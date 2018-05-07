Apple: The Problem With These Buybacks

It would be a better decision for Apple to either reinvest that $100 billion back in the company or use it for M&A purposes.

Apple (AAPL) announced their earnings report last week on Monday, beating both top and bottom line expectations easily. Strength across different segments such as services and wearables carried the stock higher, compensating for quarterly iPhone sales falling below expectations. However, the main point of interest from this quarter is not their services segment or their iPhone sales, but their buyback plan. Apple announced that they would buy back up to $100 billion dollars worth of shares in what would be the largest buyback plan in history. Their dividend was also increased from 57 cents a share to 73 cents a share. Although this may seem like it pales in comparison to the share buybacks, it is worth noting that Apple now spends more on dividends than any other company on the market.

The sheer size of this buyback is incredible. At the time of writing, Apple trades at $183.83 a share, giving it a market cap of roughly $932.755 billion. If Apple were to buy back shares at that average, they could buy back over ten percent of Apple's total shares outstanding.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that this a great thing for shareholders and that it will create a massive amount of value. By reducing the total amount of shares outstanding, it would inflate their earnings per share. With fewer shares being available on the market, people who already have shares should see their shares make up a larger portion of the company. It's very simple reasoning. The buying pressure from buyback programs also helps to boost a stock price.

However, there is a contrarian view on share buy-back programs. One could argue that using capital on share buy-back programs is a massive misallocation of capital, and at worst can erode shareholder value.

There is a lot of evidence and reasoning which supports this contrarian theory. I personally believe that Apple is squandering their money with these aggressive buybacks which do nothing to actually improve the fundamentals of the company. For this reason, I can no longer say that I am bullish about Apple's growth prospects. If Apple was still truly a tech company today, they would be investing that cash into the future.

Questionable Effectiveness of Share Buybacks

Even though buying back shares seem like a sure-fire way to create shareholder value, there is data to suggest otherwise. There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Image Source

With Trump's new tax cuts, a buy-back bonanza has been triggered. JP Morgan (JPM) estimates that the total value of money spent on buybacks in 2018 will top $800 billion, the highest it's ever been in over a decade! This is far from a good thing because historically speaking, buybacks occur at the worst possible times.

Image Source: Investing.com

Corporate buybacks for the S&P peaked in 2007, one year before the recession hit. Ironically, the total value of buybacks plummeted to it's lowest levels during the height of the recession when the market was the most depressed. This suggests that companies have no idea when their respective stock prices are underpriced resulting in corporate buy-backs being almost always horribly mistimed. If companies like Apple did know when their shares were over/underpriced, then you would not expect to see so many buy-backs at peak valuations. The inverse relationship where buybacks happen during market downturns would be the most ideal for shareholders.

GE data by YCharts

General Electric (GE) is a perfect example of the devastating effect share buybacks can have on value. Executives who were solely after performance-based compensation bonuses pushed for these buybacks under the guise of creating shareholder value. When GE announced that they would be buying back $50 billion worth of shares, their stock was trading in the 30s. Today, the stock trades at less than 15 dollars a share. There could not have been a more poorly timed initiation of the buyback.

Instead of buying back shares, General Electric should have used that money to actually grow the company. Paying down some of the debt which they are drowning in today would have been a much better way to use their cash. Or maybe they could have just used it to grow the company through M&A, or even just through plain old R&D.

Unfortunately, GE is just one of too many examples of poor capital misallocation. IBM (IBM) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) both bought back shares at peak valuations too, and both are struggling immensely today. Buying back shares does not improve a company's fundamentals, only investing in the business can.

Apple's Case

What happened to GE could easily happen to Apple in a decade or so. Apple needs ways to grow the company, not ways to artificially inflate earnings. I fear that Apple is walking down the same path GE took, the cheap and easy way out to produce shareholder value. For Apple specifically, I think the buybacks are a horrible idea.

AAPL data by YCharts

Apple currently trades near all-time highs, is it really the right time to buy back shares? Shouldn't buyback programs be executed when the shares are underpriced? Does the Tim Cook really think that an almost trillion dollar company, which essentially relies on one product for its growth, can continue scaling on that one product effectively?

SPY data by YCharts

With the market trading near all-time highs on the 9th year of it's bull run, perhaps it's time to question the valuation of the market in general. With the yield curve flattening significantly, it is not too far-fetched to think that we are nearing the end of the bull market. Bank of America (BAC) even noted 3 months ago that 13 of their 19 bear market indicators were tripped, and that the bull market will "capitulate". The rhetoric about a possible US-China trade war also isn't helping to make the picture any better.

