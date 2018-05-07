Colombo Bank: Merger With FVCBankcorp Represents More Downside For Share Price

Recommendation: Short IFSB, Target Price: $0.097

Thesis:

I believe FVCBankcorp's (OTCQX:FVCB) acquisition of Colombo Bank (OTCPK:IFSB) has a decent probability to close in Q4 2018. While Colombo Bank's management has performed respectable job turning around the bank, it is challenging to remain independent in the current environment. Since the largest shareholder of Colombo Bank holds over 90% of total shares, the main uncertainties in the merger are obtaining regulatory approvals and FVCBankcorp's private placement. If the merger closes as expected, shareholders of Colombo Bank will receive $0.097 in stocks and cash, which is a very reasonable deal valuation and a 64% downside from the recent trading price of $0.27.

Business Description

Colombo Bank has 5 branches in Washington DC, Baltimore, and suburbs in between the two cities. As of March 31, 2018, the bank had $194 million of assets, $144 million of deposits, and $151 million of loans. The bank had a pre-tax, pre-provision ROA of 0.37% in Q1 2018. Colombo Bank had 1.51% non-accrual assets in Q1 2018. Its cost of deposits in the most recent quarter was 0.89%.

Background of the Merger

Colombo Bank was founded in 1914. In February 2009, its largest shareholder, Morton Bender, hoped to merge Colombo Bank with another bank he controls, Independence Federal Savings Bank. However, after Office of Thrift Supervision issued cease-and-desist orders to Colombo Bank in October 2009 for incompetent management, non-prudent lending practice, and lack of capital, the deal was abandoned. In July 2012, the current CEO, Gilbert Kennedy III, was hired to turn around the bank because of his previous experiences at Essex Bank. Under Gilbert's leadership, the bank improved its nonperforming assets from 10.42% in Q1 2012 to 5.04% in Q4 2013. In November 2013, the second attempt to merge Colombo Bank with Independence Federal Savings Bank was approved by regulators conditional on Morton Bender injecting more capital to the bank. The combined bank had $210 million of assets when the merger closed. After the merger, Gilbert worked hard on resolving the bad debts and improve branch administration. The bank was finally lifted from consent order in August 2016. At that time, Gilbert believed that the bank would finally be able to pursue acquisition opportunities and shift more focus to growth and efficiency. However, with a volatile share price and tight capital, the bank does not have solid currency to make any acquisitions. In addition, there are only 2 banks in the Washington-Arlington MSA that are smaller than Colombo Bank, severely limiting the management's choices. As its asset size hovers around $200 million, Colombo Bank's profitability stays below industry average. Therefore, Morton Bender decided that partnering with a larger bank is the only viable option.

Rationale of the merger

FVCBankcorp is the holding company for First Virginia Community Bank which crossed $1 billion assets threshold in 2017. First Virginia Community Bank's 6 branches are entirely located in Washington-Arlington MSA. In Q1 2018, FVCBankcorp had a ROA of 1.13%. Acquiring Colombo Bank is a low-risk adjacent market expansion. The merger is likely to result in substantial cost savings on Colombo Bank's non-interest expenses. Colombo Bank's efficiency ratio was 90.6% in Q1 2018, much higher than FVCBankcorp's efficiency ratio of 57.4%. Moreover, Colombo historically limited its product offerings because of consent orders from OCC. The merger will enable FVCBankcorp to cross-sell its products such as cash management and various loan products to Colombo's customers. After the completion of the merger, both Morton Bender and Gilbert Kennedy III will serve positions at FVCBankcorp.

Merger Valuation

The merger consideration of $0.0966 represents a 64% discount the unaffected price of $0.27. While it is unusual to see such a discount, the merger valuation actually represents a more reasonable value of IFSB's stock. With 344 million shares outstanding, the market cap at the unaffected price of $0.27 was $92.88 million for a $200 million bank or 4.42x book value. Even if we generously add back the entire valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, the stock still traded at an expensive 2.81x book value. The merger consideration of $33 million, on the other hand, corresponds to 1.57x book value, which is much more logical. Assuming that after the merger, Colombo Bank reaches a 54% efficiency ratio and a normal 21% tax rate (its deferred tax assets will shrink substantially because of change-in-control), the merger consideration is about 12x post-cost saving earnings, which is also reasonable. It will be difficult to imagine that another bank could pay a higher price for Colombo Bank.

Financing of the Merger

FVCBankcorp will need to raise $10 million in private placement to fund the merger. I believe financing is unlikely to be a problem. Based on my estimation, FVCBankcorp trades at 16.5x post-synergy earnings. A small discount to current price will entice investors to participate in the offering as its peers trade at 15.06x 2018 earnings with much worse earning powers.

Conditions to Merger

According to the press release, the merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018. The conditions to the merger include shareholder approval, regulatory approval, and a successful private placement. Since the largest shareholder owns over 90% of shares, the shareholder approval is very unlikely a problem. The private placement is probably a way to signal to regulators that the combined bank will not pose any risk to the financial system. Hence, regulators are not likely to interfere. As we discussed earlier, the private placement also has a good chance of completion due to the strong earnings power of the bank.

As all conditions to merger are quite likely to be fulfilled, the current share price shall reflect the high probability of shareholders receiving $0.0966 per share.

Risks

There are three risks for shorting IFSB. First, the merger may fall apart and shares could stay overvalued for an extended period. However, as we discussed, the likelihood that the merger falls apart is fairly low. Second, a higher bid could emerge for IFSB from another bank. This is unlikely because FVCB is already offering a reasonable valuation and IFSB is not a strong franchise that would guarantee a premium. Last, the short shares might be recalled by brokers at undesirable price before the merger completes.

Why this Opportunity Exists

I think the market fails to price the deal correctly because 1) the target trades over-the-counter and has historically been an outlier in terms of valuation 2) Both Bloomberg and OTC Markets website give a wrong market cap ($574k at Bloomberg), which does not match the company's annual report, and 3) Minority shareholders anchor on the historical share price and expect another bank to offer more. Therefore, I recommend a short position in IFSB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IFSB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.