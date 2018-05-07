Reis's (REIS) CEO Lloyd Lynford on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lloyd Lynford, President and CEO of Reis. Joining me on our first quarter 2018 conference call are Jonathan Garfield, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Reis; Bill Sander, President and CEO of Reis Services; Mark Cantaluppi, Reis' Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Reis' senior management team.

Today's call will include my comments on Reis' financial and operational results. I will then ask Mark to review our financial performance. After Mark's comments, we will open the telephone lines for analyst questions.

As you know, in early March Reis' Board which includes Jonathan Garfield and myself as Co-Founders and leading shareholders, as well as our three independent directors unanimously determined that it was appropriate to explore strategic alternatives for Reis'.

A brief update: Our process assisted by our bankers at Canaccord Genuity and our council at Fried Frank continues to be active and ongoing. We are pleased with the progress made to-date and look forward to briefing you more fully once the Board of Directors reaches a definitive decision regarding the company's strategic direction.

Reis posted another solid quarter of financial performance in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue totaled approximately $11.8 million, or this is 2.9% below the previous year's first quarter, this reduction is attributable to fewer one-time settlements for past unauthorized usage of Reis data.

As we've discussed in our previous filings and on our earnings calls, the number and dollar value of settlements can vary meaningfully from quarter-to-quarter. In 2017's first quarter, Reis resolved cases totaling $547,000. In the most recent quarter, settlements totaled $223,000. While we are finding instances of unauthorized usage more promptly thus minimizing the necessity and costs of pursuing settlements, case resolutions and associates settlement revenues do fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter.

Subscription revenue more recurring in nature than settlements accounted for 98% of total revenue and was stable over the prior year's first quarter. It is also important to note that contracts for our new generation of products and services that we have discussed on earlier calls, specifically our recently launched Every Property, Everywhere database, and our API delivery platform will support and grow our subscription revenue both in the form of new and expanded subscriptions and higher renewal rates. I will discuss some recent wins related to Reis's expanded property level database and API.

The strength of Reis's business model is apparent based upon re-services first quarter EBITDA of $3.3 million, up 1.4% from 2017's first quarter. Each of these totals and rate understate the quarter's EBITDA performance. Mark will elaborate in more details in his portion of today's call, but let me know that expenses related to our strategic process totaled approximately $171,000 in the first quarter. The adoption of FASB's new revenue recognition accounting standard negatively impacted pretax earnings by $98,000 and consulting fees associated with this accounting change totaled an additional $92,000.

Without these costs, Reis services EBITDA would have improved to $3.5 million, an increase of 7.2%, consolidated adjusted EBITDA would have been $2.8 million, an increase of 10.7% over the 2017 first quarter.

Notably aggregate revenue under contract and its forward 12-month component are the largest reported balances of any March 31 in recent history. The company remains debt free and is paying dividends of a quarterly rates of $0.19 per share. We expect that 2018 will follow a similar trajectory as 2017 with improving revenue and EBITDA results in each successive quarter largely due to the fact that our bookings in recent years have become increasingly concentrated in the third and fourth quarters of the year.

The commercial real estate information landscape is evolving quickly and Reis's role within it has never been more exciting. One of the benefits of the strategic process is to engage in dialogue with strategic and financial investors, all of whom have specific, sometimes unique, sometimes overlapping plans to bring innovative technologies and products together with talent and capital to bear on an asset class that is a major component of the U.S. GDP, but one that requires additional information and decision support in order to claim its proportional share of capital allocation.

One observation is clear, virtually all players with whom we are in dialogue regardless of their specific business vision recognize that property and market level data is an indispensable prerequisite to maintaining the growth of the commercial real estate industry.

An inventory of Reis assets makes clear why the company is essential to commercial real estate transactions and assets and portfolio management. Our market converted by property type and geography is unparalleled. Our 40 years of historical trends are virtually impossible to replicate and represent a wide competitive mode.

Our Every Property, Everywhere database that includes all U.S. commercial properties and parcels together with our new API technology allow us to deliver seamlessly our market and property intelligence to any user platform. We are gaining sales traction with all of these initiatives and as we determine how to optimize our information assets and industry-leading brands, we're building upon our central role in the evolution of commercial real estate as an asset class.

In the weeks since our last earnings call, we have continued to focus on what we do best. Building databases, analytical products and tools that support superior decision-making by commercial real estate professionals. Specifically, our Every Property, Everywhere achievement has enlarged Reis's addressable market by meeting business needs in new geographies, new market segments and for emerging use cases such as those presented by fintech companies, and the forthcoming CECL accounting standard.

