SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss SRC's First Quarter Results for the period ended March 31, 2018. With us today is SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson; CFO, Jimmy Henderson; Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence; and Investor Relations Manager, John Richardson, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those include risk relating to commodity prices, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-Q, which can be found on our website at srcenergy.com and in the Investor Relations section.

Following the prepared remarks, time permitting, we'll open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the Company's Investor Relations page at www.srcenergy.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC, Mr. Lynn Peterson. Sir, please proceed.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks, Brock. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call this morning. We filed our Form 10-Q last evening, and we ask that you refer to it for detailed information. Given that currently the main topics of interest are: line pressures caused by the lack of gas processing innovations, which we have little control over; early well performance, which is dependent on the midstream situation; and politics in Colorado, which we're doing everything we can to address. We're going to be pretty quick this morning in our prepared remarks and then we'll get to your specific questions.

We have had a solid start to the year with oil prices continuing to improve and our team effectively managing around gas processing constraints. Everyone is acutely aware of the challenges we and several operators face with the current lack of gas processing capacity. We anticipate that the second quarter of 2018 will be similar to the first quarter and production should be consistent with the first quarter levels. However, we feel comfortable that our results put the Company in a position to meet our stated guidance for the full year.

Despite the inability to fully produce our wells, our team was able to generate EBITDA of $116 million, which exceeded our drilling and completion in capital expenditures of $111 million. When you look at our first quarter results, you can see that the impact of processing constraint in nearly every facet of our operations, from production to per-unit lease operating expenses.

As these constraints get resolved over the coming quarters, we expect our financial performance to continue to be very strong. There has been significant focus on the precise timing of the individual gas processing projects in the basin. While the exact timing is important, it's much more important to appreciate the magnitude of the processing capacity additions that we'll benefit from shortly.

Starting in the third quarter of this year, Mewbourn 3 or plant 10, with 200 million of capacity, will begin processing gas for SRC and others. At the same time, construction on the O'Connor expansion, or plant 11, will be in progress, as DCP has recently obtained necessary permits to begin construction.

When completed in the summer of 2019, it will add another 200 million of processing capacity. I would ask that all of our listeners tune into DCP's investor call on May 8, 2018, for details as to specific timing of projects as well as plans for increased takeaway for both residue gas and NGLs.

Concurrent with these 2 DCP projects, there is approximately 1 Bcf per day of additional processing capacity that is expected to be added through 2019 based on projects fr construction and currently announced projects. All in, these additions will nearly double the natural gas processing capacity in the Wattenberg Field by the end of 2019.

It has been a challenge to evaluate the performance of our wells during this time, as there are continuously choked back or temporarily shut in. However, from the limited data we're able to gather from the early performance of the new pads, we feel comfortable that these wells are performing in line with internal expectations. We look forward to having the opportunity to demonstrate the capital efficient growth that we know SRC's assets can generate.

We are not going to delve into the political arena or address questions on that, as we have several months to go before the elections. So anything today would be only speculation. That being said, oil and gas is one of the top contributors to tax revenues in the state of Colorado, and given that it is a constitutional requirement to have a balanced budget, everyone will be required to work together.

Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections, we look forward to a collaborative effort with all stakeholders to continue to build Colorado's oil and gas. This resource is a unique asset for the state, and we believe it should continue to be treasured along with all other economic drivers.

SRC and other operators go above and beyond in terms of complying with state regulations, and we continue to work closely with organizations such as CRED or Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development as well as our peers to educate the public, so they vote based upon facts instead of emotion. We continue to work closely with the local municipalities where we operate and remain comfortable that we can operate in a similar manner in the coming years.

In summary, we are pleased with the results from the quarter and proud of what our team has accomplished at SRC over the past couple of years. A special shout-out goes to our field staffs, who have worked tirelessly to work around the high line pressures and keep our production moving ahead.

