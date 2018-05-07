Hornbeck Offshore: Discussing The Q1 Earnings Report

Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS) recently reported its first-quarter results. As I wrote earlier, any sustained upside in the company's shares was dependent on positive fundamental changes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico market. The first-quarter report was a good chance to evaluate the situation for the company. In short, it remains grim.

Hornbeck reported adjusted loss of $0.87 per share on revenue of $41.6 million. The first-quarter contracting activity was worse than initially expected, as oil producers continued to push their projects to the right despite rising oil prices. There were several notable developments in the quarter. First, Hornbeck terminated the contract for the delivery of two vessels with Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) due to continuous technical programs and delays (you can check my bullish thesis on GIFI here and the latest update here). Despite termination, Hornbeck still expects to take delivery of these vessels sometime in 2019. The second development is the purchase of four high-spec OSVs (offshore support vessels) for $37 million, an average price of $9.25 million per vessel. This was an opportunistic move from Hornbeck aimed at positioning the company ahead of the recovery.

Whether current shareholders will participate in such a recovery when it happens depends on the outcome of Hornbeck's negotiations with creditors. The following sentence from the company's press release perfectly sums up the situation:

"[…] absent the combination of a significant recovery of market conditions such that cash flow from operations were to increase materially from projected levels couple with a refinancing and/or further management of its funded debt obligations, the company does not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the full amount of its 5.875% senior notes and 5.000% senior notes as they mature in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively."

It's worth noting that the company has previously disclosed bondholders' proposals in an SEC filing dated 10/13/17, and proposals did not include the equitization of debt. At the time the first-quarter report was made public, Hornbeck had nothing new to report on the issue.

Meanwhile, the fundamental situation remains tough. Hornbeck stated that 23 floaters and 10 jack-ups were working in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Almost 200 OSVs were present in the region, and about 100 of them are not stacked and either have a job or actively pursue a job. Under these circumstances, it's hard to expect a meaningful recovery in dayrates. Hornbeck's dayrate improvement hopes are tied to high costs of reactivating a vessel ($1-2 million) and problems with finding competent crews. In theory, these barriers will prevent companies from reactivating their vessels before a true recovery in dayrates is achieved. However, the number of working floaters should increase first to increase demand for OSVs.

In my opinion, it does not look like recovery is around the corner for Hornbeck. The company's shares are trading in a range between $3 and $4, and they will need material upside catalysts to break higher. The market has already learned that higher oil does not guarantee better market for OSVs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, so support from additional oil price upside is virtually non-existent at this point. Those willing to take long positions in Hornbeck at the low end of this range (as a trade or as a longer-term bet) should keep in mind that the current market capitalization fully depends on the good will of the company's creditors, which, as of last report, were not trying to become the company's shareholders. Should the company follow the debt equitization path, common equity will be either completely wiped out or nearly wiped out. Also, it remains uncertain when the higher level of activity will return to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which creates additional risks to the time frame of the recovery.

