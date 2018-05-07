Why Now's A Great Time To Be Overweight Gold (Podcast)

I lay out a comprehensive list of reasons as to why I think it's a good time to own a little more gold.

It seems like an odd time to be suggesting that one may want to be overweight gold. After all, equity markets are still raging after a ten-year bull market and volatility looks to still be near record lows, despite its small pop over the last six months. Tensions between North Korea, South Korea, the United States, China and Russia all look like they’re under control and all the while, gold prices haven’t caught any type of a meaningful bid - even over the last 3 years as those tensions varied.

But that hasn’t stopped me from raising the question of whether or not it is a good time to be overweight gold in your portfolio. By "overweight,", I simply mean a little bit more than a normal size position or a little bit more than what your normal systemic hedges add up to be. Everybody knows that gold is a great hedge against any type of systemic shock as well as inflation and volatility – this is probably the reason that central banks hold the precious metal in reserve.

On May 3, I gave a presentation at the Kase Learning "Art of Short Selling" event at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. We were asked to bring our best short ideas and mine was simply to have extra exposure to be "short the system" by owning a bit more gold. In my presentation, I laid out a comprehensive list of reasons as to why I thought now was a good time to own a little more gold and, ergo, be a little bit shorter on the system.

I talked about how many analysts and economists missed the 2008 bubble before it happened. I also talk about how the purchasing power of the dollar has gone down significantly since we have decoupled it from gold. Drawing on simple common sense analogies, I spent about a half hour speaking at the New York Athletic Club as to why there is absolutely nothing wrong with owning a little bit more of the precious metal.

The response from this presentation was overwhelming and I posted my slides a couple of days afterward. You can view all of my slides from the presentation here. I’ve also been informed that video of the presentation will be up soon. However, in the interim, I did a podcast on Saturday morning where I took a half hour to speak about my presentation as well as the key points contained therein. If you’d like to view my podcast and hear my case for gold and being "short the system" you can click on the link below.

Quoth the Raven #27 - Short the Whole Thing: The Podcast

