Tonix: PTSD Breakthrough Or Too Risky For Stockholders?

Understanding PTSD

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is an anxiety-related disorder that involves symptoms including nightmares, flashbacks, emotional distress, heightened physical response to traumatic reminders (hyperarousal), and avoidance of traumatic reminders. PTSD follows trauma and lasts for at least one month (Acute Stress Disorder is a similar condition that lasts less than a month). PTSD in the media is most often associated with military-related trauma, but can also occur with other trauma including physical abuse, sexual abuse, automobile accidents, and natural disasters. For example, I personally saw a significant spike of PTSD cases in the years following the April 2011 Tornado Super Outbreak.

PTSD can be debilitating and lead to significant avoidance of social interaction. It is associated with higher rates of depression, substance use, and suicide. It also correlates with higher rates of unemployment, homelessness, and violence particularly in military-related PTSD. The overall prevalence rate of PTSD is 3.5% within a given year with a lifetime prevalence of 7.8%. In the general population, PTSD is more common in women (10.4%) than men (5%). This finding is likely related to the amount of PTSD secondary to sexual abuse. Within the veteran population, PTSD lifetime prevalence is estimated to be 19% or higher for veterans of wars in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Overall, PTSD may impact over 8 million adults in the US at any one time (plus children). Twice this number or more may experience PTSD at some point during their lives.

Despite being a common condition, there have been few advancements in the medicinal treatment of PTSD. There are currently only two approved medication for PTSD, Zoloft (sertraline) and Paxil (paroxetine). Several other medications are used off-label including other SSRIs, Effexor (venlafaxine), beta blockers, and benzodiazepines. More recently, Minipress (prazosin) has been fairly widely used for the treatment of PTSD-related nightmares. While not every study of these off-label treatments have been positive, there is evidence to support treatment with all of the above.

Therapy, rather than medication, is generally considered the primary treatment for PTSD. Among the most evidence-based therapies are Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR Therapy). Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure Therapy are also evidence-based and widely used. However, most of these therapies take several months and symptom management with medication can be helpful in the interim.

Tonix and Tonmya

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) is a developmental biotech whose lead product is Tonmya (TNX-102 SL). Tonix is currently in a Phase 3 study (called "The Honor Study") of Tonmya for military PTSD-related nighttime symptoms (including nightmares and insomnia). Of note, the FDA does not distinguish between military-related PTSD and other causes of PTSD - so any approval would likely be for PTSD as a whole. Tonmya is a sublingual (under the tongue) form of cyclobenzaprine, which was previously branded in pill form as Flexeril. Cyclobenzaprine is blocks 5-HT2A (serotonin-related), α1-adrenergic, and histamine H1 receptors. This combination may essentially address mood, nightmares, and insomnia. The mechanism by which α1-adrenergic receptor blockade impacts nightmares is not well known, but this is the mechanism of prazosin (Minipress).

Tonmya was evaluated in a Phase 2b study called the "AtEase Study." The results of this study were disappointing, but trended towards positive. The study design was as follows (from Slide 15 of Tonix April 2018 Investor Presentation):

Results were as follows (slide from the same Investor Presentation, slide 17):

Unfortunately, the study did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 2.8 or the 5.6 mg dose. It also did not meet statistical significance for several other measures with the 2.8mg dose. On the bright side, there was a clear positive dose response and some secondary measures were met for the 5.6mg dose. Tonix was also able to demonstrate in post-study analysis that patients who had more severe symptoms at the start of the study showed a better response. Perhaps the most encouraging data was related to remission rates. There was statistically significant improvement in the percentage of patients that were in clinical remission (no symptoms) at both 8 and 12 weeks. From Slide 21 of the Investor Presentation:

Most side effects were not a major issues, but tongue/oral numbness issues were common as shown in the following slide (slide 18 from the Investor Presentation):

The total rate of tongue/oral issues was much higher for both the 2.8mg and 5.6mg doses than placebo - although there did not appear to be a significant difference between the two (if anything 5.6mg appeared less than 2.8mg). This is a significant concern because it led to a high dropout rate and impacted the blinding status of a similar study of Tonmya in patients with Fibromyalgia.

The Phase 3 Study has a better chance for positive topline results due to the requirement that the baseline CAPS-5 score must be at least 33 (more severe symptoms) to qualify for the study. In addition, the 5.6mg dose is the only dose being used in the study. This should result in better efficacy results than the Phase 2 Study. However, it is basically certain that tongue/oral issues will again be noted and this may impact dropout rates and questions about adequate blinding.