This is true both within our base of institutional subscribers where we are tracking user groups not previously included under the Reis license agreement, and among prospects that until now have not considered recent option because their geographical and property type footprints range beyond our traditional coverage .

In parallel with Every Property, Everywhere, our API is embedding are now much broader data directly into client systems providing value added efficiencies. The most effective path to monetization of both Every Property, Everywhere and our API has been to begin building sales specialist teams to pursue each type of opportunity. This approach has the added benefit of allowing our core sales teams of account executives and account managers to focus on protecting and growing our core business.

This strategy has resulted in a number of closed API opportunities both from traditional clients, as well as some prospects. API delivery has proven to be an add-on capability to our core service and serves as a differentiator in the market. A few examples of our first quarter wins include the regional bank who is deploying our API to help automate its underwriting process by pre-populating its system with Reis information. In this instance, we replaced our primary competitor completely.

Another example is a national ratings agency which is leveraging our API capabilities to streamline CMBS loan ratings. We're also gaining interest in the CRE fintech sector in which over 150 companies many well-funded and some gaining traction are pursuing CRE applications have logical adjacencies to Reis but whose platforms require property and market data to fulfill their business mandate.

Reis has sold both directly to these firms, as well as to their clients. One example of this is a national real estate investment platform that brings investors and sponsors together to crowd fund real estate projects that are offering investment opportunities across its network of accredited investors. This firm is utilizing Reis's API to score potential properties for their debt capacity and to conduct due diligence. Reis's usage-based pricing model is very attractive in this sector, so that is the client application grows, Reis's revenue growth as well.

We also begun closing brokerage deals by leveraging our new Every Property, Everywhere campaign. We are finding demand in this community for an additional alternative provider to their current service provider. Again, as in our API campaign we are checking this market opportunity with sales specialist armed with specific offerings supported by multichannel marketing campaigns targeting national accounts from the top down, as well as selling directly to local and regional brokerage offices.

After a pre-launch of our sales campaign in mid-March, we have already closed a handful of accounts, some local farms and some affiliated offices of national firms. We have also signed collaboration agreements with national firms that eventually sponsor Reis as an approved vendor to their regional offices.

Since we last spoke, our operations economics and product development teams in full engagement with clients prospects and Reis's sales organization have added greater analytical functionality to Every Property, Everywhere and more data elements to property level records. We remain relentless with respect to seeking competitive advantages for our products. Over the next few weeks, we will add the property level records a series of reports that we call the economics of a lease, essentially a line item pro forma of concession packages and discounts for both new and renewal office leases.

Other firm sometimes imply that they are privy to the confidential terms of selected leases but only Reis methodically gathers these details and has been doing so for years. Only Reis therefore is in a position to specify dollar values at the property level for tenant improvement allowances, free rent periods, leasing commissions, operating expenses and real estate taxes and crucially the discount between street and signing rents.

This unprecedented insight into lease terms and economics will be available within the next eight weeks and we look forward to exploiting this competitive differentiator to the fullest. Any real estate professional seeking insight into net effective rents, cash flow, expenses, net operating income or property value which is to say virtually anyone engage in commercial real estate will understand the unique and unprecedented nature of this data.

Also we remain on track for our previously announced November expansion of warehouse distribution coverage that will more than double the number of markets for which we offer the traditional suite of Reis market submarket and comparables reports. Since the warehouse sector is attracting much capital and investor interest, we are pleased that Reis will shortly assert a leadership position in the coverage of this property type.

Looking beyond the warehouse build, our now complete database places Reis in a position to carve out new property sectors for market coverage in a fraction of the calendar one way once required when we had to begin building out market coverage with a lengthy process of identifying the competitive inventory in each sector.

We are pleased by the traction we're attaining with our recently launched products, databases and technology platform. Reis and the entire commercial real estate industry is at an inflection point in how data and analytics will be consumed throughout the lifecycle of the commercial real estate asset. We believe that our launch of Every Property, Everywhere in concert with the availability of our API opens up many more applications and use cases that has historically been supported by Reis SE.

Reis's board and management team are excited about the company's immediate and long-term prospects. As we proceed with our strategic process, we are in productive dialogue with many parties sharing ideas about the convergence of products, technology, talent and resources that could optimize Reis's future for its stakeholders.

These conversations reinforce how far Reis has come as a long-standing leader in commercial real estate while it simultaneously illuminates a bright future in which Reis prospers and provide unequal insight for its clients.

Let me now turn the call over to Mark Cantaluppi.

Thank you, Lloyd.

Today I will be presenting Reis's first quarter 2018 results which are more fully described in the financial results press release and the Form 10-Q issued earlier today.

