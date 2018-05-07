Yamana Gold - Patience Is Required

Total production for the first quarter was 221,401 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines, down 13.95% sequentially. Total gold production was 248,048 ounces (including Brio Gold).

Revenues were up about 11.4% year-over-year to $449.7 million in the quarter but were down 6.1% sequentially. Yamana Gold missed consensus by $0.01.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Homesite.

Investment Thesis

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner operating six mines.

Historically, this gold miner is trading at nearly 10-year low and has underperformed the sector due to some questionable management decisions in the past, including the last year botched spin-off of Brio Gold (OTC: BRRGF).

However, I was assured until recently that it was time to consider the stock as an opportunity for the long-term - depending on the gold price of course - after the stock price confirmed in July strong support at around $2.25 and established new support at $2.50.

While disappointed by the stock performance, I still believe that Yamana Gold offers an excellent opportunity for the long-term but it will be a painfully slow ascension I am afraid, and patience is required.

The stock sold off last quarter on the news that the company took a $356 million non-cash impairment charge relating to the re-measurement of Gualcamayo mine and related exploration properties in Argentina. The first quarter is confirming that this asset may have been another costly mistake and the company is scaling down and focused on a sale.

The Company continues to focus on the sale process and a sale transaction continues to be expected in 2018.

Jason LeBlanc, the CFO, said in the conference call:

More specifically, rightsizing production will extend the mine life and contain costs as we advance these exploration efforts. This approach should maximize cash flows through the remainder of the current oxide mineral reserve life. On a parallel course we continue to evaluate a potential sale as a strategic alternative at Gualcamayo.

Source: Company filing.

While nothing has changed fundamentally and the near future is still exciting with the production of the Cerro Moro starting production in 2Q'18, it is apparent that we need more time to assess the company fundamentals appropriately following the last results, and I recommend a hold with a possible accumulation at $2.80.

AUY data by YCharts

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 1Q'2018. The raw numbers.

Yamana Gold 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 455.0 424.4 439.1 400.9 438.0 464.3 484.4 403.5 428.1 493.4 478.8 449.7 Net Income in $ Million −7.8 −113.0 −1,842.0 36.3 34.8 −11.8 −367.2 −6.1 −34.7 43.5 −196.9 -161.1 EBITDA $ Million 116.4 158.0 −1,964.0 132.6 129.3 140.9 −475.7 98.5 114.6 188.5 219.2 -9.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 9.1% 7.9% 0 0 0 0 8.8% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.01 −0.12 −1.97 0.04 0.04 −0.01 −0.37 −0.01 −0.04 0.04 −0.21 -0.17 Cash from operations in $ Million 121.8 90.4 303.7 122.9 201.0 177.1 163.8 51.3 124.5 149.8 158.4 122.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 101.8 84.8 91.5 8.,0 117.2 143.8 151.4 129.4 139.0 179.2 196.1 149.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 20.0 5.6 212.2 39.9 83.8 33.3 12.4 −78.1 −14.5 −29.4 -37.8 -27.4 Cash and short term investments $ Million 244.2 249.2 222.2 317.0 257.8 358.9 172.9 215.8 230.8 248.3 148.9 129.3 Long term Debt in $ Million 1,842 1,862 1,677 1,733 1,662 1,651 1,574 1,595 1,600 1,643 1,858 1,675 Dividend per share in $ 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0,005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 938.9 946.6 946.9 947.7 948.1 947.6 947.7 948.4 948.1 948,8 948.5 948.7

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold production details and commentary Total production for the first quarter was 221,401 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines, down 13.95% sequentially. Total gold production was 248,048 ounces (including Brio Gold).

Excluding Brio Gold, AISC by-product per GEO was $714 per ounce which is acceptable.

Total silver production for 1Q'18 was 899,261 Ag Oz, down 23.2% sequentially.

Total Copper Production was 34.0 M lbs.

Bottom Line: Production Guidance 2018-2020.

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020. The guidance is 970K oz. of gold and 12.9 M oz. of silver and 120 Mlbs (year) of copper by 2020.

Source: AUY 1Q18 Presentation.

Cerro Moro construction update.

The Cerro Moro gold-silver project in Argentina remains on track regarding both cost and schedule.

Source: From company presentation

It is an exciting project about to be completed with an estimated 85K oz. of gold and 3.5 M oz. of Silver in 2018.

Update about Brio

The Leagold transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the Arrangement, and following the recently announced planned equity issue by Leagold, Yamana will own approximately 20.5% of Leagold.

Commentary

1 - Revenues.

Revenues were up about 11.4% year-over-year to $449.7 million in the quarter but were down 6.1% sequentially. Yamana Gold missed consensus by $0.01.

The company presents a good growth prospect, with much of the excitement still ahead, starting with the commercial production of the Cerro Moro mine. But somehow there is always something in the way of full optimism. The recent quarter results showed a surprise loss in earning per share due to a non-cash impairment for Brio Gold. Jason Blanc said in the conference call:

Net loss attributable to Yamana equity holders for the quarter was $160 million or $0.17 per share. The loss was attributable mainly to a non-cash carrying value reduction recorded on Brio Gold.

2 - Net debt is now at $1.51 billion.

Potential arises from future free cash flow in 2018-2019 while. As of March 31, 2018, Yamana Gold has total liquidity of approximately $957 million. Of that, $129.3 million in cash on hand and securities and $827.8 million is the line of credit.

Note: The company intends to lower the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.0 now to its short-term goal of 2.0, and then ultimately to 1.5.

3 - Free Cash Flow.

It is logical to believe that Yamana Gold is now bottoming out of its long-term bearish cycle and will slowly rise to a better valuation, depending on the future gold price, of course.

The critical clue is future CapEx going down significantly with the Cerro Moro commercial production soon which will boost the operating cash flow in H2 2018. Improvements at Malartic and Jacobina will also contribute meaningfully.

Source: AUY Presentation.

Jason Blanc said:

We spent approximately $75 million on expansionary CapEx in the quarter. A significant portion of this was associated with the final push at Cerro Moro. The final Cerro Moro construction spending of approximately $15 million will be in Q2.

Technical Analysis

AUY 1Q'18 results confirmed the technical analysis from bullish to short-term bearish. The long-term resistance is now at around 3.10 (sell flag).

The ascending triangle pattern indicates line support at $2.70 (Buy flag). The TA pattern will stay strong until the company divests Gualcamayo and starts the Cerro Moro in H2 2018 successfully. Depending on these results the stock will be able to cross the resistance at $3.10 and eventually re-test $3.80-$4, assuming positive news. On the other side, support can fail if the market is disappointed again and I see a potential double bottom at $2.40 in this case.

I recommend AUY as a hold now with a possible accumulation starting under $2.80.

