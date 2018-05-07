Philip Morris International: Would You Buy And Hold For The Next 10 Years?

Investment Thesis

On one side, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has a strong economic moat, while on the other, it operates in a declining industry. Furthermore, PM and other tobacco producers are under pressure from disruptive products. Consumers are hungry for more and better choices. Logically we can ask ourselves can PM be good business/investment for the next 10 years?

A Short-Term View

After Q1 2018 results market has become concerned about PM’s growth, profitability ability to pay dividend and etc. As a result share price plunged 15% in a single day, and YTD down more than 22%.

PM data by YCharts

I’m not able to say if the market is right or wrong. Short-term investing is the most difficult and competitive place on the market. I can only say that I try to increase the probability of success playing the other way.

A Long-Term View

As humans, we are usually focused on things which have a bright future (huge markets, high growth potential, technology-based and etc.) but somehow we skip industries which are less attractive. It is a quite logical but sometimes it could be dangerous. There are many examples of growing industries with companies which are destroying its economic value (ROIC < WACC).

The tobacco model used to be incredibly predictable. In the past U.S. cigarette volumes fell most years at mid-to-low single digit, but big producers could grow profit by raising prices and margins. The number of cigarettes sold in the U.S. fell by 37% from 2001 to 2016, according to Euromonitor. Over the same period, though, companies raised prices, boosting cigarette revenue by 32%, to an estimated $93.4bn last year. An average pack in the U.S. cost an estimated $6.42 in 2016, up from $3.73 in 2001, according to TMA, an industry trade group. Things didn’t turn out so badly.

A magical word here is consolidation. As companies combined, they squeezed out costs and increased pricing power, along with profits. If we exclude China National Tobacco Corporation and Altria Group (which spun off PM in 2008) than we can see 4 major players. Therefore we can conclude that PM has a stable competitive market. This is the first and foremost driver of long-term success.

PM has a terrific return on invested capital. During the last 11 years average ROIC amounted to almost 36% (31% in 2017). There are not many companies which are able to keep ROIC above its cost of capital in the long run.

As an investor, the way I perceive investment risk is not the volatility or beta of the stock, but rather the probability of permanent loss of capital. Although there are many operational and financial risks I will focus on one that will in my view determine whether PM would be a successful investment or not over the long-term period.

The list of leading companies that failed when confronted with disruptive changes in technology and market structure is a long one. In some cases, the new technologies swept through quickly, while in others, the transition took decades. In some, the new technologies were complex and expensive to develop. In others, the deadly technologies were simple extensions of what the leading companies already did better than anyone else

So the best recipe for success is to buy a simple business with ultra-slow long-term change. To paraphrase what Warren Buffett has said:

“We see change as the enemy of investments…so we look for the absence of change. We don’t like to lose money. Capitalism is pretty brutal. We look for mundane products that everybody needs.”

So to speak, the tobacco industry shares many traits of the aforementioned paragraph. For instance, the company states its history is traced to a London tobacconist's, Philip Morris’s, 1847 opening of a single shop on London’s Bond Street which sold tobacco and cigarettes. We are talking about a product which has been more or less the same for more than 170 years.

Tobacco used to be a simple industry, with limited competition and exceptional margins. Now, however, it faces disruption from heated tobacco, e-vapor, and other products. Here is what PM has said:

"It’s our goal to replace cigarettes with the smoke-free products we’re developing and selling. These products are designed to create a flavorful nicotine-containing vapor, without burning and smoke."

Philip Morris has done that aggressively with smoke-free products that are rolling out around the world with great adoption. Their view is that over the decades they will become a 100% smoke-free company. They have a first-mover advantage even though PM’s market share is most directly impacted by the growing new business. They felt they had to destroy themselves to survive.

In that process, PM has a great advantage: customers want healthier products, employees are aware of the new trends and management is willing to allocate resources to new products. Comparing that to the situation in which customers want one thing, employees and management are obsessed with customers and listen to them. In this situation, it is easy to miss new technology or market structure (disruption).

Whether it succeeds or not is going to determine the course of PM's future, but I believe PM has already much better position than many companies which were in similar positions.

Trading Multiples

Looking at the current multiples and comparing them with historic levels, we can conclude that PM is currently trading at its historic level. The difference is not bigger than -6% or +5%.

In spite of pressure on combustible volumes and the growth of vaping, PM has a strong market position. The pace of change is extremely difficult to determine. It's impossible to imagine a future 10 years from now and say how e-cigarette incarnations would play out. What we know is the following: PM operates in the relative consolidated industry and it has a pricing power. On the other side industry is shrinking and with a reasonable guess, I believe that trend will continue. In that environment, PM has delivered a nice return to shareholders during the last decade.

The price that you pay will determine your success at the end. Based on trading multiples, PM seems valued according to its historic level, therefore the future return will depend on PM’s ability to keep its economic moat sustained. For me, as a value investor, the fact that PM is trading at its historic level multiples is not enough to provide me with an adequate margin of safety, thus I would wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.