CNA Financial's Q1 2018: Improved Margins + Turnover Growth = A Higher Dividend?

If the company reports higher premiums than last year and succeeds to maintain the same level of margins, the regular dividend will be increased certainly.

On April 2018, CNA Financial released its results for the first quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On April 2018, CNA Financial (CNA) reported improved Q1 results. The post-tax income increased to $281 million, benefiting from higher margins of the P&C activities and the lower tax rate, resulting from the tax reform. Furthermore, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The current yield is only around 2.5%.

Nevertheless, the insurer could be a target for the dividend seekers, as two critical points are not explicitly shown in the current dividend yield: the potential increase in the regular quarterly dividend and the special dividend of $2.0 per share, paid every year since 2015.

Regarding the first point, the regular dividend will undoubtedly be increased by mid of the year. On the second point, the company has proven that the special dividend is more regular than expected. However, the dividend seekers should keep in mind that the dividend level depends on Loews' (L) willingness.

The Underwriting Margins Went Up

With a combined ratio of 93.1% in Q1 2018, the company succeeded to improve the underwriting margins of almost all the segments.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

The 4.1 percentage point improvement was mainly driven by the drop in the loss ratio (a 2.1 percentage point decrease), combined with the decline in the expense ratio by 2.1 percentage points to 32.8%.

At the segment side, two businesses contributed to the margin improvement significantly: the specialty business and the commercial segment.

The improved results of the specialty business were driven by a lower loss ratio and an enhanced expense ratio. While the net written premiums increased only by 2%, the underwriting profit skyrocketed by 86% to $83 million.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

The retention rate declined slightly to 85%, but the prices of the renewed policies increased by 2% on the average. Furthermore, the new business amounted to $81 million or $26 million more than one year ago.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

Meanwhile, the commercial segment showed a positive development as well, with a combined ratio of 97.1% or a decrease of 4.6 percentage points compared to last year.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

The underwriting income amounted to 22 million, benefiting from the tariff increases applied to all the three segments (middle market, small business, and other). The retention rate declined slightly by 2 points to 84%; however, the prices of the renewed policies rose by 1%. Furthermore, the new business showed a positive trend and totaled 181 million.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

The company succeeded to stop the price drop observed on the middle market segment and kept to increase the prices for the rest of the commercial segments.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

Only the international segment showed a slightly declining underwriting result, because of a combined ratio worsening, partially offset by strong commercial development.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

Last but not least, the life activities performed well, benefiting from a lower claims level than in Q1 2017.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

Two Additional Points Which Are Worth To Be Mentioned

At the end of 2017, CNA reported a charge of $83 million relating to the tax reform. However, the company benefited from the tax rate change in Q1 2018, as the overall tax rate declined from 24% to 16%.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

The tax reform will impact the 2018 results positively. In the case of highly maintained underwriting margins, combined with a turnover growth, the post-tax underwriting profits should be boosted accordingly.

The second point is related to the investment income and linked to the first point indirectly. The pre-tax investment income declined by around $55 million, because of the drop in the investment revenues from the limited partnership investments.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q1 2018 Report

However, the post-tax investment income increased slightly, given stable fixed income returns and the lower tax rate. The interest rate increase in the U.S. should affect the net investment income positively in the future.

A Dividend To Be Increased Throughout 2018

From 2011 to 2017, the dividend was increased or maintained every year.

Source: CNA Financial’s Investor Relation Website

Usually, the company pays a quarterly dividend and a special dividend which could vary every year. However, the special dividend was maintained to $2.0 per share since 2015. I expect the company to announce a dividend increase after the release of the results of the second quarter. It would depend on the results of the company, but the positive momentum observed in Q1 2018 is a positive sign to expect a dividend increase. In my opinion, the annual dividend paid for 2018 should amount to $1.30 per share, excluding the special dividend.

A Prey For The Dividend Seekers

Currently, the dividend yield is around 2.5%. However, the current dividend yield excludes two major points: the special dividend, which is more regular than expected, and the dividend increase. If the company raises its quarterly dividend up to $0.35 per share and pays a special dividend of $2.0 per share, the amount received by the shareholders will total $3.30 per share. At the current price, it means a dividend yield of more than 6.5%. For the dividend seekers, CNA Financial could be considered as prey.

However, they should keep in mind some points: CNA’s dividend policy is dependent on Loews’ willingness and the underwriting income level. In the case of the deterioration in the underwriting margins, the dividend could not be covered – at least for a short term – by the earnings of the company.

Nevertheless, if the investors consider that their interests are aligned with Loews’ ones and are confident on the company’s ability to deliver an improved operating performance over the years, they could consider buying a bunch of CNA Financial’s shares.

Author note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.