Doubts About Arch Capital's MI Business Have Created A Meaningful Valuation Gap

Arch Capital doesn't have time-tested credibility in mortgage insurance yet, but these shares seem to be pricing in a pretty lackluster earnings growth future and appear undervalued.

The market doesn't believe that Arch can generate 15%-plus returns from its mortgage insurance operations, even though this company has a long "under-promise/over-deliver" track record.

It has been a pretty mixed year so far for insurance companies, with particular business mixes/exposures explaining a lot of individual performances. Reinsurers like Everest Re (RE) and specialty insurers like W.R. Berkley (WRB) have been doing alright, while broader P&C players like Chubb (CB) and Hartford (HIG) have been a little weak. And then you have the mortgage insurers like Radian (RDN) and MGIC (MTG) that have been having a tougher time of it.

Combing the traits of specialty P&C and reinsurance as well as mortgage insurance, it is perhaps not so surprising that Arch Capital's (ACGL) performance has reflected that blend - Arch has underperformed its non-MI peers but outperformed its MI peers. While I understand some of the Street's anxiety about the mortgage insurance space, particularly now that it's such a large part of Arch's underwriting income, I continue to believe that the shares look attractive on a long-term basis.

Good Earnings, But There Are Some "Buts"

Arch Capital's reported earnings were good, but there were definitely some particular developments that will continue to worry investors.

Gross premiums were up 11% on a reported basis and about 7% on a core basis, both of which was a little weaker than I'd expected. Insurance premiums rose 3% on a constant currency basis, while reinsurance rose 14% and mortgage declined 8%. Net premiums were up 9% on a core basis, with insurance and reinsurance basically tracking the gross performance, but mortgage was stronger (up slightly) due in large part to lower ceding to AIG (AIG). Investment income rose 8% in the quarter.

The combined ratio information was mixed - the reported combined ratio was better than expected on lower cat losses, but the core accident-year ratio was a little worse than expected (still 270bp better yoy, though) on higher expenses in the insurance business due to the evolving business mix. Core underwriting income was up 11%, but mortgage insurance (up 17%) has grown to about three-quarters of the total. Book value rose 6% yoy for the quarter.

Multiple Market Concerns

I wouldn't call Arch Capital management's comments on the insurance and reinsurance markets especially encouraging, though I would note that they've typically been more conservative than many of their peers (and certainly more so than the sell-side) and thus far they've been pretty much on target.

The P&C market is "stable to slightly improving", and Arch is pursuing growth in travel, property, and small/medium professional lines, while scaling back in casualty, excess D&O, and some London-based business. Reinsurance, though, seems to be softening. The recent Japanese renewals weren't that strong, and management believes U.S. mid-year renewals will probably be weaker than the Jan. 1 renewals. Even so, the company is finding worthwhile growth opportunities in markets like international motor.

The market's biggest worry is what's going on in the mortgage insurance market. Arch announced a 10% decline in new insurance written, while rivals like Radian and MGIC reported mid-teens growth. Arch also acknowledged that there has been faster-than-expected pricing competition in the market, though management was firm in its conviction that their pricing approach and market segmentation will serve them well through this process and that expected returns remain above 15%.

Unfortunately, the very nature of insurance means that it is hard to say much about those projections beyond "we'll see". Arch Capital has definitely earned more than just the benefit of the doubt in its insurance and reinsurance operations, but it has not yet established that sort of track record in mortgage insurance. Given what weaker/more competitive pricing has done to returns in other insurance markets, I can understand why investors are worried that this renewed pricing competition in mortgage insurance will depress long-term returns.

I do believe it's worth remembering that Arch "picks its battles" when it comes to insurance, allocating capital only to those areas where they believe they have an advantage and where the long-term returns are worthwhile. Recent competitor cuts to their rate cards are/were alarming, but only about 20% of Arch's business comes through rate cards and the company is likewise less exposed to single-premium products.

Flexibility Matters

One of the things I have long admired about Arch Capital is its ability to maneuver quickly and efficiently toward new/better opportunities. For instance, the company has done well for itself over the years with loss-transfer agreements for run-off portfolios. Most recently, the company seems to be taking a page from Hartford's book and targeting more P&C opportunities among small and medium-sized businesses.

And then there's the company's pilot program with Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). Under the IMAGIN program, Arch Capital is basically going to act as an agent for Freddie Mac to reinsure aggregated mortgage loans, with Arch collecting a fee for the work. While there are concerns that Freddie Mac's program will pressure mortgage insurance prices, Arch doesn't underwrite much single-premium lender-paid mortgage insurance (management doesn't like the economics), so this is basically a chance for Arch Capital to generate a high-ROE stream of fee income from a book of business they don't want to insure anyway.

The Opportunity

Despite the concerns about mortgage insurance pricing and returns, I'm not changing my fundamental assumptions on Arch at this point, and I believe high-single digit long-term earnings growth (not earnings per share) can support a fair value a little above $90. I arrive at a similar fair value applying a 1.5x multiple to Arch Capital's book value per share, and I'd note that the company has resumed share buybacks with recent purchases at an average price of around 1.33x book.

The Bottom Line

Arch Capital's stock and the mortgage insurance space in which it participates are most definitely not in favor. This could persist (or worsen) for some time, but I believe this is a good long-term buy. While there is a risk that the mortgage insurance business underwhelms and underperforms, depressing Arch Capital's future income and returns, I believe management has earned more trust than the market is showing and I think this could prove to be a good long-term opportunity.

