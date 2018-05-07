Telaria's (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Andrew Posen - Senior Director of IR

Mark Zagorski - CEO & Director

John Rego - CFO and SVP

Analysts

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Posen, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Andrew Posen

Good morning and welcome to Telaria's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Telaria's future financial and operating results, future market conditions and management's plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are based on information currently available to us.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those factors contained in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018, and in our future SEC filings that reports by the company including its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.

All information provided in this conference call is as of today, May 7, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made on this call to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in understanding company performance but note that these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can be found in our earnings press release issued today, a copy of which can be found on our website. In addition to the call, we do have a presentation, available on the Investor Relations website on both the earnings release section and in the events section.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Zagorski, Telaria's CEO.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Andrew, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. Today, we reported strong quarterly results, including revenue of $9.6 million, up 56% from last year, and at the upper range of our guidance. And an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million, a significant improvement from the first quarter last year and beating our guidance. These results represent a great start to the year and reflects our commitment to delivering top-line growth and increasing EBITDA.

On this morning’s call, I’ll highlight how our results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategy. The three key components of this strategy include, expanding the functionality of our video platform technology, continuing to focus on only the most premium video content partners and creating solutions specifically tailored to the needs of the rapidly expanding CTV space. Taken together, these initiatives are creating stickier client relationships, differentiating us in the market and diversifying our revenue streams.

We’ve seen significant progress within each of these initiatives, reinforcing our confidence to deliver on the full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance and long-term strategic and financial objectives we shared with you previously.

We will take you a bit deeper into each of these three key pillars starting with our technology platform. When we first launched our SFP in early 2015, we leveraged our deep relationship with premium publishers to build the transactional software platform to advance our ability to programmatically monetize our inventory across desktop, mobile and CTV.

Since then we’ve enhanced our technology to include advanced real-time analytics tools that provide full bio and solar transparency as well as functionality that enables complete quality control across digital video assets. These innovations enable us to build strong partnership with clients like Hulu and DISH and to achieve consistent double-digit revenue growth.

In our drive to become an even more important and sticky part of our client's workflow, we are launching Telaria's video management platform or VMP for premium video publishers. I’m excited to share that this adds significantly enhancements to our platform including a new live dashboard and analytics suite that enables publishers to better segment and value their supply, advance manual and automated decisioning tools to get publishers complete control over the transaction process and finally a newly built ad server that allows publishers to manage and deliver both the directly sold and programmatic video inventory through a single platform.

All of these self-serve solutions work seamlessly together in the only system that enables publishers to understand, decide and act in real time based on live data flows. We believe that these platform advances in analytics, decision management and monetization capabilities will boost the inventory value and field pp rates for our publisher partners and drive deeper client relationship for Telaria.

Let’s move on to our second strategic pillar, our focus on premium content partners. Since emerging in September 2017 in Telaria, we made a decision to focus solely on building premium partnerships rather than chase long tail players and aggregators. In a market that’s still emerging from a legacy of low cost, high scale inventory and questionable quality, this unique strategy is essential to our long-term value proposition. By building relationships with the top of the food chain and working to gain greater access to more of their inventory, we’ve been able to differentiate ourselves in the video space and establish a reputation for quality.

Our sole reputation has attracted other video leaders to become clients. This quarter, we closed Singtel and Outbrain as exclusive partners adding another strong tentpole client in APAC region and building a significant scale with a global leader in content marketing. We also launched our preferred partner program which provides Telaria with first access to premium programmatic video inventory and includes Warner Bros., Sling, Publishers Clearing House, WeatherNation, and many others and this success is not unique to the US. In the APAC region we will continued to expand our lead and now have exclusive arrangements with all the top broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand. Growing this part of our business remains a critical focus as we look to further expand internationally.

Another aspect of our commitment to quality is our leadership in areas of transparency, brand safety and fraud prevention. This quarter we became the first video only platform to obtain of 100% ads.txt compliance across all of our supply, which means we only work with authorized publishers. The ads.txt initiative has become a fundamental part of brand safe programmatic line and a measuring stick by which seller platforms are evaluated. By being an early proponent of ads.txt, developing some of the strictest supply rules in the industry and launching antifraud product programs, like Fraud Fighter Guarantee, we have created a programmatic environment in which advertisers can buy with confidence and publishers are sure that their assets are protected.

