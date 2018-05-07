AutoNation: Incorrectly Priced For A No-Growth Future

AutoNation (AN) is a company that historically has traded based on sentiment surrounding the new vehicle sales market. While this is understandable on a surface level, the reality is, AutoNation makes the overwhelming majority of its profit on used vehicle sales, the placement of finance and insurance products, and parts and service department sales.

Despite earnings per share setting records every year since 2011 and despite the record earnings per share projected for the next couple of years, AutoNation's current stock price sits more than 30% below its all-time high from almost three years ago. The market is incorrectly pricing in a very bleak future, yet nothing could be further from the truth. AutoNation is ramping up a brand extension strategy that will drive more than a decade of future growth, and their ongoing share buyback program is driving nearly 10% earnings per share accretion annually. AutoNation is priced for a no-growth future. I believe that investors who buy at these prices are going to be greatly rewarded over time.

AN data by YCharts

While new vehicle sales and margins have been under pressure in recent years, the market appears to be overly discounting AutoNation common shares. Today, the stock trades for 9.8 times this year's earnings and just 9 times next year's earnings. Just this week, the company reported record earnings per share, yet the earnings release was met with a yawn. While the stock appears to be driven by the idea that new vehicle sales and margins are languishing, as we can see in the pie graphs below, AutoNation makes over 80% of its gross profit from the sale of used vehicles, the placement of financing and insurance, and their parts and service departments.

Source: AutoNation Annual Report

It is these high margin businesses that most don't think about that keeps AutoNation profitable even through the worst of cycles. For example, AutoNation was solidly profitable even in 2009.

AN EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

As investors, we have to weigh what we give and what we get. For the price of the current stock, we get back a share in the largest automotive retailer in the United States with a clear growth strategy through its brand extension into collision centers and used vehicles stores. We also get exposure to an impressive share buyback program.

AN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The main points investors should take away from this article are that AutoNation's share price already reflects an excessive amount of pessimism about the future of the business even as the future of the business is actually very bright, and the reality that AutoNation's share buyback alone is enough to drive the stock meaningfully higher over time.

What discounted earnings/cash flow analysis says about AutoNation's future

The king of all valuation methods is the discounted earnings and cash flow analysis. This method strips out all of the emotion and simply tells us the present value of the profit a company will earn from today until the end of time. So, what does this analysis say about AutoNation? We can find out if we use a discounting calculator like the one found here. If we check the consensus of analysts' earnings estimates found on Zacks website, we see that AutoNation is expected to earn $4.91 per share this year. Next year, they are expected to earn $5.21 per share.

Considering 2018 is nearly halfway complete and the market is always forward-looking, I prefer to use a blend of this year and next year's estimates. In this case, I am using $5.00 per share. If we plug $5.00 into the base earnings box, with zero growth, AutoNation's fair value should be $45.45 per share. If we change the growth rate to just half a percent (0.5%), we see the present value of AutoNation's earnings is now $47.86, which is actually higher than the current share price. In other words, the market is pricing in somewhere between zero and one-half of one percent growth from AutoNation from now into perpetuity. Should AutoNation underperform this level (which would require earnings to decline), its current share price is too high, and should it outperform (grow faster than half a percent), its share price is a bargain.

So, is less than one-half of a percent of growth realistic?

We already know that AutoNation has posted record earnings per share in every year going back to 2011. We also already know that AutoNation is projected to grow earnings both this year and next. How much? According to Zacks, analysts are projecting 9.2% growth for the next five years. Yes, you've read that correctly. The stock is pricing in one-half of one percent of growth while analysts project over 9% growth. Here's why analysts are right, and in fact, may be setting expectations too low.

AutoNation's brand extension strategy offers shareholders at least a decade of growth

Back in October of 2016, AutoNation launched its brand extension strategy, which was designed to make AutoNation even more resilient to new car cycles as well as the margin compression that auto manufacturers have been pushing on auto retailers for years. Part of the strategy is to first test, then potentially roll out the AutoNation USA stores, which exclusively sell used vehicles.

In addition, AutoNation USA stores have the typical parts and service departments as well as offer financing to customers. AutoNation selected 25 potential sites, and since the beginning of 2017, they have opened five. Out of these five, one recently opened store was able to achieve profitability in just four months. While management indicated on the conference call this week that they wouldn't have a formal announcement regarding the future of the brand until the fall, the fact that AutoNation USA stores are showing the potential to achieve profitability so quickly leads me to believe that the strategy will expand dramatically going forward.

The sales from this brand extension, while small, have been growing by over 50% annually for the past couple of years. Going forward, the potential for AutoNation USA stores is as great as the traditional stores. The used vehicle market is a 40 million unit per year volume business that someone with a strong brand and deep pockets should be able to go in and capture serious market share. The number one competitor will obviously be CarMax (KMX), and to get a sense of the opportunity, CarMax has grown from a single store in 1993 to 188 stores today. Those 188 stores are doing almost $15 billion in sales annually. Compare that to AutoNation which is doing just over $21 billion in sales. CarMax took 25 years to build up to the size they are today, but with AutoNation's deep pockets, they could grow to that size more quickly.

This move into exclusively used vehicle stores is part of a broader strategy that also includes AutoNation's collision centers and auto auctions. Between the three, AutoNation is likely to show growth for as far as the eye can see.

AutoNation's share buyback alone has the potential to support 9% earnings per share growth

The brand extension into AutoNation USA used vehicle stores should dramatically grow AutoNation's revenue and profit, but the share repurchase program is the icing on the cake for investors. For investors less familiar with the company, AutoNation has been one of the most opportunistic, and aggressive, buyers of their own stock. When AutoNation's share price reaches low valuations, the company is not afraid to jump in feet first and buyback many shares.

