 36 days, or about 80% annualized. (The 94 shares that we sold off gained 1.44% over 31 days, or about 17% annualized). All in all, this was a very successful trade for our portfolios.

After the tender offer expired, there was a slight drop in the share price of DSU (-1.12%), as can be seen from the below chart. The discount widened by about 1 percentage point, from -7.98% to -9.00% on April 18, and currently sits at -9.56% as of time of writing. This drop is expected as the shares became instantly less valuable upon expiry as they no longer carry the ability to be tendered at a premium to the market price.

DSU Price data by YCharts

In previous tender offers with other CEFs, the collapse in share price upon expiry was much more severe, due in large part to the discount of the fund narrowing significantly towards the tender expiry date. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you want to look at it), DSU did not experience a significant run-up in premium/discount valuation, so the risk of that happening was relatively muted. This was also something that I had predicted when we first established our position in DSU a month ago:

As with all tender offers, there is a risk that the premium/discount collapses after the tender offer expires. However, as the 5-year average discount is -9.73%, the risk seems relatively smaller as this is only 1.5 percentage points lower than the current discount.

There was a fruitful discussion in the chat between CIL members and myself regarding DSU and tender offers in general last week.

Tender offers are nearly always beneficial for shareholders, in contrast to rights offerings or secondary offerings that can be either accretive or dilutive (but usually are dilutive). CIL Member A provided a succinct analysis of the benefits of DSU's tender offer:

Member A April 22, 2018 10:14 PM DSU -- off the top of my head, I see four benefits to the tender: 1) Decent profit on the tendered shares. 2) The odd lot provision. 3) They timed it so we still get the April div. 4) Opportunity to buy back at a lower price.

To that I added a 5th point:

Stanford Chemist Apr 22, 2018 10:27 PM 5) Slightly accretive to shareholders since the fund will monetize the assets at NAV but repurchase shares at a 98% NAV.

One question that emerged from the discussion was the question: to tender or not to tender?

My judgment is that if one already owns the CEF, one should always tender 100% of their shares. If you wish to maintain the same allocation to the CEF after the tender offer, you can always repurchase an amount of shares equal to the tendered portion after the offer expires. Those shares will nearly always be cheaper than the tendered price, meaning that there's no real economic drawback to tendering your shares. However, since the default option at most brokers is to "not tender," remember that you need to manually instruct your broker to tender your shares in order to do so.

What if one does not yet own the CEF, should you buy into the fund for the sole purpose of taking part in the tender? Here the answer is a little bit complicated, and could depend on multiple factors. Firstly, is there an odd lot provision? If yes, then buying an odd lot and tendering is attractive for small account owners.

Second, how large is the risk of the premium/discount collapsing upon expiry? Here looking at the average discount values and z-scores could help evaluate the risk. Third, if the premium/discount does collapse upon expiry of the offer, would you be comfortable holding the CEF for the long term while waiting for the discount to recover?

It is after considering all of these factors that led me to take part in the DSU tender offer, while sitting out of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust's (CXH) offer last month.

The other news I wanted to comment on is the CEF boosters this week which saw four Aberdeen funds, Aberdeen Israel Fund (ISL), Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (LAQ), Asia Tigers Fund (GRR) and Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) boost their distributions by 105% to 817% (!). Before one gets too excited about this however, these are capital gains distributions that are possibly related to their upcoming consolidation as I've written about previously.

Prior to the consolidation, an Acquired Fund may be required to make a capital gains distribution.

Finally, Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is issuing $60,000,000 of 6.6875% notes due 2028. The notes will be exchanged-traded with the expected ticker symbol ECCX. The notes yield 6.6875% paid quarterly and are expected to be rated 'A-' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. According to the press release, ECC intends to use the proceeds to redeem the unsecured notes due 2020, i.e. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 7.00% Notes due 2020 (ECCZ).

I view this as a good move because ECC has effectively managed to extend its leverage capability (from 2020 to 2028) while simultaneously lowering the cost of leverage by 31 bps, which is made all the more impressive when you consider that the leverage costs for most CEFs have been increasing rather than decreasing in this rising rate environment. Downtown Investment Advisory has previously written about ECCZ here.

