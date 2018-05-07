Should CBL Eliminate The Dividend?

Though the dividend is well covered by FFO, CBL cannot afford to pay it while maintaining adequate capex and debt repayment.

As a REIT, CBL pays no income tax but is required to distribute 90% of its adjusted taxable income. This requirement eliminates management's flexibility with respect to addressing debt maturities.

CBL is priced for bankruptcy, and perhaps rightly so. Deteriorating NOI and massive leverage are starting to look like a deadly combination.

“We’re not a retailer. We’re the landlord collecting rent. Absolutely, that job is harder today than it has been in the past. Retail has a lot of volatility. Seven of the top 10 tenants we had when we went public are no longer in business today, and yet we’ve been able to continue to grow our business because it’s the real estate that retains the value over the long term.” -David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group (SPG), March 2009

2017 was a tough year for all retail REITs, and shopping malls have been hit especially hard. As Mr. Simon mentioned above, the retail environment has always been particularly cyclical and challenging. 2017 saw several high-profile bankruptcy announcements, and lower quality malls with exposure to now-defunct retailers like Bon Ton (OTCPK:BONTQ) and Toys R Us were hit especially hard.

In this space, CBL (NYSE:CBL) needs no introduction. 2017 was a brutal year for the name - investors saw huge losses as e-commerce fears materialized and the fundamentals of its portfolio of malls deteriorated. Notably, the price of the common stock fell at a much quicker pace than the cash flows, causing the dividend yield to shoot above 10%. It was at this point that the equity began to look attractive to income seekers.

As the price dropped, some contributors assigned buy ratings, or touted that an investment in CBL could make them a fortune.

After all, this was a REIT with sizable cash flows trading at a deep discount to its peers and its underlying assets. The dividend appeared well covered by cash flows, the balance sheet was rated investment grade, and banks were willing to work with the company on generally favorable terms.

In hindsight, CBL was not a buy. When management projected lower taxable income in 2018, they used that opportunity to cut the dividend, which sent the share price tumbling.

CBL data by YCharts

Shares lost about 30% of their value overnight. It immediately became clear that the slide in property NOI was far from over. To make matters worse, CBL's once investment grade credit was downgraded to junk by S&P.

The same authors who had buy ratings in place quickly changed their tone and recommended selling the stock, which had suddenly changed from a strong buy to a value trap in a matter of days. The unexpected deterioration in property NOI combined with CBL's crushing leverage made it clear that addressing the fast-approaching unsecured debt maturities would be difficult.





Source: CBL Q1 2018 Supplemental

2019 and 2020 will prove to be difficult years for CBL, as a $350 million unsecured term loan comes due in 2019 and the unsecured lines of credit come due in 2020. I focus on the unsecured debt as opposed to the mortgages, because mortgages can generally be refinanced on favorable terms or the underlying property can be turned over to the bank.

Using data from the company's filings and some basic analysis, I have created a projection of CBL's ability to pay its coming unsecured debt maturities. The cash flow assumptions I use are consistent with the low-end of management guidance, but given the past performance of the company, these assumptions could certainly be considered a base-case or bull-case scenario.

At $1.70 of FFO per share, I project that total 2018 FFO will average $85 million per quarter. For years 2019 and 2020, I assume that annualized FFO declines $20 million each year, despite management's comments that property NOI would stabilize. I assume quarterly capital expenditures of $40 million. 2017 capex was $183 million, down from $268 million in 2016 and $425 million in 2015, so a stabilization around $160 million seems reasonable for the coming years. I think this is a fair assumption given the downward trend in capital expenditures, smaller asset base, and management comments regarding slowing capital expenditures. I assume that dividends paid to common shareholders remain at a constant $34.2 million per quarter.

Source: CBL SEC filings and author analysis



Looking at projected FFO that could be used toward debt repayment vs debt maturities, there's a glaring $587 million shortfall. The company simply will not meet any substantial portion of its obligations through cash from operations. CBL would rely on refinancing, dilutive asset sales, or dilutive equity issuance to pay off its unsecured debt. The latter two options could cause significant pain for shareholders. This could explain the high short interest in the stock.

The problem is simple, and it happens to be the exact reason retail investors own the stock while institutions short it: The dividend is too high to address the debt maturities. CBL must cut the dividend further to meaningfully improve its balance sheet.

Under its current structure, however, CBL is unable to materially reduce its dividend to address the upcoming maturities. Why? The Internal Revenue Code.

REIT Taxation and Dividends

"In order to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, we must satisfy tests concerning, among other things, our sources of income, the nature of our assets, the amounts we distribute to our shareholders and the ownership of our stock. We may also be required to make distributions to our shareholders at disadvantageous times or when we do not have funds readily available for distribution. Thus, compliance with REIT requirements may cause us to forego opportunities we would otherwise pursue." CBL 2017 10-K, page 23

As a REIT, CBL itself pays no income tax, but is required to distribute at least 90% of its adjusted taxable income as dividends. The dividends are considered ordinary income to recipients to the extent that they were paid out of CBL's taxable income.