Last year, we saw this play out in the third quarter. In just the two months of August and September, AutoNation repurchased nearly 10% of their shares at just over $40 per share. This languishing share price came even as the company was making progress on their brand extension strategy, had a new partnership with Waymo, and also as AutoNation's management was clearly telegraphing that they were going to see a massive earnings boost from tax reform. That buying put a temporary floor under the stock, but this year, along with the broader market, the shares have fallen back down to levels where AutoNation is likely to become very aggressive again.

To that point, AutoNation just authorized an additional $250 million for share repurchases. This combined with the existing authorization, gives AutoNation the ability to buy over 7% of their shares currently outstanding. For those who want more history, the company has repurchased over 80% of their shares since 1999, paying a price that averages less than $20 per share.

AN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

With a history like that, there is no reason to believe the future will be any different than the past, and if AutoNation is going to continue buying shares this aggressively, their earnings per share will see up to 9% annual growth from the buyback alone.

What if AutoNation were to double in size through its brand extension strategy and buy 9% of shares annually?

This is where the disconnect between price and value should really jump out at readers. We already know from the discounting calculator that AutoNation is only pricing in about one-half of a percent of growth going forward. We also know that they are testing and appear to be preparing the roll-out of a large-scale brand extension that could nearly double their size over time. We also know that, at current prices, AutoNation is likely to repurchase a massive amount of their shares each year going forward.

All of this leads me to believe that AutoNation is likely to grow even faster than the 9% analysts project going forward. The fact that they are buying 9% of their shares outstanding in most years almost guarantees it. The official announcement on the brand extension strategy and future growth of AutoNation USA in the fall could be a key turning point in the stock. At that point, analysts are likely to need to increase their earnings projections and the stock could soar. In the event that they don't increase earnings projections, or the stock simply doesn't respond, AutoNation is likely to continue buying their ridiculously undervalued shares and investors will win either way.

Concerns about declining new car sales and their impact on AutoNation are overblown (and priced in anyway)

One common concern I read from investors is that even though new car sales generate minimal profit, they generate the transactions that drive the placement of financing, which in turn generates profit. While it is true that new vehicle sales are an integral part of the business, AutoNation has actually seen gross profit per vehicle from financing and insurance grow between 3.5-5.0% annually over the past three years, even as their total new vehicle sales have declined slightly. The fact that AutoNation is profiting more while selling less should alleviate some of these concerns.

In addition, I believe there is a misconception by many that new vehicle sales are destined to plummet in the next recession just like they did in the last one. Let me be clear. While new car sales have indeed been flat for the past three years, they are by no means in danger of falling off a cliff.

Source: Briefing.com

As we see in the chart above, new vehicle sales held steady in the 16 million annual range for the majority of the 2002-2007 period. In 2008 as the economy began falling into a recession, sales were in the 14-15 million range, only about 10% lower. It wasn't until the banking crisis began when Lehman Brothers failed and credit froze worldwide, that new car sales actually plummeted. It was at this point that potential car buyers, even ones with solid credit, were simply unable to finance cars.

It's important that investors think about this correctly because the idea that every future recession will cause auto sales to plummet is misguided. First of all, the banking system today is in much better shape than in 2008. The Federal Reserve and the Government have required banks to dramatically increase their reserves, as well as to go through annual stress testing to determine whether or not they can pay dividends, increase dividends, or repurchase stock. Essentially, every year banks have to request permission to set their capital allocation for the next year, and any bank who fails under the hypothetical "stressed" scenario is then required to curtail capital allocation, thereby increasing reserves.

Truthfully, the banking system is healthier today than at any point in history, and I am a firm believer that the generations that experienced the 2009 banking crisis will not see another one in their lifetimes. Remember, the last major banking crisis was the Great Depression nearly 80 years earlier. The recessions that came in-between were typically inventory led recessions that were significantly less painful and much easier to recover from, and as we see in the graph below, new vehicle sales barely declined at all in the 2001 recession.

Source: St. Louis Fed

I strongly disagree with the theory that new vehicle sales are going to plummet in every future recession, leading to a catastrophic impact for AutoNation. And while new vehicle sales may continue to be flat or decline somewhat in the near-term, AutoNation's single-digit P/E clearly shows that investors have already priced in concerns that may or may not ever become reality.

Another question one might wonder is, what would the impact be on used vehicle sales and parts and service department profit in the event that new vehicle sales were to decline? To that, we can go back through old annual reports and see that in 2008, as AutoNation's new vehicle unit sales declined by over 20% when compared to 2007, used vehicle units sold declined by less than half that rate. Also, as new vehicle sales declined by over 20%, AutoNation's parts and service gross profit only declined by 3.4%.

What happened? Put simply, people who would have normally been in the market to purchase a new vehicle likely either purchased a used vehicle instead or continued to repair their cars in order to keep them on the road.

The takeaway here is that new vehicle sales are unlikely to fall significantly, but even if they did, AutoNation would be well insulated from the impact and should have no problem remaining profitable just as they were in 2009.

Conclusion

AutoNation shares today are priced for a no-growth future. Meanwhile, the company is showing extremely positive results from market tests in five cities for its AutoNation USA used car stores. The best performing of these stores reached profitability in just four months, and the rest of these stores are all expected to be profitable by fall. At that point, AutoNation is likely to announce a plan to dramatically expand the rollout of these stores. The entry into this market could provide over a decade of growth and make AutoNation even less dependent on the new car cycle. AutoNation's share repurchase program is the icing on the cake. If the brand extension strategy drives the stock higher, we win. If it doesn't, then it's business as usual for a company that continues to repurchase large amounts of their own shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.