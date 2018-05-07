JF's Core Biotech Buys #14: Introducing Our Final 2 Positions & Taking Advantage Of Weakness In The I-O Space

Weakness and pessimism in the immuno-oncology space should be taken advantage of, much like we did prior in gene therapy.

President Trump´s drug pricing speech is expected soon and it will be interesting to see its effect on sentiment and outlook for the biotech sector.

The M&A theme appears set to continue in the spotlight this year, with Gilead to put cash to work and Takeda likely to come to terms with Shire.

Welcome to the fourteenth edition in the series "JF's Core Biotech Buys."

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

*New editions will be made available on a weekly basis.

**This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

*** As ROTY is my primary focus, I may own only a few of the Core Biotech names at any given time. However, I still seek to provide my thesis and point of view, how I would approach each stock in hopes that it aids readers in making their decisions.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account



Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit, and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears underappreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility, and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate), and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

13. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million, they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option (ORR at ASCO last year was 100% in early-stage dose escalation study). It is possible that downside is cushioned by the potential of HEPISLAV-B and prior encouraging data for SD-101.

14. bluebird bio (BLUE) - The company's BCMA CAR-T drug candidate bb2121 remains attractive despite overblown fears on durability (peak sales of $2 billion or more), LentiGlobin has a good shot at success in TDT (Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia) and SCD (Severe Sickle Cell Disease), and they have a strong cash position. Recent pessimism and the resulting share price decline lead me to believe the valuation is attractive, while management's prior track records are suggestive of continued progress in the clinic in the medium term.

15. Xencor (XNCR) - The firm's antibody platform is quite attractive, they possess a deep pipeline, recently pulled off an upsized financing and received much needed validation in the form of positive data for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) ALXN1210 (makes use of Xencor's Xtend technology to extend half-life and reduce frequency of dosing). Downside appears limited after the secondary and validation of their technology, while advancement of their pipeline (IgG4-RD phase 3 trial initiation, data from phase 2 study in SLE and phase 1 study in AML) should keep Wall Street interested.

16. Antares Pharma (ATRS) - The company possesses a strong pipeline of drug/device combination product candidates which provide better treatment options in a variety of disease settings - Xyosted could potentially be approved by September and should see significant adoption due to several advantages over current treatments (keep in mind global male hypogonadism market to exceed $3 billion within 10 years). A substantial cushion to downside exists due to strength and positive trends in the core business.

17. Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) - The current $3.75 billion valuation compares favorably to $2 billion peak sales potential of two lead drug candidates, while their solid cash position after the December secondary offering and their deep pipeline provide adequate cushion to the current share price. The targeted oncology theme has been a winner for us in the past couple years and I expect that trend to continue.

18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - The stock looks increasingly attractive after the expanded collaboration with Biogen, the company has done well to monetize partnered programs while retaining significant economics, they´ve proven themselves with the success of assets such as Spinraza, key catalysts include near term product launches and certain wholly-owned assets provide optionality & the possibility for outsized future returns. Their sizeable cash position and diversified pipeline with a variety of value drivers going forward provides adequate downside cushion.

19. Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) - Coming soon.

20. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) - Coming soon.

Performance Since Launch February 5th

+4.33% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -3.90% for IBB and +0.17% for XBI

General Commentary

Biotech giant Gilead Sciences appears to be heading to new lows after their first quarter top-line results were down 22% and earnings decreased 44%. This is partially a result of curing so many patients (and competition from other firms such as AbbVie). Hopefully their efforts in cell therapy, NASH and other areas will pay off- in the meantime, the fact that their cash hoard is growing to over $32 billion could mean more M&A which would be a welcome catalyst for the biotech sector. It also appears likely that Takeda will close its deal for Shire soon as they raise its cash component.

An article that appeared on the CNBC website discusses potential pricing for gene therapy treatments (including a mention of Core Holding Spark Therapeutics), noting those for hemophilia could cost $1.5 million or more and comparing them to the annual expenses involved in catering to these patients with current treatments. There are key experts on both sides of the fence, some believing that the price tag is merited due to the transformative benefit of nixing the need for chronic therapy while others continue to push back. This will be an interesting issue to watch unfold over the next couple years which has ramifications for the biotech sector as a whole as well.

As mentioned before, President Trump´s speech on drug pricing is coming up and it´ll be interesting to see how it affects sentiment in the biotech sector as well as future outlook.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The company announced they will host a conference call on Tuesday May 8th at 8:30 a.m. to discuss corporate and financial results in addition to business highlights. The timing potentially bodes well.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) - The company announced it will release its first quarter results and operating progress prior to market open on May 8th along with a webcast and conference call. The timing potentially bodes well.

