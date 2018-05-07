McKesson To Acquire MSD For Medical Supply Distribution

The deal is part of a continuing effort by McKesson management to respond to changes in healthcare supply and device distribution.

Quick Take

McKesson (MCK) has announced an agreement to acquire Medical Specialties Distributors [MSD] for $800 million.

MSD has developed a distribution network for medical-surgical and infusion supplies and biomedical services.

MCK continues to acquire firms to expand its footprint and position itself as healthcare supply and device delivery extends away from hospital environments to the home.

Target Company

Stoughton, Massachusetts-based MSD was founded in 1984 as a distributor for medical products services to businesses and individuals.

Management is headed by CEO Tom Burke, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously SVP and General Manager at Cardinal Health (CAH) and CEO of Novis Pharmaceuticals.

Below is an overview video of MSD:

(Source: TheMSDLLC)

MSD’s primary offering categories include:

Healthcare Products - Patient care supplies, infusion therapy, medical device equipment

Biomedical Services - Medical device fleet management

Technology Solutions - Ecommerce, equipment management and integrations

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global medical supplies market is expected to reach $136.63 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth include increasing hospital-acquired infections, the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of diseases, growing geriatric population and demand for better medical products and solutions.

Major competitive vendors that currently provide medical supply distribution include:

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Baxter International (BAX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Halyard Health (HYH)

3M (MMM)

Amazon (AMZN) was rumored to be interested in moving into the healthcare products distribution space, but no company announcements have been made.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

McKesson disclosed the acquisition price as valued at $800 million. Management didn’t file an 8-K and said only that it ‘expects the transaction will be modestly accretive to Adjusted Earnings per diluted share in Fiscal 2019.’

It’s common now for management to reference ‘Adjusted Earnings’ effects since that is usually better looking than GAAP, so I presume on a GAAP basis, the deal is not accretive to earnings.

MCK announced the deal in the context of a multi-phase reorganization effort that will cost the firm between $150 million - $210 million in Fiscal 2019.

Management said the ‘initiative comprises multiple growth pillars and includes a comprehensive review of the company’s operations and cost structure, designed to increase efficiency, accelerate execution and improve long-term performance.’

The firm is acquiring MSD as a notable effort to take advantage of what it believes are important trends in patient care including:

expanded supply chain and commercialization services for pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers; enhanced solutions for the rapidly-growing specialty pharmaceutical market, and; new offerings that will strengthen and expand the role of retail pharmacy in patient care delivery.

As MCK stated about the MSD deal in particular,

This transaction supports two of the company’s strategic growth pillars–manufacturer services and specialty–and complements the company’s existing low-cost site of care infusion platform. MSD’s established offering to providers in the home infusion market, as well as technology and services to support customers and patients using these products, will allow McKesson to provide incremental services to other customer segments.

MCK’s stock has dropped on the reorg and acquisition announcements as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

MCK stands little changed from where it was 12 months ago. Management has figured out that it needs to re-ignite revenue growth in order to generate returns for stockholders.

The stock has seen wide swings in price over the past year as rumors of Amazon’s (AMZN) purported interest in entering medical supply distribution markets have roiled the stock.

Management has apparently been awakened from its slumber and is now making bolder moves to increase its distribution capabilities and reach, especially within the higher-margin specialty distribution markets.

A number of Seeking Alpha analysts have stated they believe MCK represents a ‘value’ play in an overvalued industry sector.

In any event, management needs to continue making haste to beef up its footprint and take advantage of changes in healthcare delivery as it extends outward from hospitals and becomes more decentralized to the patient's location.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.