When a technology company begins returning it's capital to shareholders, it basically concedes that it is no longer a tech company anymore. It shows that the company has no other better way to use that cash anymore, and is completely out of ideas. Take Amazon (AMZN) as an example, the reason they don't have a buyback program or pay out a dividend is because they put their profits back into the business.

Amazon has been entering every field and every market it can get itself in. It's using it's cash to focus on growth and expansion. Forgoing a dividend and buybacks in the process. Why doesn't Apple take this path? They are very profitable and had the largest cash hoard in the world, they could be innovating and expanding like crazy. Companies create growth and enhance their fundamentals by recycling their profits back into the business, not by boosting their stock price through artificial means.

I believe that it would be a wiser idea for Apple to use their cash pile on M&A. Even with their significantly reduced cash pile, they still have more than enough cash on hand to acquire different companies. They could acquire a high-growth company like Twitter (TWTR) or Netflix (NFLX) which would both easily fit into their IOS ecosystem. They could acquire a small fintech company like Square (SQ) to enhance their payment processing services, or even a semiconductor company like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to give them the ability to produce their own chips. Those are just some of the vast amount of opportunities which Apple could have pursued. By returning so much capital to shareholders, Apple has squandered its opportunities for M&A.

One could argue that the market valuations for these companies are too high, but that argument makes virtually no sense. If that is the case, Apple could just sit on their cash and wait it out. What Apple could do is to wait for the next market downturn, and then start acquiring companies at discounted valuations. It would require a lot of patience, but it would be a vastly better alternative to buying back shares at all-time market highs.

Instead of M&A, Apple could have even just spent their cash on research and development. Research and development is not an expense, but an investment into the future. Research and development gave us the iPhone, Apple Watch, the Mac, and services like Apple Pay! The payoff from research and development is exponential, and it's a shame that Apple is choosing to not invest more in this category. Innovation made Apple what it is today, not paying enough attention to it could be a fatal mistake for Apple.

Disappearing Security

The cash in the bank gives us tremendous security and flexibility. - Steve Jobs, 2010

Steve Jobs himself would likely not approve of Apple's massive capital return programs. He had a fierce belief that Apple did not need to buy back shares or pay a dividend, often citing his experience when Apple struggled the most as the reason for why. When Apple was on the verge of being bankrupt, Jobs had to lead it from the ashes.

We know if we need to acquire something — a piece of the puzzle to make something big and bold — we can write a check for it and not borrow a lot of money and put our whole company at risk - Steve Jobs, 2012

The bigger your bank account is, the more flexibility you have. If the next iPhone has a catastrophic launch, Apple can fall back on its cash pile to remedy the situation. If there is a promising tech start-up or a dangerous competitor, Apple could use their cash to acquire it. If Apple does decide to do a major M&A deal in the future and has to leverage up, that creates a risk for shareholders which could have been avoided. In these moments, the cash pile which Apple has accumulated is truly invaluable.

These ideas that I am bringing to the table are not radically new ideas, Steve Jobs himself was also against the idea of buybacks and dividends. Despite the constant pestering of analysts and investment bankers, Jobs stood firm in his opposition towards dividends and buybacks. It was only until after Steve's death did Apple start paying a dividend and buying back shares.

With so much cash being returned to shareholders today, I believe that Apple's security and flexibility is being endangered. Having so much cash in the bank was a sure-fire way to protect Apple's valuation and financial standing. Having the cash in the bank is not a bad thing at all. When someone buys shares of Apple, they are buying a portion of the company and thus buying a portion of their cash. It doesn't matter if the money is returned to shareholders directly or not, the shareholders already own their rightful piece. Apple's cash is priced into their market valuation.

Conclusion

Buying back so many shares and returning so much capital right now is not a good idea. Historically speaking, companies seem to buy back shares more aggressively as the market reaches peak valuations. There are clear warning signals that the economy is overheating, but they seem to have gone unnoticed by Apple. To put it frankly, there are also just better ways for Apple to use it's cash pile too. Research and M&A would have generated slower but potentially exponential returns for shareholders. Losing their cash moat and losing the opportunities which come with it will cost Apple greatly in the future. Due to that reason, I believe that the bull thesis for Apple has gotten significantly weaker.