The company announced that President and CEO Robert Apple will present at the Deutsche Bank Securities 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on May 9th at 10:00 a.m.

Galapagos (GLPG) - Partner MorphoSys announced that the first patient has been screened in the IGUANA phase 2 study evaluating MOR106 (antibody directed against IL-17C) in atopic dermatitis patients. At least 180 patients with moderate-to-severe disease will be treated over a 12 week period with one of three doses or placebo in two different dosing regimens. The primary objective is the percentage change from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at week 12.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - The company announced they will report financial results and provide a corporate update on May 8th with a conference call to occur after market close at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) - The company reported first quarter 2018 results and an updated cash balance of $621.1 million. Net loss doubled to $56.5 million mainly as a result of increased R&D spending.

Catalysts of note include updated data from the NAVIGATOR trial (GIST) in the second half of 2018, updated data from the expansion portion of the phase 1 EXPLORER study in advanced SM and presentation of preclinical data for BLU-782 for the treatment of patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Xencor (XNCR) - The company announced that President and CEO Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on May 9th at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - The company announced that management will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 15th at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Baker Brothers continues to add to their stake, now holding over 45 million shares.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - The company announced that management will present at two upcoming investors conferences (Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday May 8th at 2:50 p.m. EDT and Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16th at 1:40 p.m. PDT).

They also reported first quarter 2018 results, recording revenues from the sale of GOCOVRI of $2.6 million and fulfilling 1,608 paid prescriptions. Net loss for the quarter of $35 million compares favorably to their cash position of $286.7 million.

bluebird bio (BLUE) - The company reported first quarter 2018 earnings, with cash and equivalents now totaling $1.57 billion. Upcoming catalysts of note include European regulatory filing for LentiGlobin in patients with TDT and non-β0/β0genotypes (in the second half of the year), update of their clinical development plan in SCD by year end, data at ASH for both programs, bb2121 data to be presented at ASCO and the presentation of Lenti-D clinical data from the ongoing Starbeam clinical study in patients with CALD (second half of 2018).

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - The company announced that it will present new data from RE-KINECT (real world screening study of patients with clinician confirmed possible tardive dyskinesia). They will also present new data from the KINECT 4 study on long-term treatment with INGEZZA in patients with schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder or mood disorder. This will take place at the American Psychiatric Association (NYSE:APA) Annual Meeting May 5th through the 9th.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - The company announced it will report financial results for the first quarter after market close on Tuesday May 8th. A conference call and business update will follow at 4:30pm ET.

Exelixis (EXEL) - The company announced that it´d entered into a collaboration with Invenra to develop next-generation biologics for the treatment of cancer. The collaboration shows that management is serious about building up its pipeline between its two current drugs already on the market.

The company also announced Q1 earnings, with an EPS beat of $0.21 and beating revenue consensus by $69.59 million. Strong sales growth should go a long way in restoring investor confidence and potentially aiding a rebound in the stock price. Cash and equivalents rose to $525.6 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - The company reported first quarter 2018 financial results, beating on both revenue and profit. Revenue rose by over 25% due to SPINRAZA royalties, net loss is nearing breakeven and after the closing of their collaboration with Biogen they´ll have over $2 billion in cash. During the rest of the year they have two product launches coming for TEGSEDI in hATTR and WAYLIVRA in FCS (assuming approval), as well as data readouts across six phase 2 programs and up to 9 new clinical studies to be initiated.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half-position in Portola Pharmaceuticals as our 19th position. After the regulatory thumbs up for AndexXa this one has become more attractive, even if we have to wait longer to see how the launch goes until Gen2 manufacturing gets approved. With 2 approved blockbuster potential treatments, I like our chances here longer term.

Initiate half-position in Nektar Therapeutics - In the marketplace service ROTY we did well taking advantage of temporary pessimism in the gene therapy sector after the clinical hold for Solid BioSciences. Likewise, with Incyte´s epic epacadostat phase 3 failure I feel that several peers are being punished unfairly- pessimism in the I/O arena should be taken advantage of to establish or add to positions in key names. ASCO and future updates will likely confirm impressive data we´ve already seen for NKTR-214. Keep in mind that Bristol-Myers Squibb already forked over $1.85 billion ($1 billion upfront plus share purchase) in a global development and commercialization deal. The steep terms add to conviction here, with Nektar to continue to do well independently (will book revenue for worldwide sales of 214 while splitting global profits 65/35). Bristol-Myers Squibb eventually buying them out is still a plausible scenario as well.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

The excel spreadsheet that follows contains material events coming up for each stock in the Core Biotech model account. Feel free to private message me with any catalysts you believe should be included:

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRY, NBIX, EXEL, GLPG, HCM, SGEN, NVCR, ABEO, RDUS, ONCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.