Our final strategic pillar, is our laser focus on extending our leadership position and building optimized technology and inventory market share in CTV. CTV continues to be the fastest growing part of our business, as linear television dealership continues to decline and OTT subscription levels reach that of cable, we are building our business to capitalize on this secular trend.

In the first quarter, CTV contributes 20% of our revenue, accelerating to 25% in March, a significant increase from Q1 last year, when it represented under 4%. The CTV, CPMs are significantly higher than desktop or mobile, this growth drove a 33% increase in our ECPM compared to the same period last year. We remain bullish on CTV and believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this growth, based on specialized technology and premium partner profile.

The foundation for all three of these pillars, is the strength of our independent position in the marketplace. We remain the only independent self-side video platform at scale. As more of the world’s biggest content producers move into the CTV space, and digital video becomes the larger contributor to their bottom line, we believe independence remain central to building trust, eliminating conflict of interest and protecting our client's competitive advantage.

This was a strong quarter, with our revenue growing 56% in the first quarter and EBITDA ahead of our expectations, 2018 is off to a good start. We look forward to continue to invest in our advance technology platform, build our premium partner portfolio and advance our position in the CTV space, while delivering on our long-term financial target.

I'll now turn the call over to John, to walk you through the financials in more detail.

John Rego

Thanks Mark. Q1 was a great start to the year, with revenue coming in at the upper end of our guidance range and adjusted EBITDA ahead of our guidance. We delivered solid year-over-year growth on both metrics, giving us continued confidence in our ability to hit our long-term targets of revenue growth between 30% to 35% and EBITDA margins between 25% and 30%.

For the quarter, we reported revenue of $9.6 million, up 56% from the first quarter last year, at an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million, a significant improvement from an EBITDA loss of $6.7 million in the first quarter last year. Our gross profit increased 59% from Q1 2017, to $8.6 million this year, with our gross margin up slightly to 89%. These are solid results, in what is our seasonally lowest revenue quarter.

I’d like to remind you that historically, we have generated more than 50% of our full year revenue in the second half of the year.

Our core operating expenses, which exclude non-cash items came down slightly from the same period last year. With close to 75% of our core operating expenses relatively fixed, we feel confident that we’ll be EBITDA positive for the full year.

We ended the quarter with approximately, $100 million of available liquidity including $74 million of working capital and our $25 million line of credit. I’d like to finish with our expectations for the second quarter and for 2018. For the second quarter, we expect revenue between $11.5 million and $13.5 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of $2 million and breakeven. We are maintaining our outlook for the full year with revenue expected to be between $58 million and $62 million and an adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $8 million. These figures will keep us on track to hit our 3-year target.

Now we're going to open up the line and take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from Michael Graham with Canaccord Genuity.

Michael Graham

Hey, thank you and good morning, guys and congrats on the quarter. Just had a couple of questions. The first is on CPM trajectory. Mark, you mentioned that CTV and CPMs were quite higher than non-CTV. But can you just update us on the trajectory of pricing in both channels sort of what you're seeing and should pricing be a headwind or tailwind to growth this year?

Mark Zagorski

Yeah, it's great question, thanks Michael. We have seen CPM consistently rise over the last 8 quarters essentially. And we don't see that slowing down at all. And part of this is because we feel that and particularly in the CTV space, the inventory has been relatively undervalued when you compare it to linear television. And as more and more digital viewing goes to that big screen, the comparison for digital doesn't become, whether or not watching an ad on a small kind of mobile versus the big screen. It becomes what am I paying for Linear TV impression versus what am I paying for their OTT impression. Both which are being delivered on that 50-inch screen in the living room.

So, A, we have seen CTV impressions, CPMs go up which raises our ECPM values. And also, our strategy is focused the premium partners in the space had the added effect of really driving the quality of the content that were formed to our system. And that quality content sells for more than that the longer tail. So, we've kind of have two factors or actually tailwind is going in our favor. The first being our focus on the higher value stuff that goes through the CTV channel. And the second being, the fact that we've called a lot of lower cost inventory out of this system so that in average our CPMs are going up. So, we see both of those as tailwinds that will continue to kind of accelerate revenue for us.

