Gilead: I'm Thankful That I Sold

Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) recent sell-off inspired this piece. If you’ve followed my writing here at Seeking Alpha over the years, you know that I have a history of trading in and out of Gilead since first initiating exposure in 2014. This is a pretty volatile stock and thankfully, throughout it all, I’ve been able to make a profit due to the timing of my trades and the dividends received (this wouldn’t have been the case had I simply bought and held like many recommend). Gilead is a company that I’ve been extremely proud of and happy to own, and also a company that has sparked broad frustration and disappointment. GILD’s management team has achieved wondrous success and made mind-boggling mistakes. The company has turned from a skyrocketing growth stock into one of the cheapest value-oriented names in the market. My GILD gains aren’t huge ones, by any means, but frankly put, this company has probably taught me more about investing than any other that I’ve ever owned. So, with all of that being said, I want to discuss my recent sale of GILD and where I want to buy the shares back (or whether or not I want to at all) on the company’s most recent bout of weakness.

My Personal Relationship with GILD

Before I get going, I’ll list my series of GILD trades to get readers, both old and new, caught up on my GILD history. Readers typically express the opinion that they enjoy reading pieces coming from authors who have actual skin in the game, so I’m happy to acquiesce.

4/10/14 buy $67.07 7/24 buy $90.82 1/13/15 buy $96.93 2/4/15 buy $96.49 1/5/16 buy $99.48 1/13/16 buy $92.90 2/1/16 buy $82.67 3/23/16 sell $90.25 (~10% gains on total cost basis of shares; bought ABBV** with proceeds at $56.27) 6/27/16 buy $78.18 12/16/16 sell $74.39 (~13% loss on these shares; used proceeds to buy $NSRGY*** at 71.07, Coca-Cola at $41.62, and Disney at $105.60) 2/13/17 buy $67.48 4/25 sell $73.23 (~8.5% gains; used proceesd to buy PepsiCo at 100.96) ** ABBV shares were later sold at $74.04, locking in ~30% gains plus dividends collected. ***NSRGY shares were later sold at $82.43, locking in ~14% gains plus dividends collected.

I won’t go through and discuss my rationale behind each trade; if you go back and check my previous GILD articles and the stock talks associated with each trade, that should shed a bit of light on my thinking at the time. What I would like to do is discuss why I sold GILD most recently, as that is still pertinent to the stock in the present sense.

First and foremost, I sold GILD because I wanted to purchase shares of PepsiCo (PEP), which hit my ~$101 price target. I have cash on hand, but I want to maintain that level (actually, I want to increase my cash exposure, but with so many deals that I’m interested in popping up in the consumer staples and industrial spaces, I’m having a hard time doing that). So, with that in mind, I have to delve through my portfolio, looking for a place to raise funds.

After having sold many of my more questionable/speculative investments, I don’t have anymore low-hanging fruit to liquidate. Knowing that GILD was trading at such a low multiple, I’d been hanging onto those shares, believing that it had double digit dividend growth potential, in the short-term, at least. However, when browsing my holdings, I decided that GILD was the weakest of the bunch, which is why I sold my entire position for $73.23 on April 25.

Growing Pains

Why? Because Gilead has growth issues. GILD’s bargain barrel valuation is undeniable; however, I’ve learned that sometimes, companies are cheap for a reason. Take a look at the F.A.S.T. Graph below. You’ll see that in a year when the broader markets are expected to post strong, double-digit bottom-line growth due to tax reforms late last year, GILD is only projected to post negative 27% EPS growth. How can that be?

Well, not only do analysts have a bearish outlook for GILD’s HCV sales/earnings, but their other anti-viral segments, highlighted by their HIV assets, aren’t growing fast enough to make up for falling HCV sales. I can’t remember how many times I’ve heard management and analysts alike talk about stabilization in the HCV market, but competition continues to take away market share, and what was once a bright spot for GILD now seems to be completely discounted by the market. Abbvie’s (ABBV) HCV program is now producing nearly as many sales as GILD’s, and many analysts are bullish on ABBV’s new drug, Mavyret, in terms of competition for market share in a continually smaller and smaller pie (these drugs are curative, remember).

With HCV sales and cash flows being essentially ignored by the market (which I can hardly blame it for due to the perceived inability of this Gilead to predict its future success/stabilization), this company is forced to rely more and more on its impressive HIV suite of products. As you can see from the below two slides from the company’s recent conference call, GILD’s management appears to be very bullish on the prospects of its HIV treatments; however, I think it’s appropriate to question their credibility here as well due to the issues they’ve faced defending their HCV market share (remember, there is strong/growing competitive in the HIV treatment space as well).

