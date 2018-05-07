Commercial Vehicle Group Finally Seeing Margin Leverage As The Peak Approaches

2018 is likely to be the near-term peak year for North American and European commercial trucks, and management has to show they can rescale operations for lower volumes.

It has taken longer than expected, but Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) is at last seeing meaningful margin leverage and solid incremental margins in response to significant volume growth in the commercial truck and off-road vehicle segments. Now, the question is how well the company can do before North American commercial truck orders peak and decline, and how much growth in businesses outside of heavy-duty trucks can compensate.

CVGI’s valuation is tricky, as is often the case for cyclical companies and especially when key cycles are at or near peaks. On one hand, even on what would seem to be a modest forward EBITDA multiple, the shares appear cheap, and likewise with DCF, but it is very much an open question as to whether CVGI can hold these improved margins as volume in its core business declines and as investors shy away from the sector.

Stronger Results From An Unfollowed Company

CVGI is virtually unfollowed, which tends to lead to more unpredictable responses to earnings reports. In this case, the shares were up strongly after first quarter earnings on good revenue growth and improved margin leverage.

Revenue rose 24% as reported and 20% on a constant currency basis, led by 25% growth in the Global Truck & Bus segment. The Global Construction and Ag business also did well with a 15% year-over-year constant currency improvement. While I have not yet seen actual production figures for North American Class 5-8 trucks, CVGI’s GTB revenue growth has been tracking more or less in line with underlying volume growth, and I would expect that to be the case in this quarter as well.

Gross margin improved two points year over year, with a one-point improvement in GTB and a three-point improvement in GCA, as that business recovers from past volume-related labor issues and continues to benefit from prior restructuring efforts. On the subject of restructuring, management noted that its cost reduction and restructuring initiatives were complete – coming in on the high end of the expected range of savings but costing only half as much as expected. Even so, management acknowledged that the company was still experiencing challenges with incremental margin expansion on higher production volumes. Given that supplying relatively low-value components to the commercial vehicles is inherently a boom/bust business, this has to be improved.

Even so, operating income nearly doubled on an adjusted basis, with significant underlying margin improvement. GTB operating margin improved more than a point on an adjusted basis, while GCA margin doubled (improving 450bp).

And What Comes Next?

Current production volumes for medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks are basically at decade-plus highs. Not surprising, then, that companies like Cummins (CMI) and PACCAR (PCAR) are seeing excellent revenue right now. The question, though, is what is going to come next.

ACT Research, one of the most-followed research and forecasting groups in the truck space, projects that Class 8 production will peak at close to 330K this year (in North America) before beginning a roughly 30% drop to 2020, followed by a nearly 40% rise by 2023. As ACT Research has tended in the past to be a little optimistic, I’m expecting lower build rates (as is CVGI management). Either way, though, 2018 is likely to be the peak year for Class 8 trucks for the next few years.

On the positive side, Class 8 trucks are less than half of CVGI’s truck business, and the Class 5-7 market is likely to follow a different trajectory (production growth has been much weaker in recent quarters versus Class 8). Also, there has been an increase in the mix of Class 8 orders back towards sleeper cabs, where CVGI has more per-unit content. There are also some ongoing diversification efforts to consider – not only has CVGI seen some success in reducing its reliance on truck markets, it has also seen some success in expanding its truck business outside of North America. Unfortunately, Europe’s truck market is likely near a peak as well, and CVGI doesn’t enjoy the leverage to Brazil’s truck market that rival Grammer does.

These next few years are going to challenge and test the progress that CVGI has made with restructuring its operations. The company has had its challenges managing a surge of orders during the recovery, and properly scaling down its costs to match anticipated volumes will be a key challenge in the next few years.

Non-Truck Businesses Are Looking A Little Better

CVGI has also done a good job of improving the operating performance of its GCA business. The construction end-market in particular has grown by a few percentage points as a share of revenue, and the company seems to have put its labor shortage issues behind it.

What does the future hold here? Construction equipment demand doesn’t appear to be as close to the peak yet, but I’d say it’s well along in the recovery cycle. Other types of off-road equipment like mining and agriculture have more room to run, but these are tiny parts of CVGI’s business despite years of trying to grow them. Ag in particular has been disappointing, as this business is still only about 2% of the overall mix. While trying to grow a business during a severe downturn isn’t easy (possibly explaining why CVGI has seen much improvement here in recent years), I think it's best to have conservative expectations about what the ag business can contribute over the next few years.

The Opportunity

I expect 2018 to be a near-term peak year for CVGI’s revenue, and I believe it will take some time to establish a new peak afterwards. Along those lines, I’m only looking for annualized long-term revenue growth around 2%. I also expect 2018 to be the near-term peak year for gross margin and operating margin, though long-term potential toward 15% and 8%, respectively, is still in place. Trying to model net working capital changes is tricky, but I actually think that peak FCF could come in 2019 with a decent result in 2020. Longer term, I’m looking for an average FCF margin in the 3.5% to 4.0% range – perhaps a bullish expectation relative to past performance, but I do think the changes management has made in recent years will help moderate the severity of the downturns.

Valuation is challenging. On a discounted cash flow basis, I do see some upside to around $10. I also see upside on an EV/EBTIDA basis, as a 6x forward multiple would drive a fair value close to $12. The “but” is that investors may start selling/avoiding this sector as the year rolls on due to concerns about Class 8 orders/production in 2019 and beyond. I’d also note that CVGI appears undervalued to Grammer on the basis of valuation multiples, but it’s not an entirely apples-to-apples comparison.

The Bottom Line

CVGI has just never really managed to live up to expectations. The company hasn’t been as active as expected on M&A, management had some real issues managing the upturn, and the company’s efforts to diversify beyond its core North American truck business have had mixed results. And now, some of its largest markets appear to be heading toward a correction. That’s a challenging setup. Although more outperformance (especially in the GCA segment) could propel the shares further, at least some caution seems in order here.