Michael Graham

Okay. Thanks for that. And just a couple of quick follow ups. One is just maybe update us on the growth in private marketplaces in the quarter relative to the rest of the business. And then second one is can you just give us any high-level thoughts on the pipeline for new premium publisher partners.

Mark Zagorski

Yeah. So, with regard to kind of private marketplace versus open auction we continue to see growth in that area, it is now -- I think we have mentioned in the past private marketplace transactions are majority of the business that goes through our system. We haven’t released specific numbers, but we'll say over 50% of our revenue now is generated from private transactions versus an open auction. Again, a little bit of a self-fulfilling prophesy as we move up the premium chain and more into CTV, a majority of those transactions are handled in a much more private and controlled fashion because the quality of the content that moves through those channels is just different, right. So, there’s owners of those brands want to control access to that high value inventory, they run it through their own systems, and through their own auctions. So, the trajectory is still in the right direction, still taking up a majority of our business.

The second part of your question, with regard to pipeline. Yes, we've got a solid pipeline moving ahead of some key clients, obviously we can't announce any of them yet but the traction we had globally has been very solid as we've mentioned the Singtel deals and other ones we’ve done in APAC. We're seeing that in all of our markets. The one thing that’s important to consider however is that we're not a business that needs to scale horizontally to continue to grow. As part of our strategy going premium means also going deeper with our current clients and by going deeper, it means getting more of the inventory, it’s not only the inventory organically grows, but as we launch programs like our preferred partner program in which we either get exclusive or first to look at all of that inventory that they have coming into the system. So, we think there's a lot more upside from just driving same store sales at this point than it is from kind of having to add 10, 20, 30 premium partners every quarter. They both help, but our real focus is on continuing to drive our core partnerships.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Mark Argento

Yeah, hi, good morning guys. Just a couple of quick questions. Mark, I know you talked more and more about some of the tools and value proposition that the publishers see you from you guys tools set, do you talk a little bit about any of that new technology rolling out, some of the enhancements to the tools set in terms of continuing to add value there for your publisher partners?

Mark Zagorski

Yes. As I’ve kind of mentioned in the call, there’s a few main areas that we focus on kind of getting deeper in. The first is around analytics and when we talk about analytics, we're talking about the ability for our partners to taking third-party data as well as either on first-party data to build more valuable audience segments to basically create high value audiences within the inventory that they have, as well as better understand the value of the inventory that they do have. So, think of it as, a, I can and slice my audiences into more valuable packages to sell; but b, I can also to understand how those are selling, what's selling better and how to better optimize what I push out there in to the marketplace so the first thing we spend a good deal time is, is not just building the tools to enhance that kind of segmentation and identification, but also the relationships, the third-party relationships on that front. So, analytics is the first area.

The second is in the decisioning area and a lot of this has to do with two key things. The first being building more automated or AI driven decisioning tools within the system. So that the delivery of video advertising out to the marketplace is optimized and the machine got the optimization, you don't have a person doing some of that. So that’s the first enhancement we've launched. The second is within that decisioning, having control tools that are specifically built for the CPD industry and a lot of this has to do with what’s considered ad parting with the way that ads are put together in a linear fashion for the viewer, so that it resembles a broadcast type experience.

So, having these tools on the decision side, again help our publishers create a more TV like experience but also drive more revenue. And then the third thing that we’ve invested in this VMP or video management platform launch has been our ad server. If you think about the business to date, we’ve focused almost entirely on the programmatic world which is we’re making our big bets in where most of the initiative is going. That being said, we have a complete solution and to broaden the tool set that we’re able to provide to our partners, having a direct ad server as part of that solution is critical.

So, our launch of the ad server now gives publishers no reason to work with any of the third party to monetize their advertising. They can deliver it directly through a one-to-one relationship through our ad server and then make it also programmatically either through open auction or through private marketplaces through our programmatic SSP.

And these investments, are pretty significant for us. They put us in a very different position in the marketplace and as we noted in the script, they are investments that we believe will create sticky relationship with our client partners which will lead to more revenue down the road.

