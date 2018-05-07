Rowan Companies - Attractive Cryptic Balance Sheet

Without any significant fundamental changes, the line support is about $11.50-$12 (Buy flag), and resistance is about $15 (partial sell flag).

Great balance sheet with net debt now at $1.3 billion, which is the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers.

Total quarterly revenues of $211.2 million were down 43.6% year-over-year on lower day rates. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $28 million, slightly better than consensus.

Rowan: Drillship Resolute.

Investment Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the best offshore drillers that present rock-solid balance sheet and has managed to overcome the negative ripples of an offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash that started three years ago.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile, and the company owns a primarily large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 95% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco which is a problematic element to evaluate appropriately.

The recent results are not what I consider stellar and raise again more questions than answers about the elusive recovery which is failing to be confirmed.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

The offshore drilling market still has much to overcome in this downturn, but there are some positive signs.

Please, I recommend reading my preceding article about the company's April fleet status. Click here.

Rowan Companies - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Rowan Companies 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 547.0 508.7 545.4 535.8 500.2 611.8 379.4 351.8 374.3 320.2 291.6 296.7 211.2 Net Income in $ Million 123.7 84.7 −239.4 124.3 122.8 216.7 5.5 −24.4 10.3 −28.7 -20.9 112.0 -112.3 EBITDA $ Million 264.2 218.7 −67.3 280.8 264.7 377.9 134.9 106.5 178.7 133.1 99.2 244.7 30.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.6% 16.7% 0 23.2% 24.6% 35.4% 1.4% 0 2.8% 0 0,0 37.7% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.99 0.68 −1.92 1.00 0.98 1.72 0.04 −0.19 0.07 −0.23 −0.17 0.88 -0.89 Cash from operations in $ Million 244,8 204.0 210.2 338.0 162.9 230.3 295.4 212.0 81.5 57.0 102.5 58.8 -11.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 514,3 102.1 58.4 48.1 32.9 31.5 24.1 29.1 30.9 26.4 21.3 22.0 106.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −269.5 101.8 151.8 289.9 130.0 198.8 271.3 182.9 50.6 30.6 81.2 36.8 -117.3 Total cash $ Billion 0.06 0.20 0.29 0.48 0.60 0.76 1.04 1.26 1.17 1.15 1.22 1.33 1.21 Total Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.81 2.86 2.81 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.65 2.68 2.55 2.52 2.51 2.51 2.51 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 125.1 125.4 124.8 127.3 125.8 126.3 126.7 126.0 127.4 126.3 126.2 132.5 126.5 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 RDC Backlog in $ billion 4,7 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.2 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.1 0.7 ~0.9

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and the company's SEC filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.



Total quarterly revenues of $211.2 million were down 43.6% year-over-year on lower day rates and down 28.8% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $28 million, slightly better than the consensus analyst estimates.

First quarter 2018 drilling revenue was $194 million, representing an $85.5 million reduction from the previous quarter. The decrease was driven by the completion of the Reliance contract with Cobalt in the fourth quarter and a 35% decline in operating days for our jack-up fleet, arising from the sale of three rigs to ARO Drilling and reduced levels of utilization.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

We reported a net loss of $112 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the first quarter 2018 in comparison to net income of $112 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a reminder, the fourth quarter results included $157 million pre-tax gain on the sale of assets to ARO Drilling. Excluding the impact of this item, we would have reported a net loss of $39.7 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

2 - Free cash flow.



Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be viewed as viable. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback. RDC has generated $31.3 million in FCF ("TTM"). Free cash flow was a negative $117.3 million in the first quarter 2018.

RDC passes the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

I have tried to estimate the backlog for 1Q'18 which was not indicated by the company. It is a huge task, and I am not sure how to incorporate ARO Drilling. However, on April 30, 2018, Rowan announced that ARO Drilling was awarded four three-years drilling contracts for the Rowan EXL I, Rowan EXL IV and the two Petrobras Jack-ups starting 3Q'18 or 4Q'18 on a bareboat charter lease mechanism. All four rigs will require some capital investments by Rowan, a portion of which will be reimbursed by Saudi Aramco.

RDC has seen its backlog going from $4.7 billion in 1Q'15 to now just barely $0.9 billion estimated now. Peter Burke, The CEO, said in the conference call:

Separately, ARO Drilling and Rowan are also in discussions with Saudi Aramco regarding new contracts for ARO Drilling on Rowan-owned jack-ups that are currently managed and operated by ARO Drilling, including the Bob Palmer, a Super Gorilla Class jack-up and the Rowan Mississippi, a 240-Class jack-up.

