Cardinal Health Has Become Attractive

While the report was horrible, I think that the market overreacted, and Cardinal Health now offers an interesting opportunity for the long term.

Introduction

I was looking for companies in the consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors. However, part of being a good investor is to be aware of the changes in the market, and new opportunities that emerge. Cardinal Health (CAH) has dropped significantly last week, and I cannot ignore it. I would like to check whether the recent pullback is an opportunity to add to my existing position in the company.

The reason Cardinal Health was down 20% in a day was its Q1 report. The report was very disappointing. The company did offer top line growth, but practically this was the only bright side. The company missed the EPS expectation and lowered the 2018 guidance significantly. Investors were very disappointed and surprised, and their reaction was brutal. I am willing to check if it was too brutal.

I will analyze Cardinal Health like any other company. It won't get any discount from me. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities and risks. I keep using the following graph to have a framework for my analysis. If the decline in the share price offers enough margin of safety, I will consider buying more shares.

Cardinal Health operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The company's Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular.

Fundamentals

As you can see in the graph below, when looking at the past five years we see that Cardinal Health has been very efficient. Moreover, the same pace is forecasted to be maintained. The top line growth as seen in the Q1 results is the best way a company can grow its earnings. While cost cutting only have limited effects, real top line growth can fuel income growth for the long term. This is a very important chart.

Earnings per share and free cash flow are even more impressive metrics. The EPS grew over 450%, so obviously the current miss and the lower guidance can be taken in proportions. The company has a fantastic track record, and the analysts estimates says that while 2018 will be a tough year, 2019 will see new earnings and free cash flow records. Investors who play for the long run should be able to take advantage of the future growth.

The dividend shows another aspect of the success story of Cardinal Health. The company has raised the annual payment every year over the past 21 years. In four years it will join the exclusive list of dividend aristocrats. The chart below shows how fast the dividend was growing. The average dividend growth rate over the past five years was 15%, and at the same time the yield became higher and the payout ratio lower. Right now, investors can enjoy a reliable dividend with high entry yield that will probably grow at around 10% in the medium term.

Over the past five years Cardinal Health also invested funds in share repurchases. This is an additional form of returning capital to shareholders. Personally, I prefer dividends, but buybacks are also very efficient, especially now when the share price is lower. Every dollar allocated towards buybacks is 20% more effective. In the next two months Cardinal Health will announce a dividend increase, and I hope it will be accompanied by additional buyback authorization.

Valuation

The valuation is the key here. The fundamentals are very strong, and some short-term headwinds won't have a long-term effect on the company. The medium and long-term outlook is positive, and therefore it's hard to justify the current valuation. The forward P/E is less than 11, and the forward P/E for 2019 is less than 9. In my opinion, Cardinal Health is attractively valued.

The chart from F.A.S.T Graphs also supports the thesis. When the price is within the dark green it suggests undervaluation. The company trades for the 2013 price, and the earnings are significantly higher. The trajectory shows earnings, free cash flow and dividend growth, and therefore I am very comfortable with buying shares at the current price. There is plenty of margin of safety.

When I look at the fundamentals and valuation I see a wonderful company. Strong growth of top line and bottom. The dividend is sustainable, the yield is attractive, and the growth is fast. Moreover, the company uses some excess cash to buyback shares and return more capital to shareholders. We get this whole package for just 11 times 2018 earnings and 8.7 times 2019 earnings.

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity for the company is the demand. The demand for the healthcare products and services Cardinal Health provides continues to grow. That is why we keep seeing top line growth. While there are some short-term pricing headwinds, they will not change the fact that there is still constant demand for drugs and services offered by Cardinal Health.

In the latest earnings report, the CEO reaffirmed that the addition of the Patient Recovery business into the company strengthens its ability to offer a broad line of products and services that are extremely important to the customers. While the main business sector still suffers from the pricing headwinds, the company is working on increasing its diversification. The dividend payout ratio is low, so Cardinal Health has plenty of capital to invest in organic growth and acquisitions.

Another growth opportunity is the expansion to China. The business there has shown solid growth since the acquisition of Yong Yu in 2010, and they have done excellent work in building out the portfolio. The China market clearly has outstanding potential for further growth, according to the company's CEO and the analysts covering Cardinal Health. Cardinal Health has divested it Chinese distribution business, and it now focuses on higher margin businesses in the country. The distribution business that was acquired for less than $500 million was sold for $1.2 billion. However, it is also important to note that the Chinese business is not mature yet. It still requires additional funds to expand the portfolio.

Investors should also remember that the company managed to increase its cash and equivalents balance over the past five years. At the same time, the debt level rose, but it didn't rise because of operational weakness. On the contrary, it was used for acquisitions which boost the net income. Therefore, the balance sheet is very strong. The interest expense is only $300 million. That's why the company enjoys an investment grade credit rating of BBB+. A strong balance sheet like this with flexibility is always a plus, as it allows CAH the ability to deal with the risks mentioned below.

Risks

The first risk is the execution problem. The company missed the estimates in Q1 and lowered the full year guidance. It makes me think about the execution next year. If the headwinds continue the company may not achieve its goals next year as well. A company that beats its estimates is less risky than a company that misses the EPS estimates and lower the guidance after just one quarter.

We must not ignore the elephant in the room. There is no doubt that pricing dynamics, most notably in generics, have been a challenge for the Pharmaceutical business. As the price of generic drugs is pressured, Cardinal Health finds it much harder to achieve higher margins, and its profitability is lower. The company expects the headwinds to be around for the remainder of 2018, but if the business environment doesn't change it may hurt the 2019 results as well.

Not only that the pharmaceutical business suffers from headwinds, it is also the largest sector by far. Cardinal Health is attempting to diversify the business, and it has done it well so far. However, the American business that suffers from the pricing issues is still the largest segment. The company is working to diversify, but if it doesn't succeed it will risk the growth story in the medium term.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health is a great company that suffers from short term headwinds. The fundamentals are great. It enjoys top and bottom line growth, and the management team is devoted to return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company is a long growth story, and now it suffers from a hiccup. The pricing headwinds in the generic drugs market lower the net income of the company.

While these pricing issues are problematic and may affect the company for more than a year, the current valuation is very attractive. It leaves investors with a large margin of safety. These margin of safety makes investors less sensitive towards the risks, and there is a huge potential for price appreciation which will be derived from valuation expansion and EPS growth.

Therefore, I am bullish on Cardinal Health, and I believe that at the moment it is a great investment opportunity. I will add to my position if I have the sufficient funds and if the price stays as depressed as it is now. Long term investors should also consider adding CAH to their portfolio.