In the first quarter of 2018 total revenue aggregated $11.8 million which included $11,557,000 of subscription revenue, and $223,000 of other revenue. Total revenue decreased $346,000 or 2.9%. Subscription revenue decreased $22,000 or 0.2% from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018. The remainder of the decline was from other revenue which can be variable from period to period as it specifically includes revenue related to one-time fees for settlements of previous unauthorized usage of Reis data in 2017 and 2018.

Reis's performance specifically the earnings metrics of net income or loss, income or loss before taxes and consolidated adjusted EBITDA as Lloyd noted earlier were impacted by three discrete factors. Professional fees of $171,000 expense in the quarter in connection with our review strategic alternatives, the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard which negatively impacted pretax earnings by $98,000, and consulting fees of $92,000 incurred in the first quarter associated with the revenue recognition accounting change.

The aggregate impact of these three items totals $361,000. Without their effect, we would have been approaching breakeven for net income and income before income taxes. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA would have been $2,846,000, an increase of $276,000 or 10.7% over the 2017 first quarter. Reis services EBITDA would also have improved to $3,526,000, an increase of $237,000 or 7.2%. I will address this in more details in a few minutes.

Subscription revenue in the period was negatively impacted by a reduction in our TTM renewal rates. This also impacted all of our key financial metrics. The company's March 31, 2018 TTM based renewal rate including price increases was 83.2% and for institutional subscribers, the base renewal rate with price increases was 84.1%. These rates are down from the TTM March 31, 2017 base renewal rate including price increases of 86.5% and the institutional subscriber base renewal rate with price increases of 88%.

The March 31, 2018 TTM renewal rate largely reflects the impact of the cancellation of two institutional accounts both of which have issues related to noncompliance of their contractual terms. Reis continues to address the ongoing challenge of renewing customers who have become subscribers as a result of previous unauthorized access to Reis data.

The company continues to work to raise the renewal rate among the subset of customers by emphasizing multiyear contracts and assigning a dedicated team of managers to train service these accounts. Any improvement in renewal rates among these intellectual property compliance accounts will have a favorable impact on Reis's overall renewal rate.

On the new customer front, there were positives in the 2018 first quarter. Reis's new business bookings in 2018 came from a variety of sources including the single largest first year contract from a commercial bank in the company's history. Revenue in the first quarter of 2018 continue to be positively impacted by sales that were directly tied to recent product launches including new contracts with investment sales brokers associated with our expanded sales transaction database, as well as API wins.

For the first quarter, the net loss was $352,000 or negative $0.03 per diluted share compared to the 2017 Q1 net income of $535,000 or $0.05 per diluted share. The company had a pretax loss of $396,000 for the 2018 first quarter as compared to pretax income of $113,000 in the 2017 first quarter.

As I stated a few minutes ago, the 2018 first quarter included a few specific items that impacted our results by the aforementioned total of $361,000. Also in the 2018 period, there was additional amortization expense of $334,000 over the 2017 first quarter from prior investments made in our sales transaction databases, the increase in coverage of the self storage sector, and expansion of coverage in February 2018 for Every Property, Everywhere.

These items along with the revenue impact described above resulted in the loss before income taxes and net loss in the first quarter of 2018. Reis management utilizes and monitors performance measures such as revenue, deferred revenue, aggregate revenue under contract, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA's net income or loss before interest taxes depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before expenses related to non-cash stock based compensation.

I'd like to refer you to the cautionary language included in the MD&A of our quarter report on Form 10-Q and in our earnings release, both issued earlier today about the use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and aggregate revenue under contract as non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of net income or loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods and deferred revenue to aggregate revenue under contract as of the respective balance sheet dates. These cautionary statements and reconciliations apply to all references made to these metrics on this call today. In addition, we present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a segment and consolidated basis.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $2,503,000, a decline of $85,000 or 3.3%. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins were 21.2% and 21.3% for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. As I stated earlier, the effects of the new revenue standard adoption, professional fees and consultant costs all reduced the reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA amount.

Reis services EBITDA was $3,336,000 in the first quarter of 2018, growth of $47,000 or 1.4% over first quarter 2017. The EBITDA margin for the Reis services segment improved to 28.3% from 27.1% for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Reis services EBITDA was affected by the new revenue accounting and the consulting fees incurred in the period related to its adoption but does not include the professional fees related to the strategic alternatives review as that is not a cost charged to the Reis services segment.

Overall, expense declines in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the 2017 first quarter are from reduced headcount and operations and lower sales and marketing costs. CapEx spending of over $8.5 million in each of the past two years has produced significant and well considered investments in our databases and to our delivery systems.

