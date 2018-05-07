10 Reasons To Buy Comcast Near Its 52-Week Low

However you look at it, the company is strong and making moves to diversify further.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a cable mega giant that is deeply undervalued, offering investors a great opportunity to open or add to their existing position. Recently, the company posted great Q1 results, where it showed growth in many segments. They also formalized their bid for Sky, grew their dividend and reported a 17% growth in EPS.

We feel that CMCSA is a good long term buy due to a growing industry, steady dividend and solid business, and assign a 4 month $42 PT. Now, here are 10 reasons why you should strongly consider buying Comcast at this current price point.

Attractive Valuation

At its current pricing, Comcast is undervalued.

Let's look at a F.A.S.T. Graph. This analysis tool shows us multiple things. Firstly, the orange valuation line - this software calculates a fair long term valuation based on multiple factors, and charts it. The black line is the actual price of Comcast - if it goes over the valuation line, that means that the stock is overvalued. If it goes under, then the stock is undervalued. Right now, the fair value line is picking up, but the real price is moving underneath it - a big indicator that the stock is currently on sale right now.

If we follow the fair value line, we can see that it predicts future growth until 2020, where it predicts that Comcast will exceed $55 per share. While this software isn't perfect, it does a great job of predicting where a stock will go.

Currently, due to the recent dip in share value, Comcast is undervalued. A few months ago, this wasn't the case, so this truly is a "buy the dip" opportunity.

CMCSA Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The recent dip in share pricing has made P/E, P/S and P/B ratios much more appealing to the value investor, especially when comparing them to industry averages.

Data Sourced From Zacks Industry Comcast PE (F1) 21.19 12.8 PEG (Ratio) 3.74 1.18 Hist EPS Growth 6.77% 16.98% Net Margin 13.66% 26.79% Hist Dividend Growth 0.00% 5.13%

Data Sourced From Zacks Industry Comcast Beta 1.17 1.19 ROE 16.14 16.14 ROA 4.76 5.46 Debt-to-Equity 1.17 0.90 Current Ratio 1.20 0.90 Price to Book No Data 2.11 Price To Sales 1.84 1.74 Dividend Yield 0.00% 2.3%

Being a mega-cap company, investors shouldn't expect Comcast to deviate from the industry averages by a large margin (because they are a major influencing force on those averages), but the company does outperform by a fair bit on most of the figures.

When we look at individual competitors, Comcast checks out too.

Ticker Company Market Cap 5-year Growth Rate Current FY P/E Net Margin 1-year EPS Growth Rate DIS Disney 149,210 10 14.1 19.6 12.1 CMCSA Comcast 146,570 13 12.4 26.8 10.9 NFLX Netflix 135,520 28 107.9 5.3 50.9 TWX Time-Warner 74,007

12 12.2 17.3 6.2 CHTR Charter 62,531

5 61.2 23.5 44.4 FOXA Fox 38,387

11 19.4 13.5 19.1 CBS CBS 17,145

12 9.7 2.6 8.7 OMC Omnicorp 16,799

8 13.2 7.3 8.2

Favorable Q1 ER

(Q1 Growth. Source.)

Comcast had a very strong Quarter One earnings report, beating the consensus by $0.03 on the bottom line and by $54 million on the top line. First-quarter revenue rose 10.7% year-over-year to $22.8 billion, pushed by a growth in cable revenue (8%), and NBCU revenue (21%). Cable Revenue grew due to increases in the customer base, while NBCUniversal Revenue was driven by the 2018 Winter Olympics and the NFL Super Bowl. Adjusted net income attributable to Comcast rose 14% to $2.9 billion, and adjusted EPS rose 17% to $0.62, reflecting the impact of $5 billion worth of share repurchases over the last year.

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast said this about the Q1 '18 results:

Comcast NBCUniversal is off to a great start in 2018 with over 10% revenue growth in the first quarter. At Cable Communications, our steady increase in customer relationships continued, balanced with solid growth in EBITDA, reflecting momentum in our high-speed Internet and business services segments. NBCUniversal delivered double-digit EBITDA growth, fueled by impressive results at our Theme Parks, as well as our TV businesses’ successful broadcasts of the NFL’s Super Bowl LII and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

The company also had guidance for the upcoming quarters.

