A Change In Leadership Underway

We’re now more than three months into the correction which started in early February and the major indices are closer to their February and April lows than their January highs. Although it wouldn’t take much effort for the bulls to recover the lost ground, internal weakness is still a problem plaguing both exchanges. Accordingly, it could still create a bumpy ride for investors in the near term. As I’ll attempt to show here, however, the ongoing internal correction likely represents a change in the market’s character, i.e. shifting leadership, as opposed to a transition to a bear market.

In the months leading up to the start of the February-May correction there was decisive leadership in the technology sector, with the FAANG stocks being exemplars of this leadership. Since February, however, the FAANGs have experienced a measure of volatility and, at times, under-performance. While Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have recently been restored to leadership positions, the other FAANG components are still in various degrees of correcting their technical imbalances, which for some investors has raised questions about their long-term leadership potential.

In the meantime, at least one major industries which suffered serious losses in recent months has shown the potential for leadership going forward. As I mentioned last week, many real estate stocks are attractively valued and are showing technical promise as well. The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) graph shown below provides a representation of the turnaround potential in the beaten-down real estate stocks, including REITs and homebuilders, storage companies and lumber producers. In my April 3 commentary I observed that if at some point in the coming weeks IYR manages to break out decisively above the 77.00 level (which would represent a breakout from its 3-month lateral trading range), and the NYSE new 52-week lows are in the process of contracting, we could have a major REIT-led broad market rally on our hands. As can be seen below, IYR is one the cusp of this technically important breakout.

The only thing holding back the market back from an across-the-board rally right now is the continued pressure from the liquidation of rate-sensitive equities, which hasn’t yet completely subsided. As recently as Friday, despite the impressive 1.28% rally in the S&P 500 there were still too many NYSE and NASDAQ stocks making new 52-week lows. To be exact, 64 new lows were made on the NYSE compared with 48 new lows on the NASDAQ. That’s still too many new lows for comfort and as long as there are more than 40 new lows on most days the market will face stiff headwinds in its attempt to launch a sustainable rally. Until we see a diminution in the new 52-week lows investors should remain on guard against further potential weakness.

Let’s briefly review the market’s fundamental backdrop. According to the May 4 Wall Street Journal, the tax overhaul helped drive earnings for big U.S. corporations in the first quarter. According to WSJ, more than half of the combined net-income growth reported by 200 large public companies for the first quarter stemmed from a decline in the companies’ effective tax rates. Moreover, at a third of the companies tax expenses fell in dollar terms even as pretax income rose, boosted by strong revenue growth and an expanding domestic economy.

On the earnings front, year-to-year earnings growth for the S&P 500 Index is now estimated at more than 23%, which would mark the best quarterly increase since 2010. All 11 sectors are expected to report year-to-year profit growth, with nine showing double-digit growth. Revenue is expected to be up 8.4%, the best showing since 2011. Thus the market’s recent choppiness doesn’t appear to be a forward guidance problem, as full-year consensus sales and profit estimates for the S&P 500 have improved since March 31.

What’s more, while investors appear confident in the 2018 corporate profit outlook, they’re apparently worried that 2018 could witness a stumbling block for the economic growth of recent years as well as for corporate profit margins. In the final analysis, investors’ collective concerns and lack of responsiveness to positive news during the latest earnings season seems to be a result of the shifting leadership which is now underway. Investors have also been overly sensitive to rising Treasury bond yields in recent weeks, although there are signs that the market is finally becoming inured to the idea of higher rates.

The leadership shift we’ve been discussing has been a gradual process and may take a few more weeks to complete. When investors fully come to terms with higher Treasury yields being a consequence of economic growth, and not the start of a runaway inflationary trend, a return to normalcy can be expected. The fact that the real estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) mentioned above is showing so much strength of late can be viewed as a leading indicator as the market slowly heads in that direction.

Another major confirmation that the market has likely finished its internal correction and has entered a new advancing phase will be seen in the S&P 500 Index itself. A breakout above the April 18 high of 2,708 in the SPX - an important chart resistance level - would put the bulls firmly in the driver’s seat, especially if it the new 52-week lows on the NYSE contract during the breakout. It would also establish a pattern of higher highs and lows in the price line of the SPX, thereby confirming that the next rally phase of the market has begun.

In the immediate term, however, the internal weakness still evident in the stock market should be respected. Until the final market low has been confirmed, investors would do well to avoid overexposure to equities. A confirmed bottom will become evident when the new 52-week lows on both exchanges fall below 40 for several consecutive days while the new highs simultaneously expand. For now, investors should remain mostly in a cash position until the market shows the aforementioned improvement.