With that, again, we want to thank you for joining our call. I'll turn it back over to the operator. We'll take your questions.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operation Instructions] Our first question today comes from Gabe Daoud of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Gabe Daoud

Lynn, maybe just on processing capacity not to, beat a dead horse. I'm just curious on your thoughts next year once DCP's plant 11 comes on? If you think at that point you're maybe in a situation where you could run comfortably through your rigs and not have to worry about being on full capacity?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think this one thing we're looking at as a company. And again, it's not only DCPs capacity, but it's the other ones that are coming in as well. So again, I think when we look 12 months down the road or roughly a year from now, I think that the basin is going to be in pretty good shape.

Gabe Daoud

Great. And then just one follow-up on the oil gathering side, I guess, is Noble finished building out gathering lines for you guys on the newer acreage -- the new Greeley Crescent acquisition stuff? Or is that still ongoing?

Lynn Peterson

No, that'll be an ongoing process we'll go through the year. You see most of our drilling still, kind of, on the northern part of our block as they develop the lines to the south towards the end of this year and into '19 you'll see some of our activity moving in that direction. So they still got a lot of work to go, but they're making progress.

Operator

The next question is from Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

It appears that SRC is drilling a higher proportion of longer laterals than in the past. And I was just wondering is this purely lease geometry? Or does it represents some greater comfort in making good completions on longer laterals?

Lynn Peterson

Jeff, that's the beauty of our contiguous acreage block. We can really drill whatever length of lateral we want to for the most part. It happens to be the first part of the year, we're drilling mostly two milers. I think as we progress through the year, what we've stated to everybody is kind of a 60-40 relationship mid-link laterals to longer laterals. So I think by the end of the year we're going to be pretty much in line.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And the other question was -- also, you mentioned drilling the -- more northerly leases. Looks like your drilling some more oilier leases in 2018 and high oil prices are certainly a good reason to do that, but I was just wondering if that also reflected some kind of midstream effects? Or is there any other reasons why you are moving there this year?

Lynn Peterson

Well, again, the midstream is put in place -- the Noble Midstream to deliver water, to take water away, take the oil away. Yes, I'd like to also state, we believe all of our acreage is going to deliver high oil volumes. We're going to make more gas down below so as a percentage of changes, but we're very excited about our entire block.

Operator

The next question is from David Deckelbaum of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

David Deckelbaum

So it was actually more robust prepared remarks than I was expecting.

Lynn Peterson

I like to keep you on your toes, Dave.

David Deckelbaum

It's about 4 minutes beyond my expectation.

Lynn Peterson

We'll work on that next quarter.

David Deckelbaum

Just curious, you talked about the progression of DCP and they've done a good job I think accelerating the O'Connor plant and plants beyond that. How do you see or -- how do you see SRCI benefiting from the additional BCF a day of non-DCP capacity? Or do you see that creating more of a -- of an easier environment and sort of the 4Q to first half of '19 time frame versus what you experienced this year and late last year?

Lynn Peterson

I think that's probably true. I mean, there'll be offloads between the different processing plants. You'll have different blocks of acreage, which will probably go to some of the smaller gas plants. So I think, overall, it just relieves the entire basin, that's why I think it's important to not only talk about the effort that DCP's given here, but also what's been done by Western Gas, by Discovery and some other companies. So I think when we look at it as a team here, we're pretty excited as we go into '19. I think we're going to have a little bit of congestion leaving '18 into the first part of '19, but I think it opens up pretty wide at that point. We are pleased where we're at. Progress has been made. We -- Mike and I were on the Mewbourn plant location a week ago and progress is being made. And it's a lot of work that goes into these. I think they stated they had 400 construction workers on site, so that will give you a little idea of the magnitude of these projects.

David Deckelbaum

Certainly, I'm sure it'll be worth the wait. My follow-up just is -- you talked about sort of the GOR mix and I guess with, at least, this year, there's been managing some of the higher GOR wells, especially some of the ones that have been online for little while to sort of match line pressures appropriately and we've seen the oil cut walk-up. I guess, like, as you think about your development plan going into next year, are you shifting more now or permitting more actively into some of the lower GOR areas relative to the original plan that try to drill more unlike the southern portion of the Greeley acreage?

