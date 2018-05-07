Lumber Liquidators Isn't Dead Yet

But a turnaround is still possible, and there are reasons to be optimistic about the long-term story.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) is down 33% YTD and trades at a 52-week low. Last year’s optimism about the turnaround story has subsided, but the investment case isn’t dead yet. We believe that a turnaround is still possible, and that an investment in LL could make sense for patient investors with a long-term focus. The company doesn’t need to do anything different in order to reach materially higher levels of profitability, but there will be no quick fixes.

Lumber Liquidators is a retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring.

The company has been caught up in a major controversy ever since some of its laminate products sourced from China were found to have elevated formaldehyde levels, posing a major health risk to consumers.

A company’s reputation is critical in this business, and all the investigations and legal actions surrounding LL have taken their toll: LL has reported an average operating loss of more than $70M in each of the last three years, and the company’s market cap has fallen by 75% over the last 5 years.

Figure 1: Stock Chart

Source: Morningstar

Figure 2: Trailing Returns

Source: Morningstar

The question of course, is whether or not LL can put this scandal behind it and turn things around. Shares started to recover in the first half of 2017 but any early signs of a turnaround proved a false dawn. It’s clear that a recovery is going to take time, and there’s certainly no guarantee that one will occur at all.

But LL is starting to look interesting at the current valuation. The stock is down 33% YTD and now trades near its 52-week low. The latest sell-off, caused by a spike in lumber futures, has little to do with the long-term investment case. LL trades at a ~25% discount to peers on a P/CF basis, and while the discount is justified due to the uncertain outlook, a turnaround seems like a real possibility, given enough time.

We are optimistic for a few reasons. First, housing fundamentals remain strong. Housing starts in March were the highest they’ve been since the housing crash, and there’s still a lot more room to run before they approach pre-crash territory. Median sales prices continue to rise, fueling the wealth effect, and mortgage rates are still low enough to support rather than crimp demand. Total hardwood and laminate sales increased at an 8.5% CAGR over the last 5 years, and we expect continued housing strength to underpin strong demand over the next 5.

Second, LL’s same-store-sales have started to recover. After three consecutive years of SSS declines, LL increased SSS 5.4% last year and 3% in Q1 FY18. It’s true that most of this growth has come from an increase in average ticket (invoices grew just 1.8% last year and fell 1.8% in Q1), and this is something investors need to monitor. Perhaps the most transparent sign of a turnaround will be when LL starts to report consecutive quarters of same-store traffic (invoice) growth, which would indicate that LL’s products are resonating with consumers again. LL isn’t there yet, but the traffic declines are decreasing.

Third, the company doesn’t need to do anything different to reach materially higher levels of profitability. Massive professional, legal, and settlement fees related to the laminate scandal are obscuring the company’s true profitability (Figure 3), and while there’s no telling how much longer LL will incur these expenses, they shouldn’t continue indefinitely. LL’s adjusted profit margins are very similar to peers (Figure 4), and you’re looking at roughly 600-800 bps of EBITDA margin expansion when these costs normalize.

Figure 3: Adjusted Operating Income Calculation

Source: 10-Q

Figure 4: Peer Group EBITDA Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

This would result in a re-rating of the shares and see LL’s P/CF multiple expand to the levels of peers (14 in this case). When you apply this multiple to the $55-$50M of operating cash flow that LL would normally generate on revenues of $1.08-$1.09B, you’re looking at a fair value in the low to mid $30’s, which implies 50% upside at least.

I say “at least” because the peer average P/CF is conservative. LL historically has traded at a large premium to peers on a cash flow basis (long-term average P/CF of 23 compared to 11), and while historical data is limited here because of the laminate controversy, it gives you some idea of where the stock could end up if LL truly recovered. A P/CF of 23 on OCF of $57M would result in shares breaking $50, which implies upside of 150%.

Conclusion

LL is a speculative investment, and it’s not for everyone. The stock doesn’t pay a dividend and investors are going to have to wait a while before they see a good return on their money. Of course, there’s no guarantee that LL will ever recover, but with shares trading around $20, LL looks interesting for long-term investors. There’s still a solid business hidden beneath all the layers of controversy and legal hysteria, and potentially a lot of upside too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.