As we have discussed a few weeks ago, Reis launched Every Sale, Everywhere and added our API distribution platform in 2017 and announced Every Property, Everywhere and the expansion of coverage for self storage in upto 225 markets in 2018.

Our CapEx in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1.9 million which was consistent with the fourth quarter amount but down from the peak in Q2 2017 of $2.4 million. We expect CapEx to continue to trend modestly downward over the next few quarters.

Following are some consolidated balance sheet statistics at March 31. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 aggregated $16.3 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, we invested $1.9 million of cash in website and database development. We also utilized $2.2 million of cash to pay the first quarter dividend at a quarterly rate of $0.19 per share, an 11.8% increase in the dividend per share.

Customer receivables net of allowance is aggregated $7.6 million at March 31. No bad debt expense was recorded in the period. You may have noticed increases in other balance sheet accounts in the first quarter of 2018, such as for other assets increasing by $3 million. This is a result of the new revenue recognition standard adoption whereby we have recorded contract assets on our balance sheet at January 1, 2018.

Contract assets include the cost of obtaining a contract, and for Reis is commissions and related employment taxes. We provide significant detail on the new revenue recognition standard adoption in our Form 10-Q issued earlier today in both notes 2 and 4 to our consolidated financial statements. The disclosure includes the opening balance sheet adjustment upon adoption of the standard and includes the required comparison for the 2018 period as if the 2018 period we reported under previously existing debt.

We're reporting deferred tax asset on the balance sheet of approximately $11.5 million at March 31. The decline in the DTA balance since December 31 is also primarily due to the tax effects of the new revenue recognition standard adopted on January 1. Separately, our 2018 tax expense and effective tax rate were significantly impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted this past December, specifically, the reduced federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

The company's effective tax rate is even lower at approximately 11% for the quarter as a result of certain discrete items in the 2018 periods tax provision. Total liabilities aggregated $30.5 million of which deferred revenue was approximately $24.1 million. Additionally, aggregate revenue under contract which is the balance sheet-based performance metric is the sum of deferred revenue and future revenue under noncancelable contracts for which we do not have the contractual right to bill and totaled $48.7 million at March 31.

Of that $48.7 million, approximately $34.6 million relates to amounts under contract for the forward 12 month period through March 31, 2019. Aggregate revenue under contract and its forward 12 month component are the largest reported balances of any March 31 date for Reis with deferred revenue lagging only in the March 31, 2017 balance by $70,000.

These balances were all positively influenced by the increasing volume and multiyear contracts signed in 2017. At March 31, 2017 approximately 45% of our revenue is under multiyear contracts up from 38% in 2016 and 33% in 2015. The average life of an in-place multiyear contract is 2.2 years.

You may have also noticed the decline in these balances from December to March. This is a normal seasonal trend the pattern occurring for each of the last 10 years. Stockholders' equity was $88.2 million at March 31. Total common shares outstanding aggregated $11.6 million of which our directors and senior management beneficially own approximately 22%.

This concludes our comments and the financial results for Reis's first quarter ended March 31, 2018. We will open up the line for questions from the analyst's community.

Michael Graham

Just have a couple of questions here. The first one I wanted to ask about is just on property types, over the last couple of years you brought a lot on new prosperity types to market, I am just wondering if you could give us some color on which ones were sort of over performing and maybe underperforming or just sort of talk about where you've seen some of those newer property types moving here in the last few quarters?

Lloyd Lynford

I think that the - kind of five property types that we pretty much introduced in the last five years, they all have different I’d say responses in the market but the clear leaders have been affordable housing and self storage in my view. They are the ones where you see a lot of banks with portfolios of debt on affordable housing, and you see the same with self storage.

Also in the affordable it’s a very complex asset class because they’re lot of not only federal programs and but state and local programs make for a very difficult database to replicate. So we’re kind of really the only source in the world of affordable housing. So that has been a quite potent product type.

I would say that those two are the most important and beneath that would be both student and seniors housing both of which are important and typically those will be when we’re selling our multifamily databases generally to conventional apartments, you will often see both debt and equity players who in addition to doing conventional may do seniors or may do student or may do affordable and so it’s a natural cross-sell if you will for our sales force.

But to answer your question Michael, I would say the clear leaders would be affordable and self storage and more recently self storage has got the new leasing on life from years ago because as you know, it’s been a very actively growing area as the apartment sector has done so well and apartment occupancy is so high that they’re often has in associated need for self storage space for lot of those tenants.

Michael Graham

And then just on the renewable rates you mentioned - you gave a sort of the renewable rates for the quarter and that they are down a little bit year-over-year and you called out two big institutional accounts. Can you make any comment on outside of those two big accounts like how renewal rates were from a dollar perspective across the rest of the business where they're up or down or flat or just any color there?

