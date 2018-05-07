VTI: Why Should We Buy This Market?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is an attractive investment at its current market price. I continue to expect equities to end the year higher than they began, and view the correction we recently experienced as a buying opportunity. Economic growth continues and interest rates, while rising, remain at historically low levels. The Fed has reiterated its previous guidance, which means it is unlikely that we will see a more hawkish Fed this year. Furthermore, I continue to recommend the technology and financials sectors, which collectively represent 40% of the fund's portfolio. Finally, corporate earnings have been strong, with most companies reporting above analyst expectations, which I expect to be a tailwind for the market going forward.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. VTI is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market. Currently, VTI is trading at $137.13/share and yields 1.73%, based on its previous four dividend payments. I recommended VTI during my last review in January. While VTI had a nice run-up for a few weeks after, VTI is down roughly 2.5%, since that time. It is also in the red since the year started, down about 1.5% so far in 2018. Given recent volatility, it is completely feasible that stocks could drop further, however, I believe there are reasons to remain optimistic on the market as a whole, and I will explain why in detail below.

Fed Guidance - Staying the Course

One rationale behind the market's skittish last few months has been an increasing of inflation which, in turn, had some investors projecting a more aggressive Fed sooner than expected. Last December, the Fed had forecasted three interest rate hikes in 2018. While this guidance had not changed, the possibility of a fourth interest rate hike was becoming a higher probability. Of course, this could still happen, but after last week's Fed meeting the median estimate remains for only two more rate hikes this year. Also importantly, the Fed reiterated that it plans to continue to raise rates "gradually", a key word investors watch for. While it is looking like an almost certainty the Fed will raise rates again in June, its reluctance to hike rates in May tells me that the Fed is indeed committed to its gradual language, and continues to be very forthcoming to the market about its intentions. As long as this continues, I don't see further rate hikes in 2018 rattling the market. Investors have time to adapt to this development, and the Fed is working hard to keep investors well-informed. Stocks have a tendency to react very poorly to uncertainty, but that is not what we are seeing here out of the Fed. Interest rates will finish the year higher, but given the gradual pace of those increases, I do not believe there will be a negative impact to equities at this time.

Earnings - Been Roundly Positive

In my view, the most important macro event occurring right now that will push stocks higher is the strong earnings season, which we are currently in the middle of. Q1 earnings for the S&P 500 as a whole have been strong, with the majority of companies beating analyst expectations. Ultimately, companies are earning more money, and that is simply the most practical reason to buy equities. In fact, as of May 4th, 78% of companies that have reported so far have posted actual earnings per share above estimates, an extremely bullish sign. Also importantly, these earnings beats have come from a variety of sectors, as displayed in the chart below:

Source: FactSet

This tells me that strong earnings are coming in from across the economy, it is not just one or two sectors performing well and masking other underlying problems. With earnings up across the board, this will bring down price to earnings multiples to a more reasonable level, especially considering the market has not yet rallied on this news. Considering that, since January, VTI is down a few percentage points, yet the companies that make-up the fund are largely earning more money, it seems like a prudent time to add to positions.

Employment - Best Stat In A Decade

Another positive development been an improving labor market, which is a continuation of a trend we have seen for quite some time. Despite the April payrolls coming in lower than forecasts, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, which marks the first time since 2000 that the rate was below 4%. While wage gains are still weak, some employers are beginning to have trouble finding workers, which is a bullish sign for future wage increases. This sentiment is echoed by Alan Krueger, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama. He was recently quoted on Bloomberg stating ""Sooner or later, we're going to be running out of workers if the recovery continues, and that will put more upward pressure on wages".

Another positive metric related to employment is that the number of long-term unemployed is declining, in a year-over-year comparison. To illustrate, I put together the chart below from data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Metric April 2017 April 2018 Number of Unemployed (thousands) 2,300 2,115 27 weeks and over 1,633 1,293 Distribution (For 27 weeks and over) 22.8% 20.0%

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

As you can see, not only is the total number of unemployed declining, but so is the number of long-term unemployed - both in terms of total numbers and as a percentage of the unemployed. This is encouraging, because it means people who have lost jobs are able to find new ones in a shorter time-frame. That is a signal employees have the skills to remain active in the labor force, and also that firms are hiring. Overall, this is a very positive macroeconomic development, and one that could help equities head higher.

Bottom Line

While it is looking less likely that 2018 will be an overall repeat of 2017, my recommendation continues to be overweight equities. Over time, this asset class out-performs all others, and, while there are very real risks facing the market, there are some strong positive attributes as well. Earnings are strong, unemployment is low, and interest rates are not (yet) moving aggressively higher. Furthermore, I am recommending VTI specifically because the fund is well diversified but also holds its largest positions in my two favorite sectors, technology and financials. These sectors have been out-earning the broader S&P 500 in the short-term, as evidenced by the chart below:

Source: FactSet

While earnings growth is up across the board, in and of itself a very positive sign, VTI's top holdings are doing exceptionally well. With a low expense ratio of .04%, and a share price at a nice discount since my last review, I continue to recommend investors initiate positions in VTI at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.