Mark Argento

Thanks Mark, appreciate that. Just one quick one for John, I mean relative to our model, let’s see you guys are doing a little bit better on the margin side. Where are you seeing some leverage here, obviously the incremental margins are pretty attractive and maybe you can just talk to us a little bit about how you see the margin profile of the business starting to evolve?

Mark Zagorski

So, the question is on gross margin or operating margin?

Mark Argento

Well, for both.

Mark Zagorski

So, on the gross margin, the true cost of goods that we have is really missing more than server to server connections, predominantly handled in the cloud and we spend a lot of time with that and as we said before its predominantly through Amazon Web Services so its depending on how we buy that, what [really to] step up to its advance commitments and we have a bit of power there and that’s something that we look at all the time. So, in other words, I can pay for drink or I can pay for the guarantee of I am going to spend x million et cetera, et cetera. So, we try to maximize that, so I think there is room for that, we’ll see more of that room hit when we get into the second half of the year which is where we do the bulk of the business.

On the operating margins, since we did the cut over to Telaria, you know there has also been sort of a project in the backroom which is how do we optimize our cost structure. So, the cost structure is relatively fixed here, I say that all the time but there are some big guys that we’re working on. One that we should see the impact of in Q2 is long last the move out of corporate headquarters at 1501 Broadway to a much smaller location. So, we’ll start to see that as well and then there are other elements of that, we’ll start to get the benefit of as some of the annual contracts with our software providers roll out. So, in other words I’m paying for 350 users and I really only need to pay for 140 users. So, we’ll start to see more of that as we blow through this year, the biggest piece you’ll see is in the rented overhead of running the facilities and it's not just New York City that we’ve scaled down to a smaller office, we’ve done that in California, we’ve done that at couple other places. So, if you track along with usin the next quarter, I think you’ll see it start to come down and we will pick up some benefits.

Mark Argento

Great, that’s all and then just looking back or pivoting back to kind of the broader market, obviously the rate of dollars flowing from linear broadcast over to digital, [indiscernible] accelerating. Do you guys have any good data that can help you guys key in on that in particular are you guys taking share, are you guys, you’re riding the wave, -- maybe could you help us think about how you look at where Telaria is positioned and how you guys are from a relative to the broader industry?

Mark Zagorski

Yes, I think it’s a great question and as you probably guessed, there’s not a lot of good data to show, how many dollars are flowing from linear to digital. We do know as a couple, there are a couple systematic trends that we’re riding, the first is obviously the amount of cord cutting that’s going on and that cord cutting is driving a significant amount of CTV viewing. As almost of those eyeballs leave cable and go directly to an over the top type environment.

The second is, that the growth of advertising base over the top video that works for lack of a better term or virtual MVPDs. Those solutions continue to grow, continue to be funded and we take advantage of the growth in those spaces as well. With regard to the kind of overall industry, based on our year-over-year growth of 56% and looking at some of the other comps in the marketplace, I think we can fairly say that we’re ahead of the pace and where our competitors are in growing with this space. When you look at the growth of our -- the share of our revenue that’s coming from CTV, more than quadrupling from year-over-year. I think with the decent amount of confidence that we can say that we’re outpacing our competitors as far as our growth in this space, and we have got some nice tailwinds just by the systematic trends that are going on.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session, I'd like to hand the conference back over to Mark, for closing remarks.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks operator. I want to thank everyone for their questions and also thank each of you for joining us this morning.

In closing, I’d like to reaffirm our optimism for the business moving ahead, we are confident that our investment in technology that drives stickier publisher relationships through analytics, decision and monetization tools has positioned us well for the significant growth the sector will experience. Our continued commitment to building high quality exclusive client partnerships in a brand safe transparent transactional environment has resonated with the market helping us build differentiation and strong foundation for growth. And our focus on creating solutions specifically tailored to the needs of CTV advertisers and publishers has enabled us to diversify revenue from mobile and desktop to the fast-growing big screen environment.

Nine months into our tenure at Telaria we are excited about this drop once a day and are looking forward to the rest of 2018. Thank you for your participation in the call this morning and we look forward to updating you in the months ahead.

Operator

Thank you, this concludes today's conference, you may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you, for your participation.

