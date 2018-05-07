An Intriguing Investment Recommendation: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

As I've written previously (for example here and here), I don't own individual stocks. To me, they seem too risky. I much prefer ETFs, which I see as "blobs" of stocks to which I won't become emotionally attached. I also prefer country ETFs, more than sectors, since I have a better grasp of the former; countries - some of them, anyway - feel pretty stable to me; and it's easy to compare them via cyclically adjusted price to earnings (CAPE) ratios to get a sense of long-term valuation.

This is where my own unique judgment comes in. I don't just look for the cheapest CAPE ratios, since I prefer to avoid countries at risk of being gobbled up or having biting sanctions imposed, and the like. I certainly don't like paying rich prices because mean reversion concerns me. So, I tend to look for the middle-bear options, and the rare good deal out there.

It was that in mind that Rob Marstrand's article on South Korea caught my attention (click here for information on his Marketplace research). It would seem to meet all of my above-stated investment criteria, including that most elusive "rare good deal." Writes Rob:

The MSCI Korea index has a P/E ratio of just 10.4 these days…

Population of 51 million

GDP is similar to the UK and Italy (at purchasing power parity, or PPP - a measure of volume of production)

GDP per capita is similar to Japan and New Zealand (NYSE:PPP)

Sixth largest exporting country in the world (between Japan and France)

Highly technologically advanced, and one of the first widespread adopters of the internet (e.g. in December 2001, broadband access was available to 17% of South Koreans, but only 4% of Americans)

Government debt is a relatively low 38% of GDP. Unemployment rate is 4%, consumer price inflation in year to May 1.6%

Market capitalization (value at current prices) of stock market was $1.8 trillion at the end of March, or 120% of GDP"

This is a very attractive investment opportunity, and yet South Korea was an option I easily eliminated from my list in all my prior investigations because of the fundamental threat to its very existence posed by North Korea and because of the pathetic appeasement strategies employed by various administrations over the past several decades. Granted, peace has not broken out yet, but as I indicated in a podcast last week, something feels quite different to me about the recent Korean summitry - specifically, the fact that North Korea's dictator shared all the relevant details of the peace agreement with his restive population. The way things usually work is that dictators keep their population's expectations in check but tell their diplomatic counterparts what they want to hear to lull them into disarming themselves. The bad guys then share a wicked laugh about the gullibility of their "peace" partners.

It's still too early to tell whether peace will move forward, so I agree with Rob's recommendation that "if relations keep improving, it could be time to invest in South Korea again."

While I have no illusions about North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un's yearning for peace, nevertheless, sometimes interests align. And unlike the case of Iran's millenarian mullacracy, North Korea has no abiding ideology, just raw power considerations. I'm old enough to remember the constant tension and frequent violence between the UK and Ireland. Peace efforts went nowhere for the longest time. And yet the Good Friday Agreement has pretty much stuck over these past 20 years. Sometimes opposing sides find a common interest in fostering peace. If that happens on the Korean peninsula, then South Korea's robust developed economy is indeed undervalued.

