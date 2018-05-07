Project $1M: April Update, Earnings Wrap

The portfolio is well up over the index YTD and from inception.

I'm roughly a quarter of the way through Project $1M, my real money project to try to grow an initial capital base of ~$275k to $1M within a 10-year period.

The theme of last month was very similar to what's been seen earlier in the year, which is elevated volatility across all names in the portfolio, with biotech continuing to be on the nose, and most of my tech holdings performing strongly. A quick glance at the YTD graph confirms this.

However, what was also notable last month was the deluge of earnings reports that came in for many of Project $1M's names. While earnings have still not wrapped up, many of my holdings have reported.

MasterCard

While MasterCard (MA) was an automatic selection into Project $1M, I can honestly say that if you told me that 2 1/2 years later it would report revenue growth exceeding 20%, that would have exceeded my wildest expectations for the business. MasterCard affirmed high teens growth again for 2019. With the cash to credit cycle accelerating in many of its international markets, I wouldn't be surprised if the business posts close to 20% revenue growth in 2019 also. I was initially planning to up my holding in MasterCard by an additional $10k in Project $1M when I initially made my investment but talked myself out of it on the basis of position size risk. That proved to be a costly omission.

Nonetheless, along with Visa (NYSE:V), the financial payment processors make up almost 25% of Project $1M and almost $110k in exposure versus just 1.7% of the S&P 500. Clearly, the fortunes of Project $1M and any outperformance are intricately tied into these 2 businesses and their ability to keep delivering superior growth versus the S&P 500.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) also delivered results that exceeded expectations as well. While Amazon has always delivered superior topline growth, what was interesting to see was that bottom line earnings growth, which is something that Amazon has always been historically a little lax about was also solid and exceeded expectations.

Amazon's transformation from a low margin e-commerce business to a much more stable 'commerce operating system' has made tremendous progress. Prime members have crossed 100M globally which brings economies of scale to Amazon's retail business, but more importantly, a predictable, high margin recurring revenue stream. AWS continues to also grow in leaps and bounds, and Amazon will continue to benefit from being a cloud leader. It still blows my mind that a $200B revenue business is able to grow revenue at >40% year on year.

I expect the company to cross $1T in market cap sometime in 2019.

Amazon accounts for close to 10% of Project $1M and under 3% of the S&P 500.

Facebook

For all the scandals that Facebook (FB) has found itself immersed in, the business continues to hum along well. Revenue growth was close to 50%. MAUs continue to rise close to 13%, even though they exceed 2B.

The bottom line is, this is a service that users love and a business that advertisers need and can't stay away from. Apart from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), no other platform provides the scale and reach to go after as many users globally, in such a targeted, personalized way as Facebook.

In spite of a modest share price appreciation, the business is still undervalued in my opinion. I expect it to cross $200 per share by the end of the year.

Facebook is some 7.5% of Project $1M and just 1.8% of the S&P 500.

Beyond these highlights, Google, Visa, and even Celgene (CELG) all reported numbers that were positive and exceeded my expectations. The market didn't necessarily reward them all, but that's okay. I'm happy to wait for my payday.

Concluding Thoughts

I'm encouraged by how my core Project $1M businesses reported. What's clear is that while general market valuations may be high and that many of the slower and stodgier members of the S&P trade on absurd valuations in the context of their growth prospects, $1M holdings are putting up the revenue growth numbers that are at least supportive of their valuations. In fact, some of the holdings like Facebook and Alibaba (BABA) are probably undervalued in the context of growth that they are reporting.

I remain optimistic on longer term prospects on the portfolio irrespective of how markets may move in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL POSITIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.