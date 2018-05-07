CVR Refining: Icahn's Man At The EPA Comes Through

While owner Carl Icahn ended his formal relationship with the Trump Administration several months ago, his role in the selection of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is paying large returns.

Carl Icahn-owned merchant refiner CVR Refining (CVRR) reported solid Q1 earnings in late April, prompting its unit price to move to levels last seen in early 2016 (see figure). The refiner also announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.51/unit, something that is sure to please its unitholders after the multiple quarters without distributions that they experienced in 2016 and 2017 (CVR Refining is a variable-distribution partnership).

CVRR data by YCharts

Much of the recent rally's strength can be attributed to an improvement in refining margins since August 2017 that has lifted the entire U.S. refining sector, but especially inland refiners. Hurricane Harvey swamped the Gulf Coast in that month, knocking much of the region's refining capacity offline even as U.S. crude production began to increase in response to rising prices. Inland refineries, such as those of CVR Refining, benefited from high margins that resulted from the sustained outages at coastal refineries.

Hurricane Harvey's impact was followed by sustained strength in the global crude market that in turn prompted sustained production growth in U.S. oilfields, especially in the Permian Basin. This in turn caused the WTI price discount relative to Brent crude, which had all but disappeared in late 2015 after the U.S. government repealed the country's crude export ban, to return (see figure). Inland refineries with access to domestic crude, again such as those of CVR Refining, benefited from sustained high margins because of this development as well.

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

CVR Refining has also seen its operating environment improve because of events at the federal regulatory level that Mr. Icahn put in motion back in late 2016. Last week Reuters reported that the refiner had been awarded a "hardship exemption" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] that will mitigate its obligation to participate in the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuel blending mandate. The exemption, which is being given to one of the refiner's two refineries, will enable the parent company "to avoid tens of millions of dollars in costs related to the [RFS2] program." While unsurprising given the wave of hardship exemptions that the EPA has recently doled out to other refiners, the fact that CVR Refining reported a total refining margin of $15.04/bbl in the latest quarter (a YoY increase of 31%), and that the Wynnewood refinery handles 36% of the company's total capacity, has prompted criticism from members of Congress.

The awkward timing aside, the exemption for CVR Refining's refinery is only the latest in a string of measures aimed at reducing refiners' RIN expenditures as initially orchestrated by none other than Mr. Icahn. Following the November 2016 U.S. presidential election Mr. Icahn was quickly named "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump on issues relating to regulatory reform" by the president-elect. As I wrote in "Icahn and CVR Refining Get Their Man At The Environmental Protection Agency" on December 8, 2016:

Several months of publishing op-eds in national newspapers, financing (subscription required) professional reports, writing letters to the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], and supporting a fellow billionaire's long-shot bid for the White House appear to have finally paid off for mega-investor Carl Icahn. First, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that President-elect Donald Trump was giving his fellow New Yorker a say in the selection of the next EPA head. Then came Wednesday's announcement that Mr. Trump had ultimately selected Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt for the position, which was hailed as "a great pick" by Mr. Icahn.

While Mr. Icahn initially appeared to be successful in his objective, in August 2017 he announced his sudden resignation from the Trump administration shortly before the publication of a detailed expose by The New Yorker. While CVR Refining's unit price approached its all-time low in response, Mr. Icahn's resignation also marked the turning point; the weighted price of blending credits [Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs] under the mandate moved above $1/RIN at the time, while Hurricane Harvey impacted the Gulf Coast just a week later.

RIN prices have collapsed in the intervening nine months. News first of the initial waivers, and then of their widespread distribution, has been interpreted as a sign that more permanent changes are coming to the RFS2 so long as the EPA is led by Mr. Pruitt, who was a noted opponent of the biofuels mandate during his tenure in state government. The RIN market has always traded as much on rumor as fact, and the weighted RIN price has declined from $1.02 at the time of Mr. Icahn's resignation to $0.39 last week (see figure), marking its lowest level since late 2015.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

Between the hardship waiver and the RIN price collapse, CVR Refining's total estimated RIN expenditure for 2018 has declined by $120 million since February 20, when it placed the number at $200 million in its Q4 2017 10-K. The Q1 2018 version of the document, on the other hand, revised the estimate down to only $80 million, which would be its lowest annual expenditure since 2012.

This gain has come at some cost to both Mr. Icahn and Mr. Pruitt. In early November of last year Mr. Icahn's investment vehicle Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) quietly announced that his maneuvering had attracted the attention of federal investigators:

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York recently contacted Icahn Enterprises L.P. seeking production of information pertaining to our and Mr. Icahn's activities relating to the Renewable Fuels Standard and Mr. Icahn's role as an advisor to the President. We are cooperating with the request and are providing information in response to the subpoena.

CVR Refining stated in its most recent 10-K that it, too, has been subpoenaed by the investigators:

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted CVR Energy in September 2017 seeking production of information pertaining to CVR Refining's, CVR Energy's and Mr. Carl C. Icahn's activities relating to the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") and Mr. Icahn's role as an advisor to the President. CVR Energy is cooperating with the request and is providing information in response to the subpoena.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pruitt, who has been the subject of recent unwanted media attention over his continued cozy relationships with energy lobbyists, now faces bipartisan opposition to his mass hardship waivers and demands for information in Congress. The national media has been quick to note the links between Mr. Pruitt, Mr. Icahn and CVR Refining's hardship waiver. I would not be at all surprised if Mr. Pruitt ultimately backs down on the waivers in future years, in which case CVR Refining will need to revise its estimated RIN expenditures higher again. Unitholders have seen the refiner go from strength to strength over the last nine months, but its successes on the regulatory front could bring additional attention at the federal level that ultimately work against it.

