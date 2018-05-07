Delta Air Lines, Inc. Dividend Stock Analysis

Love or hate flying? I understand the pain points to flying and, also, understand when flying happens to work out very well. I have flown United (UAL), Southwest (LUV) and American (AAL). My favorite, as some may already know from previous articles, is Delta Air Lines (DAL). Why do I love them so much? It's easy. Their customer service is great, their reward program makes more sense and the way their procedures work for their customer is nice, as well.

Not to mention the delicious coffee and snack on every flight. I was booking a flight for a honeymoon the other day and thought - no matter what, a customer is going to have to purchase airfare if they want to maximize time. Therefore, you have the generic brand option that has limited destinations or limited time spots OR you are going to go to one of the big 4 airlines mentioned above.

I typically try to fly with DAL when I am able to, but the point is that no matter what - one of the big entities will gladly be taking your funds, more than likely. However, if I choose Delta - why not invest more into them by owning their stock? If I am handing them my hard-earned money, what impact does it have on their financial statements, such as their balance sheet and earnings?

Delta recently reported their quarterly earnings back in early April. In fact, they filed their 10-Q on April 12. Holy smokes that is early! How did their balance sheet, to see how healthy they are, stack up subsequent to the year-end period? At March 31, 2018, they had cash of $1.4B, total assets of $54B vs. cash of $1.8B and total assets of $53.7B from March of 2018. Current assets dropped from last year, from $7.8B to $7.7B.

However, what happened to current liabilities? Current liabilities actually went up from $19B to $20B, since last March of 2017. This is obviously not the direction that you want to see. The increases in liabilities related to air traffic and other accruals, with offsets from all other categories. Non-current or long-term liabilities is down approximately $700M from prior year's March 31st. Though there have been negatives in the current asset and current liabilities standpoint, the ratios did not significantly change, as the current ratio was 40.5% this period vs. 41.5% last year's related period. What about their income statement?

Top line revenue or total operating revenue was up approximately 10% to $10B from $9.1B last year. This has been very positive, as most companies are not showing that strong of top line growth. However, what is happening on the expense side? Well, other operating expenses is also up and they are up $1B from the prior year.

Where are the increases coming from? Aircraft fuel and related taxes were a big driver. Easy question and answer to why did that increase is that the price per barrel of oil was up significantly during this period vs. last year's period. Lastly, they spent $325M to purchase back stock, which assisted in keeping earnings per share strong, given the less number of shares outstanding.

Now, I am a dividend investor. With Delta pushing up their top line revenue and with analyst expectations being reviewed, I wonder what their dividend metrics look like. Though their first 10-Q did show signs of a decrease in liquidity on the balance sheet, we'll have to see what that means on current and future dividends. Therefore, we must run it through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener!

Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. These metrics when combined together - along with the assessment of the additional investments it's made and its financial performance - help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction. Let's go through each factor below.

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $52.34 (5/3). DAL's current dividend is $1.22 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is by far greater than the 5-year dividend yield average of 1.20%. A lower yield should normally come with a higher dividend growth rate, as well as a lower payout ratio. Do they fit that bill?

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $6.26 estimated earnings per share, based on 19 analysts, the $1.22 dividend being paid, the payout ratio equals 19.4%. What do the other airlines look like? LUV has an 11% payout ratio, based on expectations for 2018. Lastly, American Airlines has a payout of 7%, based on expectations. Low payout ratios are fairly common.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate And History: The 5-year dividend growth rate is 50%. This is obviously skewed due to the short dividend history that Delta has. Last year's growth was 50%, as well, therefore, this isn't a pure anomaly. Further, they have PLENTY of room to continue that growth up, no doubt. I expect 25-50% going forward for at least this year and potentially the next 3.

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $52.34, with expectations of $6.26 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 8.36. This is significantly below the S&P 500 on average, as well as is significantly below my portfolio P/E on a weighted average basis. I typically like to see below 20 and definitely below the market as a whole. This shows there is value within DAL.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

DAL looks amazing right now. Just wow. Yield is solid, not incredible, but solid. They pay more than a savings account online, as well as is greater than the overall S&P 500 market. Further, their dividend growth rate is fairly impressive and they have ample room to grow. One concerning piece, though, is their balance sheet, something I will have to pay attention to going forward into the close of the second quarter. Lastly, their dividend growth streak isn't extensive yet, as this year's increase, set to be later this year, will push the consecutive years to 5. Excited for it, nonetheless.

Year-to-date, their stock is down 6.5% year-to-date. I like where they are at currently and would not have to anticipate any further down movement. I plan on looking at this week to see if there's a good placement for me to buy!

What do you think? What are your thoughts on the analysis above and the fun Delta Air Lines? Do you like the airline industry? Thank you for stopping by. Good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.