Lynn Peterson

I let the guys jump in here, but I mean -- I think for the most part we're following our plan that we laid out back in, kind of, '16 -- late '16 and early '17. Nick, Mike, you guys want to comment?

Mike Eberhard

It's been a very balanced process in where we want permits, we built some flexibility into it, depending on where midstream can take some product. So we haven't really changed anything at all.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think there's been something to play as Mike -- we've got to think about offset completion efforts and stuff. So Mike's been very involved in that with the team up in Greeley, so.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that. I mean, offset completions from peers, so that you're just timing your pads to coordinate with operators?

Lynn Peterson

The beauty -- we don't have peers in our block. We've got such a contiguous block outside of 1 operator, we really don't have to deal with that issue.

David Deckelbaum

Nice job navigating the environment.

Operator

The next question is from Brad Heffern of RBC Capital Markets.

Brad Heffern

Question on completion design. So I think in the past you guys had, sort of, been in the lower proppant camp. Your peer, Noble, has had some good results that involves ranch using much more proppant than I think you guys historically have. So is the thinking changed on that at all or just updated thoughts there?

Lynn Peterson

I'd ask Mike Eberhard to address that.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, thanks. I think if you look at the well spacing that plays a big role in the job size that are pumped. We see Noble's pumping the 2,000 and the 3,000 up in these East Pony pounds per foot. But there well density is a lot less than ours. So again, we optimize around well spacing and well spacing is part of our DSU development program. So we continue to evaluate, continue to look. But I think where we're at right now with our well density, pumping those size jobs just does not make sense.

Lynn Peterson

Brad, let me add a little bit. I think we've talked about this in the past, we're trying to look at our NAV for an entire spacing unit. We're not really focused on one well performance. We can drill these things pretty quickly anymore. And so I think the completion technique that we're employing right now suits our needs pretty well.

Brad Heffern

Okay, sure. That makes sense. And then I guess any update on the service cost front? Are you guys seeing pressure in the basin?

Lynn Peterson

Maybe Jimmy can handle that, if you don't mind?

Jimmy Henderson

Yes, I think the guys can probably tell you what we're seeing or what we're expecting further into the year. But so far we haven't seen anything -- any more pressure than what we expected coming in the year, because we mentioned in several quarters ago that we had expectations for something around 15% escalation average cost over year-over-year and we're still within that framework. So really haven't seen anything out of expectations at this point.

Operator

The next question is from Irene Haas from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Irene Haas

I'm just looking at 2019, everything start cranking in some midstream, this should be a really good year. I'm just wondering if you pretty much can keep the same rig count frac to be able to produce a whole lot more and generate free cash flow. And then, additionally, do you have any plans to kind of move back into higher GOR area like Kawata and Evans?

Lynn Peterson

Well, again, what we're excited about it, I think we can keep our program right at where it is there if we have the ability to process our gas, we're going to deliver great growth for the Company and I think we can do that at very cash flow neutrality. If and when we decide we want to add anything, we have that capability as well with our balance sheet being extremely clean. And again, we're looking at all of our acreage this very summer. I don't think we spend near as much time worrying about where we're going to drill wells as maybe it seems like to some people. We like it all, we think it's all going to work very well and deliver high rate of returns. Mike, you guys want to add anything to that.

Mike Eberhard

I think the biggest thing that drives part of our development program is urban encroachment. So we're trying to get into DSU that we think can be impacted by development down the road and get those out of the way, so that drives probably our development program more than GOR at this point.

Operator

The next question is from Kyle Bickel of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kyle Bickel

I guess, just looking at the divergence between kind of oil and gas growth for first quarter where gas is actually up and oil volumes were down, just seemed kind of counter intuitive, given the talk around line pressures? I was wondering if there's anything that may have impacted oil for the quarter or just kind of what was going on there.