GILD actually led off its conference call slide show with a slide focused on its new HIV option, Biktarvy. Biktarby was approved in the U.S. on February 7, and GILD expected to get EU approval in Q3 of 2018, further ramping sales growth.

Source: GILD CC Slide Show, page 6

Later in the presentation, management discussed the broader HIV market as a whole. According to this graphic, not only is there a large population of individuals infected with HIV that need treatment, but there is also an opportunity for GILD to take market share away with its HIV market share sitting at less than 50%.

Source: GILD CC Slide Show, page 34

If GILD can continue to convince patients to switch to its products in the HIV space, as well as find and treat those with unmet needs, this segment, which is widely viewed as a cash cow for this company, could spark future growth. However, at this point in time, I’m no longer willing to give GILD’s management the benefit of the doubt. Maybe its sales team only struggles to compete in the HCV space, or maybe its products are being surpassed by superior options in the market place and it will continue to lose market share across all of its major segments. It the reality is the former, rather than the latter, GILD could end up being a nice turnaround place in 2018/2019; however, that’s a risk that I’m not willing to take with my money.

The most important potential growth engine for GILD, or at least, the one that the market likes to focus on the most, is the company’s CAR-T assets after completing the KITE acquisition. The problem was, as bright of a future as CAR-T might have, sales were only $40m in the recent quarter. We’re talking sales, not earnings (though either would be fairly insignificant for a company of GILD’s size). I’ve seen some fantastic growth ramp expectations for GILD’s Yescarta; however, they seem speculative at best and it appears clear to me that this segment is years away from being a player major enough to move the needle for GILD.

I should also note that GILD management announced an interesting partnership with Verily (the healthcare arm underneath Alphabet’s (GOOGL) umbrella) this quarter in the inflammatory disease space. While I don’t trust GILD’s management to product growth, I do trust GOOGL’s. Verily plays a role in my long-term bullish thesis for GOOGL and I think that any meaningful partnership here for GILD is good news for shareholders (and probably, for the world).

Valuation

With all of this being said, I can’t help but wonder if GILD isn’t turning into a perfect case study of the classic “value trap.” For years, I’ve heard investors harp on the fact that GILD was trading with low double digit/single digit multiples, which were well below the broader markets’ and its peers’. Combine these low multiples to the company’s ~3% yield (that has been growing nicely on an annual basis since GILD established its dividend) and many people thought that GILD was, without a doubt, the investment of a life time. Countless times, I had people say to me that if this stock traded with a market multiple it would be worth well over $100/share! Heck, if GILD experienced even a slight bit of multiple expansion, the shares would have popped double digit percentage points. When doing my work on GILD, I’ve even I’ve tried to justify GILD’s valuation in the past by stripping away the HCV segment (which is a very significant portion of this company’s sales) and figuring out what the multiple would be without it. In that scenario, it was fairly attractive (I think 15-16x, if I remember correctly), which appears to be fairly cheap for what used to be more than half of this company (no longer, now that HCV sales have slid so far). However, for any/all of these scenarios to play out would require the bottom line to stay steady, or even growth. That’s purely speculative, at this point, and I have fears that the current downtrend isn’t nearly over.

Unfortunately for GILD, that bottom line stability hasn’t happened. Those near-single-digit multiples are a thing of the past looking ahead. GILD’s GAAP earnings have consistently come in below its reported numbers. In 2017, GILD reported GAAP EPS of $3.51 and non-GAAP figures of $8.84. It’s worth pointing out that GILD’s GAAP EPS just a couple of years ago in 2015 was $11.91/share. The gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures hasn’t historically been that wide; however, the widening trend has increased during 2015, 2016, and 2017. I’m not going to speculation on whether or not that trend will continue in 2018 or not; however, I will say that in a recent article, DoctoRx, a Seeking Alpha contributor whose analysis in the healthcare space I respect, said that he expects GAAP earnings in 2018 to be ~$4.40, yet a figure in the $4.20-$4.00 range wouldn’t surprise him. Assuming that he is close with his estimates, we’re talking about a 15x forward multiple, which is no longer cheap, especially relative to large cap pharma/bio-tech peers that have much better top and bottom line growth prospects.

If you aren’t a GAAP stickler, the forward multiple isn’t quite so high. According to Yahoo Finance, the average analyst estimate for reported EPS in 2018 is now $6.21 (Yahoo tracks 25 analysts who do work on Gilead). This figure results in a ~10.5x multiple at GILD’s current share price. This does appear to be cheap; however, I tend to side with GAAP unless there are clear reasons why I shouldn’t, and as previously noted, without growth catalysts in the near-term, I have a hard time believing that market sentiment is going to change regarding GILD anytime soon (nor should it).

