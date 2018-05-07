My Oil 'Predictions' From 2014 And 2015 Were Mostly Right

Most of my observations or guesses have played out over the last 3-4 years.

The Shale Oil Development in the US and the investments in the Canadian Oil Sands were a game changer.

In 2014 and into 2015, the oil market was entering a period of greatly suppressed prices, as we were entering what I termed a new Oil Price Paradigm.

In January of 2015, I penned this article Oil: The Biggest Hairiest Guess Out There? In the period, many writers were offering that oil companies and oil majors were great investments as the oil price would quickly recover. Out of curiosity, I had to do some basic research on what was going on in the world of oil and what were the general trends moving the oil market.

But I began the article with this:

I am with Rex Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), I have no idea where the price of oil might go next week or next year or where the price of oil will be in 5 years. Rex is the CEO of the biggest oil company on the planet, if he doesn't know, I am not sure how Seeking Alpha authors know that an oil price rebound is an event that must occur based on the laws of supply and demand.

And I offered:

We have recently returned to the normal historical price levels for oil. Why must we return to the stratosphere just because we were there before? The Saudi's claim we 'will never see $100 oil again'. Well perhaps that's more scare tactics to shut down more oil sands and deep water and fracking operations? Or maybe that is the new reality. Maybe oil will be in a $40-80 range for decades to come.

Once again the price declined from 2014 and into 2015 and beyond, and that new oil price range is not a drastic collapse; it is a return to the "normal" inflation adjusted price range. As for that $40-80 range suggestion, well, that has played out from 2015. From Macrotrends, here's the 5-year chart for WTI:

Another observation from my 2015 article:

It may turn out that the energy space will be an underperforming sector over the next several years or decades. Who knows. There are so many moving parts.

Here are the returns of the energy SPDR sector vs. the S&P 500 index from 2015 to the end of April 2018:

Yup, returns that don't even match inflation. While many stock pickers, especially dividend growth stock gurus, were suggesting that the companies had to recover along with the price of oil, with some even suggesting the "opportunity of a lifetime," I embraced and offered a different perspective. I suggested that investors look at the potential revenues of their companies or indexes in the new low oil price paradigm; what if prices do stay in a lower range-bound area for an extended period? How will your company fare in that $40-70 or $40-80 oil price range? Are the companies built for the new oil price paradigm? The suggestion was met with the sound of crickets of course as many were still too busy staring at the historical dividend growth history.

On the Dividends and Dividend Growth front, I had also offered this article in 2015 - When Or Will Oil Majors Cut Their Dividends.

Of course, dividend cuts did hit the space. Some companies had or have turned to borrowing to pay the dividends.

And here's another:

And there are many wild cards. Newer technologies could further drive down the costs of production, new discoveries can increase the potential supply of oil, and technologies could further drive fuel efficiencies.

Of course, the costs of production came down, also aided by the supply and demand for labour in the energy space. The employers were holding most of the cards, the laid-off energy workers were willing to go back to work at reduced salaries.

I believe that the wrap-up from my early 2015 article is still fitting today.

The key, as always, maybe patience and dollar cost averaging into positions at a reasonable sector weighting. You may find that "opportunity of a lifetime" with some of your future purchases in this sector. I would suggest we do not get emotional, and that we look at the risks. As a Canadian I would hope that oil prices quickly find a sweet spot in the $60-80 range. I would guess this is going to take a few years to play out, and that there might be lots of pain (and long-term opportunity) along the way. And I would also suggest that anything can happen, including a scenario of very low oil prices for a very considerable amount of time.

That all seems like a past and present reasonable "guess" mostly based on common sense observations. Once again, moving forward, anything can happen. Many writers today are predicting that oil prices are about to skyrocket back to the "good ol days" for oil producers. That prediction though often seems to be based on geopolitical concerns, not based on world consumption and production of oil - the basic laws of supply and demand. That said, oil producers have cut back on capital expenditures in the search for future oil production. Over time, we will see if they have cut back "too much". As the saying goes:

The greatest cure for low oil prices is low oil prices.

The world is still awash in oil as OPEC nations control supply in an attempt to pump up prices. That said the recent rebound in oil prices is certainly providing more of an opportunity for oil producers to become profitable or to increase profits. We know the world currently needs oil, and lots of it. The companies that produce that oil need to be profitable over time.

Moving forward, the price of oil is still a big hairy guess. I will certainly be back with another article, where I'll make my big hairy guess on where oil is going from 2018.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

