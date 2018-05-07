Nvidia Earnings Preview

As revenue and earnings beats may have already been baked into the price, the market is looking for Nvidia to raise the guidance on Q2 revenue.

By K C Ma and Aisling Grueninger

After Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) impressive beats on Q1 earnings, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to deliver yet another great report card for Q1 2019. As NVDA has lost close to 20% from its all-time high, Q1 earnings report (ER) can be what Nvidia needs to break out at the current level. This is why, in this article, we estimated the likely stock price impact from the forthcoming Q1 ER.

How Did Nvidia Prices React to ERs?

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, and (5) guidance changes. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, we identified the actual relationship between Nvidia stock price reactions to these ER metrics. We used the last 12-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these factors. The historical relationship can be presented in two different manners. In Table 1, the price impact of ER outcome is summarized.

For a more specific manner, we also summarized the price impacts based on the size of various ER metrics (Table 2). For every 10% revenue surprise, the stock price increased by 2% while every 10% EPS surprise, Nvidia's price responded with a 0.80% rise. In this case, the impact from gross margin changes has already been reflected by the EPS beat and showed little additional significance.

The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to Nvidia shareholders. It appears that, at least for last 12 years, Nvidia investors paid more attention to revenue than EPS. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors. Additionally, guidance changes are more important than guidance beats. This is also understandable since analysts often base their estimates on management guidance; the bulk part of the impact has been already reflected by the revenue and earnings (estimate) beats.

Q1 Earnings Estimates

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact given specific earnings estimates (Table 3). For Q1 2019 ER, the consensus earnings estimate ranges from $1.44 to $1.47 per share with Q1 revenue from $2.884 billion to $2.91 billion. Gross margin is around 63%. Note that even without seasonality, Q1 revenue is usually lower than the other quarters by 7-10%. Investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 84% expecting an earnings beat, per Earnings Whisper. Consensus estimates are for year-over-year earnings growth of 79.27% with revenue increasing by 50.23%. Short interest has decreased by 16.9% since the company's last earnings release. Overall earnings estimates have been revised higher since the company's last earnings release. On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, there was some notable buying of 6,467 contracts of the $257.50 call expiring on Friday, May 18, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 7.3% move on earnings and the stock has averaged an 11.2% move in recent quarters.

Q1 Review

Nvidia has started collecting the fruit of its versatile platform that migrates from its original graphics-focused, parallel processing strengths into high-performance computing, cloud artificial intelligence, autos, and medical instruments. The application of its general-purpose GPU (GPGPU) use keeps expanding to make the cores more powerful and ease the bottlenecks in memory and connectivity between cores.

The data center segment, a main growth driver of Nvidia's high-end Titan series GPUs is receiving wider adoption as research institutions use GPU-accelerated computing system to get faster results (Bloomberg figure below). While the enterprise segment may still be small but with significant growth, Nvidia provides aftermarket imaging solutions using "Clara" for legacy instruments without waiting for new EKG or ultrasonic instrument sales, per Bloomberg.

Diverse applications of GPGPU in various industries demonstrate Nvidia's leading position in the AI training market. For example, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are using AI for recommendation engine. Financial services companies use AI for fraud detection and credit scoring. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are using AI to insert ads. Nvidia acknowledges that this $10 billion market, which is still in its infancy, needs programmability, low latency, and high accuracy.

Negligible Tariffs Risk

Given more than 66% cost exposures from Asian tech imports, Nvidia potentially has a lot to lose with Trump's 25% tariffs. Specifically, if Trump's tariffs target tech goods "made in China," Nvidia may increase its cost by 16%. However, since Nvidia only has 25% U.S. sales, the net cost increase for Nvidia will be 4%. On the other hand, if Trump's tariffs target tech goods "made by China," Nvidia may only increase its cost by 0.2%. For all practical purposes, at least for Q1 2019, both Trump's tariffs and China retaliation tariffs should have negligible impact on Nvidia's Asian revenue. Click here to see the details of Nvidia's tariffs exposure.

