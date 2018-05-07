Montana Skeptic Talks Tesla's Q1 And Musk's Recent Bizarre Behavior (Podcast)

He joined me for another podcast to discuss Elon Musk's recent behavior and Tesla's Q1 results.

Many people know Montana Skeptic as an outspoken critic of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and a prolific writer here on Seeking Alpha. MS has produced detailed and voluminous amounts of work detailing his well-thought-out and intricately bearish stance on Tesla. What most people don’t know is that he manages a $1 billion+ family office portfolio, has 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer, and has a law degree from Yale.

He had previously joined me on my podcast and the reception to his appearance was overwhelmingly positive.

I find him to be one of the most relevant and extremely knowledgeable sources to examine Tesla from a critical angle. On today’s podcast, we talked not only about Elon Musk's most recent bizarre behavior on the company‘s conference call, but also the company's operating results. In addition, we discussed a new piece of news that broke over the weekend: it was reported that Tesla employees were going to have to start vouching for third-party contractors and subcontractors that work at the company's Fremont factory:

Over the past few weeks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been warning of a focus on efficiency at Tesla’s Fremont factory and he has been expressing a specific concern over contractors and sub-contractors working at the automaker. After announcing a review of all contractors, Tesla has now engaged in a brutal round of firing that could see all contractors who are not personally vouched for by an official Tesla employee go.

From there, we examine some of the reasons that Tesla may not have raised capital yet and we also talked about the impact of ZEV credits on the company‘s future. We wrap up with a discussion about whether or not “it is different this time" and whether or not the market is going to start losing its patience and its confidence in Elon Musk and the company's poor financial results so far.

To listen to our full discussion, recorded on Sunday, May 6, 2018, see below:

Quoth the Raven #28 - Montana Skeptic Talks Tesla's Q1 2018 Earnings & Elon Musk's Recent Bizarre Behavior

