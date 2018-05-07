GoPro: Skeptical On The Turnaround

Bottom line growth required to justify current valuation is unlikely to occur, leading us away from any investment.

Although GoPro holds a competitive edge in terms of brand recognition, the company continues to struggle with product innovation and customer retention.

GoPro (GPRO) stock has faced pressure in the second half of 2017, sliding over 40% in the past year. However, the stock saw a jump of over 10% on a better-than-expected earnings report, closing on Friday afternoon at $5.45.

Source

The company continues to face revenue headwinds, driven by lack of long-term consumer interest and retention. We do give GoPro credit for strong brand recognition in the industry yet feel that they have set a high standard for innovation they will most likely not be able to meet on an ongoing basis. When looking at top line growth potential, it seems that they have reached a high, holding strong unit share positions across their U.S. and international segment. Unfortunately, contracting gross margins mixed with poor business decisions keep us skeptical, and taking into account the bottom line growth required to justify their valuation, we remain hesitant to invest in GoPro stock just yet.

Revenue Outlook

Revenue has faced headwinds over the past several years, down nearly 30% from their high of $1.62 billion. As smartphone cameras increase in quality, the demand for GoPro's products diminish.

Source: Morningstar

Although we do feel that GoPro's brand recognition is superior to many competitors, company's such as Apple (AAPL) have deeper pockets and access to a wider variety of resources which places GPRO at a competitive disadvantage. The company has also set high standards for itself, having released quality products on a recurring basis in the past - which many might claim to be a good thing. Yet we believe this formed certain expectations in the eyes of shareholders, as well as consumers, which ultimately did not come to fruition.

The company has set itself up on a treadmill of sorts, forced to release competitively priced products, and facing adverse effects if those conditions are not met. As higher-quality cameras are rolled out onto smartphones and other devices, the standards required to please consumers increases placing GoPro between a rock and a hard place.

Margin Overview

The company has faced a contracting gross margin over the last several years, having pulled back over 10 percentage points since their high in 2014.

Source: Morningstar

GoPro makes the claim that they're making a move into higher-margin products, which would certainly be a great thing for the company. Management is looking forward to 2H18, noting that:

We ended the quarter with inventory of $133 million, a sequential decrease of $18 million. We are managing our inventory to leave us well positioned for sales of our higher-margin products in the second half of 2018. Source: Earnings Call

Despite this, higher-margin products are not a road to guaranteed profitability. With a struggling top line, we feel that although products may turn up higher margins, revenue will continue to face headwinds which will translate into a smaller bottom line in dollar terms.

Relative Valuation

The company is struggling with profitability, having reported a loss of $183 million in FY2017. Looking at industry peers, the median P/E ratio is ~17x earnings.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In order for GoPro's current $5.45 share price to be justifiable, an EPS figure of ~$0.32 would have to be present. Now, if GoPro is able to successfully make a comeback and grow fairly quickly, a premium would be appropriate meaning a lower bottom line could be acceptable.

Unfortunately, the skies are not all blue for GoPro; from FY2016 to FY2017, revenue growth among peers averaged ~9%, wherein GoPro saw revenue decline by a small amount. A struggling top line and limited growth potential hinder the company's bull case. The company has a lot of catching up to do in terms of earnings, which just does not seem feasible at this time.

Conclusion

GoPro has seen a quick spike in their share price, founded upon a quarterly report - not long-term optimism for the company's fundamentals. The company continues to face secular headwinds from an increasingly competitive industry, filled with large players with deep pockets (e.g. AAPL). As cameras on smartphones improve, the demand for HD cameras like GoPro's is in decline, leading to revenue pressures.

On top of that, GoPro's currently significant presence in the camera industry presents an unfavorable risk/reward ratio given the high downside, low upside for revenue. Many may point to higher-margin products coming out in 2H18, as mentioned by management, yet event that would do little to drive their bottom line as most of it would be offset by lower revenues.

Valuation-wise, the company would require earnings at some point of ~$0.32/share, which at this point seems highly unlikely. Even if GoPro turns itself around, warranting a premium, it would not suffice. At this time, we would be quite skeptical of a GoPro bull case; aside from the possibility of an acquisition taking place, the company's future outlook remains dim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.