Gildan Activewear Is Not Worth Buying

Investing in GIL would be risky; upside is certainly limited, and downside is much more likely.

The business is however mature, and unlikely to achieve beyond mid-digit sales growth going forward.

(All figures herein are expressed in Canadian dollars.)

Gildan Is Overvalued

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is a Canadian-American manufacturer of branded activewear clothing, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, underwear and socks. Gildan is the largest wholesaler of activewear in North America, with revenues of over $2.7 billion in (per reported trailing twelve months’ sales).

The company has historically had two main operating segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The first segment is the largest, with over $1.8 billion in sales in FY 2017. The Branded Apparel segment produced $929 million in revenue (in the same period ended 31 December 2017).

The Printwear segment consists of its primary business, which is distributing undecorated activewear products in large quantities to wholesale distributors and screen-printers in over 60 countries.

The Branded Apparel segment includes its business of selling branded family apparel – including socks, underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, and shapewear products to retailers and consumers in the United States and Canada. (Note: the company expects to report under one segment in future.)

The branded and private label clothing products that Gildan sells on a wholesale basis to retailers include the following brands: Gildan, Gold Toe, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Secret Silky, Therapy Plus, Peds, and MediPeds.

Note: these the company is combining these divisions into one “unified marketing, merchandising, sales and distribution organization”. Hence, going forward, this segmentation will become almost irrelevant, at least from a reporting standpoint.

Historical Financials

The company generated $2,732.7 million in revenue on a trailing twelve months (TTM) basis. In the prior TTM period, the company generated $2,657.1 million (revenue growth of 2.8%). This growth is in spite of the -2.7% decline seen in the first quarter of 2018 (i.e. the last quarter of the TTM period). This was the first decline since 2016 Q2, which itself followed a decline in the first quarter of 2016.

In 2016, those two quarters saw negative sales growth (each on a year-over-year basis) in both segments – Printwear and Branded Apparel. This time, since Gildan are planning to move on from such segmental reporting, we cannot see how these comparable segments are moving in terms of sales, precisely.

Nevertheless, we do know – per the 2018 Q1 conference call – that “basics are down slightly”, and that “fashion basics” and “performance” basics (these three made up the Printwear segment) are seeing double-digit growth. In other words, we are probably looking at between 3% and 9% growth in Printwear-related products, and a corresponding negative growth of -14% to -26% in the Branded Apparel segment.

This feeds into the 20% decline we are told occurred year over year in the new Hosiery & Underwear segment, which includes socks (previously categorized under Branded Apparel).

Sales of socks declined primarily “as mass retailers continue to reposition their opening price point offerings with their own private label brands”, although also due to “the initial rollout of a licensed program to a large national chain retailer, which shipped in the first quarter of last year”. The overall impact was about $35 million, of which about 43-57% was down to the former issue, and 14-29% the latter issue (plus some weakness that the company saw in sports specialty and department stores).

In any case, they brush off the loss of sock sales as it was not very impactful to their bottom line. They simply refill the manufacturing capacity with garments or socks that they were otherwise sourcing externally (Gold Toe, Under Armour). They also talk about further international expansion to obtain more private label opportunities (Honduras, Mexico).

In terms of margins, the business is strong. The gross margin is not amazing, but reasonable at 27%, and in fact good with respect to their particular lines of business. Gildan’s operating margin is in the 14% region historically, which is also good. As the company has not used too much debt, and as its tax rate is very low, the net income margin is close to 12%. Return on equity is generally over 15%, and return on assets consistently over 10% (in FY 2017: 17.40% and 12.10%, respectively).

The balance sheet does not look too bad either, however the company’s cash conversion cycle is not great at over 160 days, owing largely to high inventories. This is similar to one of the issues I pointed out recently with Hanesbrands.

Looking to the Future

Going forward, their strategy is to drive the Printwear business with fashion basics, generate more revenues by launching brands, and to seize more opportunities in the private label business (Branded Apparel).

Now, I do think the company is solid. It is large, established, with distribution in over 60 countries, a fast-growing international business, and promising long-terms futures in branding (they even bought American Apparel, and are on track for $100 million in revenue with this business). Nevertheless, I don’t think it takes much analysis to work out that Gildan is overvalued (in spite of their progress).

Gildan is unlikely to grow in double digits in future – at least not sustainably across all divisions. As Glenn J. Chamandy notes on the conference call, “these initiatives [including driving branded product sales and private label sales] will really, I think, continue to support the low-to-mid single-digit organic growth as we continue to move forward into the years to come.”

Valuation Discussion

Let’s actually build in 5% organic growth for the next three years, and assume it gradually falls down to 2% growth thereafter (from 2030 onward). Assume gross margin increases from around 27% to 30% forever. Assume a more efficient SG&A margin of 12% of sales forever. Further, assume a tax rate of 2% (their historical effective tax rate is in fact very low). I also provide an 8% discount rate, and assume no growth (positive or negative) for net income beyond 2030.

These assumptions actually roughly return the current share price of CAD$36.33. Basically, I don’t see any real upside for GIL stock going forward.

While FY 2017 growth was 6.4% (vs. FY 2016), the multiple acquisitions it made during the period (Alstyle, Peds, and American Apparel) provided incremental sales of approximately $133 million. If you subtract the $133 million incremental sales from FY 2017 sales, we get a much more meagre 1.3%. (This is compared to United States CPI inflation growth over the same period of over 2%.)

The “low-to-mid single-digit growth” is a target – not guaranteed. If we build 3% growth into our model rather 5% on the outset, and keep gross margin the same at around 27%, there is downside potential of 25%.

All in all, this does look familiar – another mature fashion business reliant on acquisitions to support weak organic sales growth. The problem is that in the long run, buying companies with brands that you can then funnel through your distribution network does not tend to add much value. You start to become your own competitor, hence why they are placing some focus on international expansion.

Additional Notes

GIL stock is a generally good business. However, it is also a mature business, and likely overvalued. Stock repurchases will destroy value for the remaining shareholders, as they are purchasing at or above intrinsic value. The dividend yield is also low.

Yet margins are decent, and free cash flow generation is strong. The capital structure is also flexible – not constrained. Overall, it appears to be a well-managed albeit overvalued business in a tough industry. I see modest future downside within a 25% bound of the last closing share price (as at the time of writing) of CAD$36.69. It would look attractive at a share price of closer to CAD$22.