Lynn Peterson

Well, Mike can jump on this, too, but I think one of the things that's impact us as you shut wells in for a little bit of time, you bring them back on, they're going to produce a little more gas upfront. So I mean that's one of the things we've encountered. Mike, go ahead.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, I think as -- even though we're up in the oilier area just leaving the -- it's a balancing game and keeping wells that are online, online and not getting into the real high GOR wells, but keeping the moderate ones. As you produce them, the GOR goes up a little bit on those wells, but we want to keep those producing, so we don't continue to cycle them on and off. So just the natural decline brings up the GOR a little bit, but that's all part of keeping our well performance intact.

Lynn Peterson

Again, Kyle, I think it's just a messy quarter. I think we're going to have another messy quarter, as far as that. I think what we said out there for guidance and oil cut we feel very comfortable with. We -- we've truly haven't seen much change. It's just operational issues right now.

Kyle Bickel

Got it. And then I guess looking at the 2018 plan, it's kind of remaining in that lower GOR legacy position. I guess, when do you guys sort of anticipate allocating some capital to the -- that kind of Greeley Crescent to the newest acquisition? Is that -- sounds like it's going to be a 2019 event or...

Lynn Peterson

Again, we just bought that late last year and it takes a while to get permits going, get them through the system. I'll state one more time, we look at this acreage as all of the same. We're not breaking this down as one acquisition another. We think we have a fabulous contiguous block of acreage here. We're going to move full speed ahead as we develop it.

As Mike said, sometimes we change our timing because of where some of the issues are located. But we've got let the Noble midstream get there system build out, we've got to keep trucks off the road up here. We're trying to be really good stewards of what we're doing and citizens of the community. So there's so much to go there. And if you look back, it's only been what, five months since we got the package, so it takes a little while to get it all done.

Operator

The next question is from Dan McSpirit of BMO Capital Markets.

Dan McSpirit

So it is a combination of lines pressures and constrained production plus Colorado politics ever move you to consider building the Company with assets outside of the state. It's just a fancy way of asking where your frustration level sits today?

Lynn Peterson

And I would ask you to look at our economics, and I think we stack up really well. This is a great state we live in, we've got some issues, but every play has its own set of issues. So I think, as a team, we talk about this often, we look at our ability to drill these wells, we're in Weld County. We have great support of the community. The politicians of Weld County have been very supportive of what we're doing.

Sometimes I think we're living in a different state than some of these other counties that we hear about so much. So we're very happy where we're at. Again, I think our -- we'll stack up against anybody. We really feel strongly about that. We're going to continue to do what we do and I think the team -- I stress this one more time, our team has just done a great job. Our people in the field are talking to our neighbors, we're talking to the aficionados of these various communities. And life is not near as bad as it get portrayed at times.

Dan McSpirit

Understood and well put. And as a follow up to that, how much is the second quarter production will be operated versus nonop?

Lynn Peterson

It's mostly operated, Dan. We've kind of quit breaking that out. I think maybe reach out to John or Brad later on. But we're trying to look at it just as a company now.

Dan McSpirit

Okay, got it. And then if I could just squeeze one more in. Would we see update on the harvesters pad, seeing that they -- those wells were not included in the recent update maybe because drilling commenced after the quarter?

Nick Spence

Yes, I think we're just finished -- we finished drilling on that one and moving to the drill so.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, it should have been drilled.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, it's not in the -- may not in this -- be in thing, but in the presentation it's going to be in the presentation we're posting for this month.

Dan McSpirit

Okay, got it.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, follow up. We'll clarify the answer Jimmy.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the conference back to Lynn Peterson for closing remarks.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you for joining us this morning. In closing, we are ready to see the additional gas processing capacity up and operation of the basin. I know it's been frustrating for all of us to not fully benefit from the quality of our acreage and more specifically the quality of our wells.

We finally have some light at end of the tunnel, and we expect a lot of this will be behind us over the next 12 months. And in spite of the challenges we've discussed today, we compare our economics and well performance against other basins and feel really good about operating in the Wattenberg.

We'll be attending several conferences over the coming quarter, so we will look forward to seeing many of you at these events. In the meantime, again, if you have any questions want further details please reach out to John Richardson.

And with that, we will conclude the conference, and wish everybody a good day. Thank you.

