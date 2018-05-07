The Market Is Too Pessimistic About Bed Bath & Beyond

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are down about 54%, and this has put the stock on my radar. The company recently announced earnings and, in my view, the market overreacted. Although there are some challenges here, I think the market's fears are generally overblown. I think investors would do well buying at these levels for a host of reasons. I'll go through my reasoning below by reviewing the financial history, and by modeling what I consider to be a reasonable future price expectation based on dividend growth. I'll then review the stock and outline the market's assumptions about perpetual growth here based on the current price. In my view, there are obviously some risks and challenges present (there always are), but on a risk-reward basis, I think this is a very reasonable investment to make. I'll conclude with an options strategy that may help reduce the risk of ownership even further.

Financial History

When reviewing Bed Bath & Beyond's financial history, the first thing that leaps off the page is the rising revenue and declining net income. This is a relatively bad sign in my view, because it prompts the question "if rising revenue doesn't increase profitability, what does?!" This would normally disqualify a company in my view, but I think there is reason to be optimistic at the moment, given the initiatives the company is taking (see below), and the sustainability of the dividend.

A review of the financial history also puts to bed the notion of the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect" in light of the fact that revenues have been rising steadily since 2014. Amazon existed in 2014, and in spite of that fact, Bed Bath & Beyond's revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1.5% over the past five years. Thus, I'm skeptical of the simplistic "Amazon kills all retail" narrative.

In regard to the capital structure, the debt level here doesn't scare me a great deal, given the maturities. 20% of the debt is due in 2024, another 20% is due in 2034, and the remaining 60% is due in 2044. In addition, interest expense is down 25% over the past three years (from $87.4 million in 2016 to $65.6 million in FY 2018). The company is not facing refinancing requirements anytime soon, and the interest rate of ~4.4% is not excessive in my view.

Turning to management behavior, I am relatively impressed that it has demonstrated itself to be fairly shareholder friendly. Over the past five years, management has returned just over $5.5 billion to shareholders ($5.4 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from the recently initiated dividends). As a result of these efforts, the share count outstanding has declined at a CAGR of ~8.5% since FY 2014. In addition, management has obviously started to pay a dividend two years ago, and it announced a dividend increase (to $.64) that will go into effect this summer.

Source: Company filings, 10-K

Reasons to Be Cautiously Optimistic

As I stated at the outset, the combination of rising revenues and declining profits normally disqualifies a company from consideration for me, but I think Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some steps toward improved profitability in future. Each of these is relatively small, and may take some time to come to fruition, but there's reason to suggest the company has turned a corner.

Specifically, in my view, the Roadmap for 2020 offers some cause for optimism. In particular, the company is in the early stages of developing and sourcing its own products overseas. Selling its own manufactured products will obviously provide an opportunity for margin expansion. The company is also making some excellent strides with its Beyond Plus program, which allows the firm to continually improve its understanding of what its member customers value. Finally, the company is undergoing a major transformation of its online presence, migrating e-commerce systems and applications to the cloud. This rollout is expected to be complete by this fall, in time for Christmas season.

Modeling The Dividend

The past may not be entirely pretty, but investors should be more focused on the future, obviously. It's with that in mind that I must spend some time making a forecast for the share price. In order to do this, I'll model what I think is a reasonable future dividend, and hold yield constant. I think this is a reasonable approach in light of the fact that we have evidence that the Board is interested in returning wealth to shareholders via dividends.

The Board has just announced an increase to the dividend, bringing it to $.64 per year. This means that the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 13%. It'd be unrealistic to forecast this growth rate going forward, so to be more conservative, I'll assume a growth rate of about 7% CAGR over the next four years. This may be conservative in light of management's aggressive drive to return wealth to shareholders. That said, I prefer my surprises to be positive, so I'll err on the side of conservatism.

When I grow the dividend at 7% over the next four years, and hold yield constant, I infer a CAGR for the shares of just over 10%. I consider this to be a very reasonable return. I particularly like the fact that fully 35% of my expected total return comes from dividends, which is a far less capricious source of return than the stock market.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

Investors sometimes forget that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and that a company facing challenges can be an amazing investment at the right price. Given that we must buy future cash flows via the proxy of the stock, valuation matters at least as much as anything that's going on in the company that the stock supposedly acts as a proxy for. In my view, Bed Bath & Beyond's current price is one of the primary reasons to want to buy. I'll go through my arguments by looking at both the growth implied by the current price, and by looking at price to free cash flow.

One of the ways that I use to judge whether a company is overpriced or not is to review the assumptions the market is making about long-term growth, based on price. In order to accomplish this task, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." Penman basically describes how it's possible to infer what the market is assuming about the growth rate of a given company going forward. If the market is too sanguine about a given name, that is probably a reason to avoid it, as optimistic assumptions are eventually probably dashed. Penman unpacks assumptions using a combination of high school algebra and a fairly standard finance model.

At the moment, the market is assuming that the long-term growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond is negative 6%, in perpetuity. This assumption is excessively pessimistic in my view, and great investor returns are rooted in excess pessimism. This is a very good sign in my opinion.

For those more interested in a traditional valuation model, the following shows the price to free cash flow per share. The company is trading near a multi-year low on a price to free cash flow basis. The current low price per unit of free cash reduces the risk for marginal investors massively. Holding all else constant, free cash flow per share would need to plummet massively to bring this to an "average" valuation. Thus, there's a great deal of downside protection already built into the share price.

Source: GuruFocus

Option Strategy to Mitigate Risk

For those interested in reducing risk further, there is, of course, an option strategy available to you. At the moment, November put options with a strike price of $15 (i.e. 12% below the current price) are trading for between $1.08 and $1.20. In other words, an investor can generate some decent income if they are willing to take on the obligation of buying the shares 12% below the current price. If exercised, the yield will be ~4.5%, excluding the premium received. In my view, this is a decent strategy for those who may not want to purchase shares at the levels for fear that there may be some further downside ahead. In my view, the greatest risk of this strategy is that put sellers receive the premium only, as the shares climb from these levels.

Conclusion

I think Bed Bath & Beyond is a company that faces some challenges, obviously. I think the firm is starting to turn around, but there is no doubt that the road will be long and challenging. That said, the market has gotten ahead of itself in terms of punishing the shares. The shares have dropped to a level where the marginal buyer faces far more reward than risk in my view. For those still nervous, the options market provides an opportunity to buy at an even lower price, while earning some premium immediately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.