4 - The question now is to evaluate the impact of ARO Drilling? How does it work?

Rowan will receive a percentage of rig EBITDA (after an overhead allocation), which will be recognized as bareboat charter revenue on Rowan's income statement.

However, Rowan will pay for the five-year special surveys (5-year SPS), while the rig revenue and OPEX to be recorded on ARO's income statement and ARO Drilling pays the maintenance CAPEX.

Initially, ARO start-up will rely heavily on Rowan's back office support, which includes Engineering, IT, Legal, Finance, etc. To cover these costs, ARO will pay RDC a fee of $8 million per quarter, which are classified as revenue in RDC balance sheet.

Cascade of events: according to the recent company presentation:

In 2Q 2017, Rowan and Saudi Aramco contributed $25 million cash each to form ARO In 4Q 2017, Rowan transferred three jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco transferred two jack-ups, and additional cash ARO commenced operations on October 17, 2017. Rowan and Saudi Aramco then received $88 million each as a cash distribution ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions In 4Q 2018, Rowan expects to transfer two jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco plans to assign a matching contribution in cash ARO will distribute the matching money equally to Rowan and Saudi Aramco ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions The total value transferred to ARO by both shareholders for 2017 and 2018 is approximately $1.34 billion. ARO to build up to 20 jack-ups over the next decade with the earliest delivery of the first rig in 2021

Source: RDC Presentation.

The program is supported by a $1.25 billion commitment from each shareholder.

ARO Drilling receives the day rate directly from Saudi Aramco and pays direct operating costs, a significant percentage of the results in rig EBITDA, less than the allocation for overhead, will come back to Rowan in the form of bareboat charter revenue.

This bareboat revenue is profit with little to no associated costs. Payments of capital expenditures are expected between Rowan and ARO Drilling with maintenance items paid for by ARO Drilling, while RDC picks up expense such as 5-year special surveys.

5 - Net Debt.



The company's net debt is now $1.3 billion, which is the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers. It is a remarkable achievement that is often forgotten when it comes to evaluating the future potential of the company.

The company enjoys a $1.5 billion undrawn revolver, and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019. Current liquidity is $2.7 billion.

Source: RDC Presentation

Conclusion:

Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups (17) well above the seven rigs owned by Noble (NE) or the four rigs owned by Ensco (ESV). Rowan is showing an excellent balance sheet with low net debt and high-level liquidity as I have demonstrated above.

However, the impact of the RDC Aramco JV 50/50 has the potential to boost revenues consequently for the next several decades, but the market doesn't seem to comprehend its significance entirely yet, and I am still scratching my head to figure out ARO Drilling's impact in future revenues for the company.

As I have explained several times, the offshore drilling rallied early April because the oil prices momentum was bullish. We experienced the same boost early January, and it ended up with a correction when the market realized that higher oil prices are not enough for the offshore drillers. The industry needs contracts because it is a service and revenues are affected only by the backlog not because oil prices are much higher.

However, the market is well-known to show no memory and what happened early January seems to repeat now. It is evident that there is an apparent rift between high oil prices and offshore contracting activity. We could explain that the Shale boom is "eating" a lot of the CapEx available and consequently it delays an offshore recovery, but it is assuming something hard to prove. We simply do not know why but it is happening.

While we can observe some encouraging signs in the Jack-ups segment since the beginning of the year, it is not happening in the floaters' division.

However, worldwide marketed utilization for jack-ups is staying relatively stable at approximately 72% with harsh environment regions showing modest improvements, on the other side the floaters' market is still challenging.

The idea of a direct correlation between oil prices above $70 and booming drilling activity has been proven wrong, and Peter Burke said it in the conference call:

Switching over to the floater market, conditions remains challenging in 2018 outside of the harsh environment niche, although the outlook for our 7th generation ultra-deepwater drillships is gradually improving and we are pursuing multiple opportunities. Admittedly, it's uncertain whether some of these opportunities will ultimately be awarded, although the odds are likely improved with oil prices at current levels.

Conclusion, the stock is bound to repeat the same pattern as before, and it will eventually retrace until the real offshore drilling fundamental tells us otherwise.

Technical analysis.

RDC was forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. Symmetrical Triangle is a chart pattern, characterized by converging top and bottoms. Without any significant fundamental changes, the line support is about $11.50-$12 (Buy flag), and resistance is about $15 (partial sell flag).

However, the price of oil is of paramount importance and will affect the stock going forward. Any investment decision should be made using Rowan natural strength and oil extreme volatility.