Not only is GILD expected to post double digit negative growth in 2018, but analysts are only expecting to see 2% EPS growth in 2019 and 5% in 2020. Once again, this is well below the growth estimate marks for many of the other high quality DGI names that I follow, both inside and outside of the healthcare sector, and it’s difficult for me to justify owning a company with such low forward estimates in the healthcare space. A return to EPS growth after 3 consecutive years of negative results would be fantastic and potentially help to put a floor underneath GILD shares; however, even though the company will be going up against much easier comps, I still have reserved feelings about this management team’s ability to turn this flailing ship around.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Where To Go From Here?

This leads me to another reason that I sold GILD. I’ve made this point clear thus far throughput the article, but I think it’s worth echoing: Simply put, I’ve lost faith in this management team. Now, I want to be clear, I think GILD did a wonderful thing with its acquisition of Pharmasset back in 2012. GILD’s management identified a wonderful asset in Solvaldi, further developed it into the modern suite of HCV treatments that we know today, and brought these drugs to market, curing a terrible disease that was a major problem worldwide. Not only did these series of decisions make the world a much better place, but rightfully so, they made Gilead and ton of money. On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, focus your attention of GILD’s bottom line performance in 2014 and 2015. These results are absolutely fantastic. The problem is, it took GILD entirely too long to do anything meaningful with the proceeds from the HCV boom, and now the rest of the market has caught up to them (potentially, having surpassed them when you look at Abbvie’s recent HCV quarterly results) and GILD has little innovation to show for all of that cash.

Sure, management bought back shares, but with the stock trading at multi-year lows, those re-purchases appear to have been a waste of money. And now that HCV sales have fallen off a cliff (for awhile, management claimed that they would soon stabilize, which hasn’t happened, factoring into their lost credibility in my mind), the reduced share count isn’t even helping the company beat bottom-line comps. I don’t know what else to call it but a mess. I know that CAR-T is potentially a revolutionary market, but we’ve seen issues there recently as well, regarding the cost of treatment and insurance’s willingness to pay for it. I suspect that issue will be sorted out if the underlying science and the long-term cost effectiveness of the treatments is validated overtime; however, even so, it took GILD entirely too long to make a potentially meaningful acquisition. As a former shareholder, I didn’t appreciate management sitting on its heels while the wolves were at the doors, doing nothing but raising debt and repurchasing shares that in hindsight, appear to have resulted in terrible investments.

Right now, I think GILD is has show-me status regarding its ability to return to growth. I feel quite comfortable eliminating my exposure (especially since I was able to lock in a double digit gain), rather than keeping the faith that future numbers will be positive enough to justify multiple expansion. I was holding on to GILD because of its high yield and its dividend growth potential. Although growth has been negative, I still think GILD’s dividend growth trajectory, at least in the short-term, is in place. I hated the idea of selling shares of stock with a 3% yield that had the potential to grow at a 7-10% annual pace. However, after PEP’s recent sell-off, I was happy to make the switch, buying shares of a company with a ~3.65% yield with the potential to grow at a 5-7% annual pace (in my opinion, at least).

If growth returns and the balance sheet remains strong, I would consider buying back the GILD shares that I recently sold, again. However, at the moment, I have a hard time even trying to create a valuation based price target because this company’s top and bottom lines just aren’t predictable. Even the big boys and girls on Wall Street can’t get this one right, with GILD missing by $0.19 last quarter. Just like the rest of the market, I don’t like uncertainty. GILD’s dividend was a nice anchor, but with so many other reliable DGI companies having sold off recently, I feel better about generating my passive income elsewhere.

I know I’ve been hard on the company in this one. I usually do my best to stay as even-keeled as I can when writing a piece about one of my trades, but simply put, after this most recent quarter, it’s difficult for me to find good things to say about GILD. Thankfully, I got out ahead of the recent quarter/sell-off, but I’m sure I’m not the only one who has been frustrated with this stock. With all of this in mind, what are your thoughts regarding Gilead? Are you buying the weakness, hopeful for a turnaround? Holding on for dear life? Collecting the dividends with little regard for the share price movements? Or are you thinking about buying it on weakness? This last part is particularly interesting to me. I like buying stocks when they’re cheap, though I worry that this one is in secular decline. If you’re still bullish on GILD, please attempt to convince me otherwise. Shares are currently trading at a 10.6% discount to my recent sale and it’s always a nice experience buying something that you sold for significantly lower. Please, in all seriousness, make my day!

