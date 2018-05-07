Frontier Communications: No Dividend Needed

Any progress on paying down debt will quickly flip the investment view of the stock.

The recent rally in Frontier Communications (FTR) proves that the market pays entirely too much attention to dividends. The communications stock remains incredibly risky, but is a better bet now without the dividend payouts and a still beaten down stock price.

Source: Frontier Comm. Q1'18 presentation

Dividend Cuts

The problem with the current market is that the structure doesn't allow companies flexibility around dividend decisions. Lots of investors like the consistency of dividend payouts, but the flip side is the negativity attached to the companies that alter the capital return plan via payout cuts or a focus shift to more flexible stock buybacks.

Frontier was the prime example of a stock absolutely crushed due to dividend cuts the last few years. The telecom company went from paying $1.575 quarterly in 2017 (adjusted for the 1-for-15 reverse split) to eliminating the dividend at the start of 2018.

FTR data by YCharts

The stock was absolutely crushed in the process because the market places entirely too much emphasis on dividends instead of the underlying business. Frontier isn't a great company in a difficult telecom sector where customers are cutting legacy wireline services, but the financial picture didn't deteriorate at the level of the stock price over the last three years.

The stock price is now rallying as the market comes to terms with a stable financial picture without the weight of paying a large dividend when the company owes $17.5 billion in debt.

Focus On Cash Flows Instead

One absolutely doesn't want to hold a stock in front of dividend cuts with Frontier being the prime example of what occurs. Ultimately though, the investment thesis has to return to the cash flow equation, especially since a big reason for cutting the dividend was to utilize the cash to pay down debt.

Source: Frontier Comm. Q1'18 presentation

Due to a more stable business and the cost synergies realized during the first half of the year, Frontier forecasts operating free cash flows reaching an annualized rate of $800 million. The key here is maintaining expectations after cutting EBITDA estimates last year from $3.8 billion annualized to $3.6 billion now. The estimate cut was big, but the stock shouldn't have collapsed in the process.

Frontier is a completely different animal with near-term debt maturities easily covered by current cash flows. The company only has about $1.5 billion in unsecured debt due 2021 with about $3.4 billion in total debt due over those four years.

Source: Frontier Comm. Q1'18 presentation

The key is maintaining the adjusted EBTIDA target of $3.6 billion and the operating FCF of $800 million. The market will want to track this for the rest of the year.

Remember that the market value is only around $850 million so the enterprise value is roughly 5x EBITDA forecasts. As the company takes out debt, the EBITDA multiple will quickly shrink.

The changing equation will shift every dollar used to pay down debt to boost the stock price. In essence, using the $800 million in FCF to pay down debt will nearly double the stock valuation from these levels.

Clearly, Frontier could've continued paying dividends with less ability to repay debt requiring issuing new debt to rollover existing debt, if the market would even allow it without the eliminated dividend payouts.

Nearly as important will be saving the interest payments that amount to a $1.5 billion annual cost. Frontier pays an average interest rate of 8.6% on the outstanding debt. A couple of years of using the FCF to pay down debt would save around $150 million in interest expenses, assuming the telecom can pay off higher costing debt first.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Frontier has to maintain financial targets for the stock to rally. The market was distracted with eliminating the dividend on a company that really had no business paying a dividend due to high leverage.

The stock doesn't fit our risk profile yet, but actual progress paying down debt could change the equation very soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.