Investors should expect 2018 Cable capital expenditures as percentage of Cable revenue to decline by up to 50bps vs. 2017, but also expect to see 2018 NBCUniversal capital expenditures continue to increase, driven by the continuing investment in Theme Parks. This was in line with what most investors were expecting, and didn't come as any surprise.

This was a very strong earnings report, and backs up our valuation thesis. It looks even better when we focus on customer relationships growth from this period.

Customer Relationships Growth

(Steady growth in total customer relationships, pushing cable revenue. Source.)

When looking at media companies, customer relationships is a key metric, because growth in this area will directly correlate to growth in (long-term) revenue. Comcast had a net addition of 273,000 relationships during this quarter, this translates to a current 29.6 million customer relationships versus 28.9 million relationships in the previous year's similar quarter. To achieve this number, we see growth in some segments, and declines in others - the company witnessed a net loss of 96,000 total video customers, but total high-speed internet customers (residential plus business) rose by 379,000. The voice customer base went down by 54,000.

These growth and declines were very much expected by investors, and this steady increase (which is been similar to previous quarters) shows that Comcast just keeps chugging along.

[Global] Diversification

The key for growth in any mega cap company is diversification. The company needs to expand into new markets, both on a commercial and geographical side to keep growing. Recently, Comcast announced that they would be working with Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to bring VR to their NBC customers. Now, this is just the one example of Comcast dabbling in new technology, but it shows the company's willingness to expand into new frontiers.

We are constantly looking for opportunities to bring consumers new ways to experience content from across the NBCUniversal portfolio. This partnership combines the creative expertise of NBCUniversal with Google’s VR capabilities to create these engaging experiences. We look forward to working with Google and YouTube on more collaborations like this in the future. - Ron Lamprecht, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

In the past, Comcast has shown a willingness to acquire companies, buying NBC from General Electric (GE). Now, they're back at it again with a 31 billion dollar bid for Sky, a British media provider (hence the "global" in the title).



Let's look at the bid for Sky in a little bit more depth:

The Bid For Sky

(Sky Offer: Key Highlights. Source.)

In their Quarter One earnings report, Comcast formally announced its bid for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY). It's an all-cash offer of 12.5 pounds per share, or about 31 billion dollars. This represents a 16% premium to the competing bid from Twenty-First Century Fox, which has been held up by UK regulators.

Sky is a UK-based European direct broadcast satellite operator with 23 million customer relationships. If the deal goes through, it will almost double Comcast's existing customer relationships of 29 million. Sky is also the number-one pay TV operator in the UK and Italy, and the number-three operator in Germany.

Following the bid for Sky, a lot of investors got nervous, partially adding to the current dip in share price. However, we feel that the bid for Sky is a good move for Comcast. As stated before it could nearly double the customer relationships for Comcast, while also offering geographical expansion into Europe (non-U.S. revenue would increase from 9% to 25% of total revenue.). Eventually Comcast will need to do this expansion into Europe with or without Sky, but we feel that acquiring Sky would be much more cost-effective.

This offer has complicated Fox's plans to acquire Sky and then sell out to Disney. Fox has been held up by European regulators, and they've had an all-around hard time making their deal go through. In contrast, Comcast management feels that there should not be any regulatory issues should the deal go through. The company has a very limited (if not nonexistent) presence in European paid TV. We feel that this deal is beneficial to Comcast - if it goes through they will have a new subsidiary adding a large amount of scale to the company. Even if it doesn't, it's still complicates Fox's and Disney's plans.

Steady Growth

CMCSA Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In both revenue and EPS we've seen a steady upwards trend of growth. Comcast has beat expectations on most earnings reports in the past few years, due to their expansion both geographically and corporately. When we look for stocks to invest in, we look at companies with long-term momentum on revenues and EPS. Comcast has both of these.

It's also important to know that in late 2017 to 2018, investors saw a major spike in EPS. This was partially due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, of which Comcast is a major beneficiary.

Double Digit Dividend Growth (20%!)

Disregard (great) future growth prospects, put the blinders on, and focus on Comcast's dividend. Comcast paid a dividend until 1999, when it was removed and then reinstated in 2008. Since 2008, Comcast’s dividends have increased consecutively annually, making Comcast a great income play.

(Dividend Growth. Source.)

