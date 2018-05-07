The Stars Are Aligning For Macy's

A positive inflection in same store sales last quarter could be the catalyst to jump-start a positive revaluation in the stock.

In recent years, the company has made significant strides at restructuring the business to effectively compete in an omni-channel world.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome John Derrick, CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Macy's (M) is a traditional department store retailer, with brands that include Macy's, Bloomingdales and the recently acquired Bluemercury (luxury beauty retailer). Macy's operates more than 800 stores across the U.S. and generated nearly $25 billion in revenues last year.

The retail brick and mortar business has changed considerably over the past few years. Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers have made price comparison shopping very easy, liberal return policies, free delivery and an endless selection has made for a very tough operating environment for traditional retailers.

The department stores have been hit especially hard. The traditional mall model that has been the cornerstone of retail for decades has become a liability as shopper's preferences changed in an online, connected, social media world that we all now live in.

The changing retail dynamics took a toll on the stock prices of retailers in general and department stores more specifically. Macy's revenues declined 12% between fiscal 2015 to 2017, operating margins were cut by a third and Macy's stock fell 75% between mid-2015 and late 2017.

We all "know" the mall is dead and Amazon is taking over the world, so why bother even considering an investment in Macy's?

The collapse of retail as we know it happened slowly over time until it reached a breaking point and suddenly shifted. The "Amazonization" of retail is a well-known story at this point, so well-known in fact that companies have been reacting to it for years. It is a classic story, a disruptive force comes into play and changes the landscape, existing players either adapt or die. This fight to the death has been playing out intensely for the past few years. The landscape is littered with corpses, recent examples include Toys R Us, Bon Tons, Nine West and Claire's, to just name a few.

Change was already taking place at Macy's when new CEO Jeff Gennette took over just over a year ago. Mr. Gennette implemented a turnaround plan dubbed the North Star Strategy. The new initiatives included reassessing its real estate portfolio, a focus on improving the customer experience, exclusive merchandise and online shopping enhancements.

The brick and mortar retail space staged a turnaround last quarter as inventories were right sized and sales promotion were kept in check. What this indicates to me is that for the first time in years, retailers have finally started to figure things out and compete more effectively with Amazon.

For example, after posting declining same store sales growth for seven quarters in a row, Macy's posted positive same store sales (SSS) of 1.4% last quarter. This can be seen in the chart below, with SSS in the solid blocks (left-hand scale) and the stock price overlaid as a line chart.

Source: Thomson Reuters

The chart indicates that the stock price roughly follows same store sales performance. This positive relationship makes sense as same store sales is probably the most watched metric for a retailer.

It is very encouraging that the new CEO's turnaround plan is already bearing fruit. Macy's entered 2018 with positive operating momentum for the first time in at least two years, and it appears possible the company's performance can feed on its own momentum for a period of time. In 2016, Macy's began a process to close and/or sell about 100 underperforming stores, the company is now roughly 80% complete with that process. This is exactly the type of thing the company needs to do, shrink the asset base and stabilize margins, so returns (ROIC, IRRs, etc.) can grow again. We appear fairly far along in this restructuring process and that is one of the key reason Macy's is an interesting investment case today.

Soft line retailers like Macy's should also see a benefit from the recently enacted tax cuts. Credit Suisse conducted an analysis of prior tax cut periods and concluded that consumption in softline apparel rises almost 1% in the year the tax cuts were made (i.e., 2018) and continue to see a benefit in the year after the initial tax cut of 0.6%. Because tax cuts are uncommon, the full benefits are still likely underestimated by the analyst community. This is one factor that could provide upside surprise for the entire retail softline sector.

The chart below shows sell-side analysts' recommendations and target price forecast for Macy's. One interesting observation is that over the past couple of years, analyst's target prices seem to follow the market price, instead of the other way around. With the vast majority of analysts rating the company a "hold," there is plenty of room for upgrades, which could be a positive catalyst for the shares.

The company reports fiscal first quarter 2019 on May 16th.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Earnings are expected to slightly decline in fiscal 2019, but this outlook could quickly change for the better if the consumer and the company's turnaround efforts continue to bear fruit.

The company does have some debt (~2x debt/EBITDA) but leverage is manageable. The company has also been wisely buying back debt ($950mm) over the past year instead of buying back stock. Macy's trades at 8.5x fiscal 2019 earnings estimates and yields 5%, which appears safe with just a 27% dividend payout ratio.

The technical picture on the stock is very constructive.

Source: eSignal

The stock collapsed 75% over two years, but since November the stock appears to have bottomed and is back in a short-term uptrend. The stock popped in late February on earnings results and has been consolidating nicely for the past couple of months, even breaking out to a new high last week. The stock appears to be under institutional accumulation as volume trends have been very favorable since November.

The stars appear to be aligning for Macy's, with positive macro tailwinds, a restructuring plan that is bearing fruit, and a strong technical set up on a stock that is still 60% below its highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.