In addition to the tongue/oral numbness concerns, there are also questions of marketability against generic cyclobenzaprine. Cyclobenzaprine pills come in 5, 7.5, and 10mg doses. The pills cost $4-10 for a 30 day supply. The three primary reasons that a sublingual tablet might be preferred over a pill are ease of administration in those that can't swallow pills, quicker onset, and potentially improved pharmacokinetics. While Tonmya (if approved) would be the only version approved for longer-term use, this fact alone would not stop physicians from using the generic pill instead. Tonix is currently only pursuing adult indications, so the ease of administration is less of a selling point. Quicker onset may have some benefits in sleep induction so that is one potential advantage. Ultimately - I believe that pharmacokinetics (demonstrating blood concentration over time for each dose) would have to be the main selling point. Tonix is still working on patents for Tonmya and has one pending related to the unique pharmacokinetics. I believe that this pending patent is crucial to both the marketing and future patent defense of Tonmya. Without the pharmacokinetic difference, most savvy providers would just prescribe generic cyclobenzaprine. With clear differences the argument for superiority over generic cyclobenzaprine pills is much more plausible (even without the ideal head to head comparison).

Tonmya for Alzheimer's Agitation

Tonix recently was cleared to start its Phase 2 study of Tonmya (TNX-102 SL) for agitation in Alzheimer's Disease. This indication is highly sought after as there are currently no approved drugs and the compounds currently used off-label have concerning side effects. While Tonmya could possibly have positive impact on these symptoms, I am much more concerned about the tongue/oral numbness issues in this indication than I am in PTSD. Alzheimer's Disease is typically an older population that is more prone to side effects. Patient tolerance of side effects is likely lower in this population than military veterans with PTSD. Therefore, I would expect the dropout rate to be more of an issue in this group even with the same rate of a side effect.

Another issue with Tonmya in this group may be the fact that sedation often leads to increased fall risk. Increased falls are correlated with mortality. Cyclobenzaprine pills are known to be a risk for falls in the elderly. The quicker onset of a sublingual tablet may make this risk higher due to faster sedation (an advantage in the PTSD study, but not here). However, I would note that the change in pharmacokinetics may be beneficial in some ways due to the lack of first-pass metabolism in the liver. The pill form often results in higher concentrations than intended in the elderly due to liver issues. Tonmya could potentially be more predictable in concentration, which would be an advantage in terms of fall risk.

Overall, I see this as a risky study in terms of side effect profile. It is a very high risk-reward situation as a positive study that did not have the anticipated side effects could lead to a blockbuster-making drug indication.

TNX-601

Tonix has a second compound in their pipeline to treat PTSD called TNX-601. This compound is an oral version of tianeptine and is very early in development. Tianeptine is approved outside of the US for treatment of depression, but no formulations are approved in the US. Tonix has created a novel formulation of this compound and intends to target daytime PTSD symptoms. This could potentially be a first-line indication for many of the 8 million plus people a year with PTSD. However, it will require many more years of study before it is ready to contribute to revenues.

TNX-801

Tonix maintains some diversity in their portfolio by also studying TNX-801, which is a synthesized live horsepox virus for the prevention of smallpox. While this vaccine is not yet to Phase 1/2a studies, it does hold some potential in the future in part due to the military relations that Tonix is building with The Honor Study. This will not contribute to Tonix materially for several years, but Inovio (INO) has shown us that well-timed press releases related to early stage vaccines can significantly influence stock price.

Valuation and Conclusions

Tonix currently trades at around $3 per share and a market cap of $25 million. It has recently had a cash burn of around $5 million per quarter in 2017 after burning nearly $10 million per quarter in 2016. The company has cash to get through most/all of 2018, but recently announced a secondary offering to raise up to an additional $75 million. This will fund the company through several key milestones, but may also significantly dilute current shareholders.

The current $25 million valuation seems fairly appropriate given the cash flow position and current asset status. While there is some potential for spectacular returns (particularly if Tonmya has positive outcomes without discontinuation issues in the Alzheimer's study), there is also significant risk as outlined above. I would not consider purchasing price until the offering price of the secondary shares is confirmed. Once that is done, Tonix could be considered as a highly speculative stock holding. It would represent a Level E stock in my model portfolio outline, but will likely act more like a Level F stock. I personally will not be adding it to my portfolio in the near future as better risk/reward profiles exist. That said, I hope investors in Tonix do well with their investment as it would mean more/better treatment options for PTSD and/or Alzheimer's irritability. Veterans deserve improved PTSD treatments and I sincerely hope that Tonix gives them an extra option. A special "Thank you" to all of the veterans who read this article.