Including the latest dividend increase, the stock's 10-year dividend growth rate is about 20%, making Comcast very attractive to dividend growth investors. The company has a current yield of 2.43%, with a payout ratio of 12%. This is really low for an income investment, and leaves Comcast room to grow their dividend into the future.

CMCSA Dividend data by YCharts

Also when discussing dividends, we should look at debt. CMCSA's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at a level of 2.35, pretty healthy. The company's current net debt-to-capital ratio is 48%, which is a reasonably safe. Overall Comcast's debt levels look decent and unlikely to pose a threat to the dividend, and as seen in the YChart, these levels are falling, or remaining fairly plateaued.

CMCSA Debt to Capital (Annual) data by YCharts

(Simply Safe Dividends scorecard. Source.)

Simply Safe Dividends, a great dividend rating service gives Comcast a 91 out of 100, or Very Safe. This tool also states that Comcast is undervalued (when looking at it from an income investor's point of view) because the dividend yield is well above the five year average.

Strong Share Buyback

(Buybacks. Source.)

Management bought back $5 billion in stock in both 2016 and 2017, with another $5 billion expected to be repurchased in 2018. This buyback will increase long term share value growth, and Comcast's program is one of the largest in the markets today. We feel that stock buybacks (when used responsibly) are beneficial in most situations, but especially Comcast's - right now they can take advantage of their own undervaluation.

Attractive Entry Point With Current Dip

CMCSA data by YCharts

As we write this article, Comcast is trading just around its 52-week low of $30.55. We feel that a proper valuation for this company is around $42. This gives the company a current discount rate of about 25%. When comparing its price to its 200-day exponential moving average, Comcast is also fairly discounted. This is one of the largest movements in share price for Comcast, but we feel that it is simply a short-term dip.

This dip in share prices is caused by a few things. Firstly, there was a market correction, and Comcast's share value experienced adverse effects from this. Then, the bid for Sky got some investors worried about Comcast 'spreading itself too thin'. However, we feel that this is not the case, and the Sky deal should be a great one for Comcast (even if it doesn't go through). Also, this Seeking Alpha news piece states that Charter Communications was one of the causes of the latest downward motion. Its slip in customer acquisitions worried everybody about the entire industry.

But, the industry is a solid one, the Sky deal is a good one, and the market correction was two months ago. This short term dip gives investors a great opportunity to enter into a growth stock (in terms of dividend and share value).

Analysts Favor The Company

(Recommendation trends. Source.)

We don't usually refer to analyst recommendations, because we do our own, in house analysis, but for an investor, 30 out of 31 "buy" or "strong buy" ratings for Comcast is a compelling reason to invest.

In their reports, Analysts pretty much reiterate the previous 9 reasons to buy Comcast - the dip in shares, valuation, dividend and so on and so forth. Analyst Joseph Bonne of Argus Research Company recently maintained his buy rating on Comcast, a target price of $48. Here's an excerpt of what he wrote:

While the market generally punishes Comcast for its video subscriber losses, the company has typically received little credit for the growth of its high-speed internet service, which has become a key revenue and earnings driver for the Comcast Cable business. [...] We like Comcast's continued focus on shareholder returns. The company has increased its dividend at a 14% annual rate over the last five years. It also has a robust share repurchase program, with about $5 billion in buybacks in each of the last two years. Comcast's ROIC is 19.5%, above the peer average of 12.5%.

(Report published Apr 30, 2018. Source.)

On a related note, hedge and mutual funds also see the value, recently increasing their holdings and buying the dip. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the past quarter valued at $650,219,000 while Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings of Comcast by 7,838.2% during the fourth quarter (increasing existing ownership from 134,728 shares to 10,694,977 shares). Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,318,175,000, and Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,151,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $206,314,000 after buying an additional 5,038,817 shares during the last quarter.

Don't let analysts or mutual fund holdings impact your decisions to stay sidelined or buy - look at the numbers yourself to make a truly informed decision - but this is just food for thought.

Conclusion

Tack on another "strong buy" rating to Comcast because we also feel that due to these 10 compelling reasons, investors are presented with a perfect buying opportunity.

We feel that investors should strongly consider buying into Comcast at current pricing, and assign a $42, 4-month price target to the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, GOOG, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.