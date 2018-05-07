Bitcoin Bonanza - Part 2

It's that time again. Another bitcoin article. Yep, this is really happening. Non-chartists leave the room. While I'd much rather talk about some of the latest Fusion stocks, or some of value I am seeing out there, or my contrarian oil long from 48 on, here we are. Bitcoin. Great. Let's get started.

First the replay. Here's what I said on December 11th 2017 in ''Bitcoin Bonanza':

December 11th...

I also pointed out the extension off the 200 DMA. It's important to keep in mind many at the time were talking about 100K (and higher) price targets. Whoever did simply has no clue how markets trade.

Bitcoin Bonanza (continued)...

But I didn't just leave the analysis there as obviously I was still "relatively" respectful of the trend. For accountability of my own work, but also some technical validation, here's how I kept the game going on Twitter over the next few weeks.

If you click on the next image, you can see my 4 warnings right as price peaked:

On the 20th (chart 1) that things were about to get interesting as support was nearing post the RSI peak.

Point 2 on the 21st I show the dangerous metrics of price extension and sentiment.

Point 3 similar analysis.

Point 4, how quickly price gave the entire move outside the channel back.

So welcome to the market kids. The idea that there was some new age parabolic move turned out to be total nonsense. But let's also look at some other dumb stuff that happened back then. Who remembers the 1M dollar call buyer with a 50K strike price and 1 year to expiration. The funny thing is at the time I wrote extensively (in Bitcoin Bonanza) about properties in Arizona trading at 50% of replacement yielding near 30% (2010). I was trying to make a simple point about investing vs. speculating. Meanwhile this was happening.

So now what? I dunno. I like this chart a lot. Speaks to how things develop in terms of markets bottoming, rallying, and topping.

Here's another way to look at the above using monthly candles for anyone technically inclined. That dumb money monthly inverted hammer really crushed the bulls.

Ok, ok, so what is the point. Well, for one, we can see how momentum and trend can really go crazy and get out of hand. Hopefully readers can also recognize that human emotion is a big component of capital market pricing and returns. It's not a formula so to speak.

Secondly, I showed how to measure some of this crazy (distance from MAs, price outside the channel, extreme RSIs). Last I want to show my most recent look at the market. Here we will incorporate the slope of the moving average vs. price.

This, although subtle, is really a simple technique of looking at MAs as trend direction and targets where price can reverse. I think many focus on exact levels and lose sight of what is happening in a market. MAs can tell a story if we know what to look for. Let's look at below closer:

2014 rally, the RSI hits 90+.

Price breaks below the 200 day MA, rallies back, stalls and rolls over.

2016 the MA turns up; in 2017 it accelerates higher, price goes parabolic.

Now price has broken back down (post extreme RSI) and rallied back to the MA.

The key takeaway for me from the above is the next few weeks in Bitcoin are pretty critical. If price stalls here, the longer-term MA will slope sideways to down, and with it goes the momentum on an asset that for all the hoopla has been trading on heavy emotion. Keep your eye out for MA direction, not exactly where price is in relation (over by a few bucks, etc.).

Last I will leave with this chart that shows how both value and momentum combined with respect to stocks have a diversification and outperformance benefit. Many have seen this, but the bottom line is incorporating behavioral finance, momentum, and value has proven to be a better approach historically.

For my members, I enjoy finding stocks that are fundamentally operating well, or growing fast, or cheap, while setting up to bottom, breakout, or run (momentum, etc.). I call this approach Fusion Trading as we combine fundamental factor investing with important behavioral factors, charts, and overall market outlooks.

Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.