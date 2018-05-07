Investing In Disney Is About Believing (Video)

The key question is: can you invest in the unknown when nobody knows when or whether it will happen?

There are two scenarios when it comes to investing in Disney: explosive growth or stagnation.

We all know what is going on with Disney but the key is to look at the unseen.

Disney (DIS) is perhaps the stock that I have received the most comments about, so here is my discussion about it. I briefly describe what has been going on, but the focus of the video is about investing in the unseen. Nobody knows when will DIS be able to monetise its content directly to the customer, like Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN) have been doing lately, or whether the investment in Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) will pay off.

So, the only thing to do is to look at this from a risk-reward perspective. Ask yourself how much you can lose if revenues and earnings continue to slowly decline, and how much you can gain if DIS manages to battle NFLX and AMZN in the direct-to-consumer business.

Enjoy the video.