Mark Cantaluppi

Yes, I won’t to be able to answer that on a dollar perspective Mike but generally we've also seen and we continue to have difficulty with our renewal rate particular to our compliance initiative. Yes, I know we've spoken about that in the past and that has been a challenging area for renewal for us.

During 2017 we had seen a slight improvement in that renewal rate but that is still in area that when you look at that as a component of our overall customer base where we still are seeing pressure on our renewal rates. Lloyd I don’t know if you want to add.

Lloyd Lynford

I'd just say that said, the client thing has got many dimensions and is very interesting, so one of the things that we noticed that even though we occasionally or more often than not loose sometimes in account that has come from compliance, it's often restored also by a compliance activity in the subsequent year or two. So we find that a lot of these firms and I don’t think we're the only information vendor that experiences that come in and out, they make the decision perhaps if they don’t need the service or period of time than their normal business for demand but they need information and guess what happens the next.

They find a way of getting a report, obviously our technology and software is getting better at detecting them. So renewal rates are an interesting thing now in the information business. They don’t may be necessarily mean exactly the same thing that they might have met X number of years ago Michael, and I think a lot of information vendor see that as a much more fluid notion then who renews in point A versus point B because of this password migration, and all of the different types of thing.

So it’s a little bit more of a granular issue then just saying, what's the TTM renewal rate this year versus last year but those are some of the challenges that we face in terms of specifically with compliance.

Michael Graham

Yes, thank you. And that count, my last one which is just on the API delivery platform. Can you just remind us, is that only sold as an add-on to your subscription or could someone get access to the API without a subscription and just wondering if you can make any comment on for the customers that are leveraging the API like what is it typically do for revenue that you can recognize from those customers.

Lloyd Lynford

You have to be at Reis as a subscriber in order to be entitled to API access because typically what you can do and what people are doing with the API is, they are benefiting from - they may actually be using individual data items that they are not as emphasizing in the actual PDF or real time reports, their underwriting forms for example or their financial reporting needs, may entail two specific fields of information a year-over-year number or quarter-over-quarter. It doesn’t have to be the same thing that they might be doing as what a long document that they are bringing into loan committee.

So it is very, very much of an add-on. They are paying for the efficiencies. As you know in most API, there is some technical work that needs to be done on the client side, which is part of the investment that we consider to be a benefit to the relationship as we've made the investment on our side, they've may the investment to receive the API and there is certain embedded quality to API delivery that makes it - makes the data stickier than it might be by just turning off a desktop service that comes largely in PDF.

So we think the two methods combined appeal to broad constituencies within financial institutions and ultimately do address this long term issue of renewal rates, it's not necessarily going to change human behavior for all time and lead people or just wait people from plucking reports from the forbidden fruit. But I do think it does increase the renewal rates among institutional vendors by embedding our data directly into their systems.

Mike Crawford

Do you expect subscription revenue to increase in 2018 versus 2017.

Mark Cantaluppi

Yes.

Mike Crawford

And then just to clarify about the quarterly improvement of revenue and EBITDA you expect in each quarter of this year that’s sequentially from Q1 because you said that's what we've seen in the past but that’s not what we have seen in the past two years of our Q2 versus Q1.

Mark Cantaluppi

Q2 last year - our second quarter - we grew from the second quarter to the third quarter and the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Our expectations is that we would see this year's second quarter improve over this year's first quarter and sequentially thereafter - sorry, we are unclear on that earlier.

Mike Crawford

And then in the 10-Q and I guess as you referenced in this call that, in fact greater than expecting non-renewal from institutional subscribers for both the fourth quarter and the first quarter but then you decided these two institutional accounts is may be comprising the largest part of the variance, but were those two institutional accounts canceled in Q1 or was similar phenomenon in Q4.

Mark Cantaluppi

Over the last two quarter's we each lost one of those large customers in the fourth quarter as well as in the first quarter, to break it down to be more specific for you.

Mike Crawford

So you don't expect another surprise like that. That's why I am reading between the lines with the rest of the guidance. Is that fair statement?

Mark Cantaluppi

Yes. I am expecting that we can start to work on the incremental improvements in the renewal rate as we move forward during the remainder of the year and then as we have spoken in the past how do you refill the bucket with new business and like I spoke earlier and both Lloyd with his examples, identifying the types of new business wins that has been very rewarding thus far as they relate to the new products that we have been selling.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. And thanks to all who have listened and participated on our call today. We appreciate your continuing support of Reis. Thank you and have a good day.

