Consolidated Edison Had A Solid First Quarter

NYC City and surrounding areas are growing, and the region's LEIs are up, indicating further growth is probably on the horizon.

I begin most of my reviews of specific utility companies by examining a few broad macroeconomic statistics of the geographic area where the utility operates. Utilities, like any other business, can really only expand when the underlying economy is growing. Consolidated Edison (ED) sells power in and around the NYC area. This map from the Edison Institute provides better detail:

The Northeast economy is centered around a few metropolitan areas, with NYC being the most predominant and important. The city's GDP has been expanding at a consistent pace:

(Data from BEA; author's calculation)

From 2010 to 2016, NYC grew between a 1.5% and 5.5% Y/Y pace. Over the last four years, the average Y/Y percentage rate of growth was 3.6%.

However, the most recent data is less bullish:

In the 3Q17, NY GDP's annual growth rate was 0%.

(Data from BLS.gov)

The unemployment rate moved slightly below 5% at the end of 2015, where it has remained.

However, the immediate economic future looks strong:

(Data from the Philadelphia Fed)

The leading index (which is primarily comprised of building permits and initial unemployment claims) points to continued growth over the next 6-12 months.

Consolidated Edison is the 6th largest electric utility by market cap, which is $23.92 billion. It is currently the cheapest, with a current PE of 3.6. But this number is abnormally low due to one-time factors; the forward PE (17.7) provides a more realistic measure of the company's current valuation. Compared to 53 other electric utilities, ED's forward FPE makes it the 31st cheapest. Its dividend of 3.62% is about 65 BP higher than the current 10-year Treasury and is the 22nd highest among its electric company peers.

Like all utilities, ED must get approval from its respective state utility authority to raise rates. This is an ongoing process with all utilities. According to the latest 10-Q:

ED increased their latest NY rate request by $2.2 million to $22 million.

Decreased their gas request by $1.7 million to $2.7 million

These are their two primary requests.

Across the country, utility officials are asking utilities to reevaluate their rate increase requests to include the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December. In situations where we have a final decision, this has unanimously resulted in either a rebate passed onto customers or a decrease in the utility's base rate. The New York authority and ED are currently negotiating on this very point; investors should expect a decrease in the utility's rate request.

ED is facing higher expenses due to two reasons. The first was a subway shutdown that occurred over the summer. According to the company's latest 10Q:

Through March 31, 2018, the company incurred costs related to this matter of $149 million. Included in this amount is $27 million in capital and operating and maintenance costs reflected in the company's electric rate plan and $122 million deferred as a regulatory asset pursuant to the rate plan. The company, which plans to complete the required actions in 2018, expects to incur costs related to this matter during the remainder of 2018 of $115 million. Included in this amount is $5 million in expected capital and operating and maintenance costs reflected in the rate plan and $110 million expected to be deferred as a regulatory asset pursuant to the rate plan.

The second was the negative impact from this winter's severe storms, which cost the company an additional $106 million (so far).

Let's turn to their quarter/quarter earnings table from their latest earnings release:

The company's Y/Y increase in quarterly earnings was 4.21% - a good rate for a utility. Two sources of revenue contributed to the increase: a 10% increase in gas sales (caused by more inclement winter) and a 74% increase in "non-utility" income. The former accounts for 28% of the company's revenue and is therefore far more important. The latter only accounts for 7% of revenue. Moving on to expenses, purchased power decreased. But, due to the more severe winter, gas costs were up 18% while maintenance advanced 13%. As a result, operating expenses were higher leading to a decline in operating income. But, thanks to a lower tax bill (income tax expense declined nearly 50%), net income was higher.

As with all utilities, the company's primary risk going forward is regulatory. While the new administration is most assuredly more friendly towards the industry, New York is very much a blue state, which means a less friendly atmosphere.

Looking at the stock's technical situation reveals a currently bullish environment:

The above table and chart show the relative strength of the 10 largest constituent members of the XLU relative to the SPYs. With the exception of Dominion (D), all members are currently outperforming the SPYs. This observation includes ED.

ED's stock chart is also attractive:

ED started to sell off in mid-December; this was in conjunction with the bond market sell-off (due to their heavy dependence on debt-financing, utilities are disproportionately sensitive to bond market movements). ED then dropped with the broader market correction that started in late January. But it has been rising consistently since. Prices are now right about the 200-day EMA.

ED is an attractive utility. They had a solid quarter with a good increase in revenue. Thanks to the tax cuts passed in December, ED had more income flow to the bottom line. They should be able to recoup some of their increased expenses over the next 12-18 months. And, the chart is technically attractive. If you've ever wanted to own ED, this would be a good place to take a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.