It often makes sense for a REIT to make distributions in excess of its taxable income. These distributions are generally considered return of capital to shareholders, which provide the benefit of tax deferral. Additionally, the higher distribution yield causes the share price to catch higher bids on the open market, allowing the company to issue shares at a premium to intrinsic value to fund accretive deals. This is precisely the business model of some of the larger REITs - Realty Income (O) comes to mind, where more than 20% of the common dividend is return of capital.

This has allowed Realty Income to grow by issuing shares and acquiring properties with the proceeds:

O Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

For a growing REIT with a premium valuation, accessing the capital markets by selling equity to acquire properties or retire debt always is an option - the low cost of equity capital gives the company additional financial flexibility.

For a REIT like CBL, whose cost of equity is prohibitively high, financial obligations like debt maturities, acquisitions, and capex must instead be funded through operations, asset sales, or further borrowing. As demonstrated in my analysis above, almost all of CBL's cash from operations will likely be used toward dividends or capital expenditures, leaving precious little cash to pay off debt.

The Lever

There's one lever that management can still pull to address CBL's debt maturities without diluting the shareholders: Conversion to a C-Corporation. This would eliminate the common dividend requirement and provide CBL with significant liquidity to substantially address its debt maturities and refinance remaining obligations on more favorable terms. Though CBL would pay income tax, the recent corporate tax rate reduction combined with the new bonus depreciation deduction makes this option much less costly to the company than it would have been in 2017 and prior.

I have modified my projection to illustrate the effect of eliminating the common dividend on CBL's ability to pay down its debt, offset by the added tax expense. I assume taxable income is equal to half of FFO and a corporate tax rate of 21%. I chose 21% because though CBL will have state income tax liabilities, I assume these will be largely offset through benefits such as accelerated depreciation on certain capital expenditures and other corporate tax deductions, credits and incentives.

Source: CBL SEC Filings and Author Analysis

If CBL could convert to a C-Corporation and eliminate the common dividend, its liquidity position would become much stronger and its ability to meet upcoming debt maturities would improve significantly. CBL could completely pay off over $350 million of unsecured debt by the end of 2020, which would materially improve its balance sheet and put the company in a stronger position to refinance its revolving credit facilities on favorable terms. Additionally, retiring the debt with cash from operations would be accretive to FFO as interest costs would be substantially reduced.

CBL also could reduce its unsecured debt by purchasing its own bonds on the open market. As a REIT, this would be tricky, as repurchasing the debt at a bargain would likely produce taxable income which would need to be distributed. As a C-Corporation, the distribution requirement would be eliminated and this option would make sense. The 2024 bonds currently trade for just more than 70 cents on the dollar. Stated another way, CBL could retire $100 million worth of debt for just $70 million at current prices, materially improving its credit metrics and reducing interest expense.

Perhaps most importantly, if CBL is able to negotiate a new unsecured line of credit or term loan and liquidity is no longer an issue, management would have the option of repurchasing common shares. With the shares currently yielding around 40% FFO, repurchasing common shares at these depressed prices would be much more accretive than paying out a dividend or investing in new assets. If CBL's management truly believes the company is a going concern, it should do whatever it can to repurchase shares immediately. The income tax expense would be a small price to pay given the incredibly high FFO yield the common stock offers.

CBL also has preferred shares currently yielding over 10% which could be purchased on the open market and retired. This would be accretive to FFO, but should be lower on management's to-do list as retiring the preferred shares would not improve CBL's credit metrics.

And needless to say, CBL has a big book of redevelopment work in its future, as an all-but-certain Sears (SHLD) bankruptcy and troubles with other tenants will require large capital outlays toward redevelopment. These projects can be accretive to FFO so long as the cost of financing isn't prohibitively high, underscoring the importance of improving the company's financial position.

In summary, there are plenty of uses for cash other than paying out a dividend to shareholders. Every dollar that leaves the firm in the form of a dividend is a dollar that could have been spent freeing the company from its crushing debt burden, repurchasing the shares at a depressed valuation, or spent on necessary redevelopment. The REIT payout requirement, which eliminates favorable capital allocation choices, is slowly killing the company.

Conclusion

I believe that CBL shareholders who see the dividend as "safe" are not seeing the forest through the trees - this entity needs to repay its debt to earn back its investment grade credit ratings and restore its access to the capital markets. CBL's common stock should not be considered a safe income investment for this reason - in my eyes, the optimal scenario for CBL involves a complete suspension of the common dividend.

Based on their comments and projections, management seems intent on leaving the common dividend in place. The only way I see that being sustainable is if they can refinance the unsecured debt on favorable terms. This would require a serious stabilization in FFO, or a huge leap of faith from the creditor. I believe an elimination of the common dividend for purposes of repaying and repurchasing debt would give CBL a real chance at improving its balance sheet and getting its credit rating back to investment grade, and would prove to creditors that CBL is serious about repaying its debts.

I do not think CBL common equity is a compelling investment until these structural headwinds are addressed. While there's significant value to be unlocked in this firm, management has avoided taking the required steps to "right the ship" and restore capital market access. CBL's common stock has the potential for huge upside in the event of a turnaround, but in the meantime the company faces significant risks with respect to refinancing its unsecured debt. I believe a conversion to C-corporation and suspension of the dividend is the best way for management to refinance the debt on favorable terms and unlock value for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CBL common stock and CBL $5 Put Options expiring September 2018.