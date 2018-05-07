Ulta: An Analysis

Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) had a solid 2017, growing comparable store sales by 11%, with retail comps up 7.1%. The company is guiding for growth in comps of only about 6% to 8% going forward, however, with e-commerce growth in the 40% range. Despite the seemingly impressive digital sales growth, e-commerce is starting from a much smaller base as well.

Source: ULTA 2017 10-K

The company also continues to grow retail sales per square foot, but comparing these past results with its future guidance for 2018, it appears that this will be the year that growth begins to slow.

Return on equity: Continued improvement

The company continues to improve profitability, but it should also be noted that it enjoyed an extra week in fiscal 2017 (53 weeks versus only 52 in 2016), which added about $108.8 million in extra sales.

The added week in 2017 means that sales and earnings are inflated, but Ulta managed to improve its asset turnover even after stripping out the extra $108.8 million from the firm's top line. I put its adjusted asset turnover at about 2.11 for 2017 if we take away the extra sales - up from 2016's ratio of just 2.03x. This tells me that the firm continues to drive underlying ROE higher with better asset efficiency.

Margins fell slightly, but the improved asset turnover and modest increase in leverage more than offset the drop in margins. A lighter tax burden also helped propel the firm's ROE over 30% in 2017, which will continue to be the story going forward now that tax reform has made lower taxes a reality going forward.

Adjusting for operating leases

Ulta, like most retailers and businesses with a large physical footprint, utilizes a sizable amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases. If we decide to capitalize these leases, since they are mostly long-term in nature and noncancelable, then we can examine their impact on the firm's capital structure (and return on invested capital).

I decided to use a 5% discount rate to determine the present value of the firm's operating leases, but if you think there's a more accurate discount rate, please let me know in the comment section and I will be happy to run the numbers for you.

Now that we've estimated this number, we can insert the leases into Ulta's capital structure to arrive at what its debt-to-equity ratio looks like (versus its advertised ratio of 0x).

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is likely above 1x if we choose to capitalize its off-balance sheet leases, or about the same as fiscal 2016, which I calculated in a previous article here.

Return on invested capital analysis

If we theoretically capitalize Ulta's operating leases, bringing them into the capital structure, then we also need to adjust its operating profit.

After adjusting EBIT for lease-related interest and depreciation expenses, we can then take taxes into account - before dividing our adjusted operating profit (after tax) number by the previously calculated capital base to arrive at an estimate of the firm's ROIC.

The company's underlying ROIC comes in at roughly 17%, or almost 3% better than my estimated ROIC for fiscal 2016. It appears that lower taxes and better efficiency are keeping the company's capital allocation ratios afloat, which tells me there's still a solid moat in place. ROIC of 17% is likely far above the firm's cost of capital, so Ulta remains an above-average operation in my book - as long as it continues to earn excess profits on its supplied capital anyways.

Cash flow analysis

The last time I looked at Ulta, increasing inventories and a slowing cash conversion cycle were the story:

Source: My last article on ULTA

The company improved its cash conversion cycle in 2017 by my calculations, which indicates that it was able to convert its raw inputs into cash quicker.

The firm improved its CCC by about 3 days through a combination of stretching its payables (aka paying suppliers slower) and an improving operating cycle (mostly by improving DIO by a few days).

Average inventory per store did increase in fiscal 2017, however, by about 5.3% - largely due to the ramping up of a distribution center in Texas, the opening of 100 new stores (net), and to support growing sales. As long as sales are growing at a decent clip and inventory doesn't balloon super fast (in other words, at a rate far faster than sales), this remains a trend I'll continue to monitor, but not really worry about.

Valuations

ULTA's shares have traditionally traded at steep multiples. The five-year average price-to-earnings ratio is about 36.50 and the thirteen-year median multiple is roughly 34.41 times earnings.

At a tick under 32 times earnings, it appears shares are actually a little cheap here when compared to historical earnings valuations, but as previously noted, growth in comps is expected to slow (and margins will likely continue to be pressured), so perhaps a discount is warranted.

Alternatively, we can also attempt to value shares based on sales. The five-year average price-to-sales ratio is 2.97x, while the thirteen-year median is only 2.48x. At about 2.8 times sales, shares look decently valued compared to history, but once again, growth isn't expected to be as impressive in fiscal 2018.

Conclusion

Valuation multiples have contracted on ULTA's shares, and they're still off their 52-week highs by almost 20%. Shares have appreciated by about 18.9% since I last wrote about the company in an article entitled Ulta Beauty: Value Of Growth Exceeds Price. That was back in December of last year, and the solid share price performance was largely driven in part by an expanding PE ratio (now at about 31.5 times earnings versus only about 26 times earnings back in December).

Analysts expect earnings per share of roughly $10.76 in fiscal 2018, putting shares at about 24 times forward earnings, which doesn't look so bad. Lower taxes will likely be a large contributor as well, coupled with underlying earnings growth.

The problem I have with ULTA shares at the moment isn't necessarily value, but the possibility of them being a "value-trap," due to the difficulty of valuing a company with potentially slowing comps growth and margin contraction after a period of above-average growth. I'll remain on the sidelines for now, as I don't think that there's much of a margin of safety here, but I also wouldn't be surprised if shares outperformed from here, either - especially if it hits earnings estimates for 2018 and the market allows it to retain its premium PE ratio of above 30 times earnings.