Crypto Impact Already Factored in

Ironically, Nvidia's only "cryptonite" is the decline in crypto-mining demand, which could negatively affect the GPU market. It has been estimated that around 10% of AMD's revenue and 5-6% of Nvidia's revenue may be exposed to the volatility of the cryptocurrency, however, this crypto risk, which has been reflected in previous revenue surprises, has already been baked into the prices. In a previous post, I showed that most Bitcoin betas are virtually zero, suggesting that the NVDA stock reaction to crypto risk has been overstated. Maybe a more convincing piece of evidence for the crypto irrelevance on Q1 ER is from AMD's Q1 ER. On April 25, in contrast to most critics' predictions, AMD's Q1 revenue was not affected by the decline of cryptocurrency. AMD stock prices went up 15% and Nvidia up 4.5% on the same day. Click here to see the details of Nvidia's Q1 crypto exposure.

Likely Post-Q1 Price Impacts

Based on the Street consensus of $2.898 billion Q1 revenue and $1.44 Q1 EPS, we were able to use the metrics reported in Table 1 to estimate the likely price impact across various actual outcomes. In Table 2, we present the simple estimates based on the fact if each of the individual ER factor beats or not. The total price effect is the sum of all the factors simultaneous in the table. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" best case of +6% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -7.92%. Our most likely case of +2.80% is based on the assumption that all Q1 beats are accompanied with a flat GM guidance for Q2. Note that the estimates in Table 2 assumed that the beat is around 10% beat in magnitude. If the actual beat is different from 10%, the price reaction will be adjusted by the appropriate proportion. The way to estimate the net impact is by summing up individual estimated price impacts across each row for each case.

I also estimated the price impact more accurately by considering the actual magnitude of the ER beats. To this end, we rely on the specific actual price reaction to a given size of the beats (Table 1). Using these numbers, I was able to compute the corresponding stock return, given each combination of Q1 EPS and revenue outcome. The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could range from -4.5% to +6.28% (Table 4). Based on our forecasts on Q1 revenue ($2.88 billion to $2.94 billion) and EPS ($1.43 to $1.47), our most likely return estimates are between -2.28% and 6.28% (in red).

Since there are many moving parts to affect price reactions, we are only able to show the two most-watched factors, revenue and earnings surprises at a time. The estimates were produced based on the assumption if Q2 guidance will be raised. To interpret the numbers, let's say that the pre-ER Nvidia closes at $240, the stock price changes may be traded between -$10.8 and $15.1 (Table 5) corresponding to the 5-day return estimates (Table 4). Our most likely price forecast prices are between -$5.5 and $15 if the pre-ER prices close at $240.

Q1 Beat Already Baked In?

Nvidia has been notoriously known to beat the Street consensus routinely and by a wide margin, it would be unrealistic to assume that the market has not priced in this information. In fact, there is evidence showing that the market on average priced in about +1.92% going into a typical ER. In other words, if ER outcome meets the consensus estimates, Nvidia stock prices had dropped by -1.92% (Table 1) for not "beating the beat." On this count, Nvidia's stock already went up more than 5% in last two days, apparently anticipating the forthcoming beats.

Market Risk Not Accounted For, But Not Ignored

We obviously did not account for, but not ignore, the overriding market and sector impacts in the recent period. There is a clear and strong evidence that Nvidia returns reacted less to the upside and more to the downside of the market move. However, in order to reflect the market impact into Nvidia prices in next 5 days, it would have required us to forecast the market moves in next 5 days. If we know how to do that, we will not be writing articles on SA.

Some may say that it is a futile attempt to predict stock price reactions on the quarterly earnings announcements since many things can go wrong. Note that this is an article to estimate a short-horizon Nvidia stock reaction to Q1 ER; it is not an attempt to value the stock. Furthermore, we are not to persuade you our forecasts of the Q1 ER outcome, but to provide the most likely stock price reaction. If you don't agree with our forecasts, you still can use Table 4 and Table 5 to estimate the Nvidia price reactions based on your own forecasts of the Q1 revenue and EPS.

Finally, Nvidia's Q1 ER is highly anticipated not that much of the actual outcome, but more on the uncertainty how much or if the market will react to the announcement. This may be the time that Nvidia will respond to the new fundamentals and break out from the current level. At the risk of paraphrasing the best technician I know, RockyT, a SA commentator, "while the stock has drifted higher by 0.3% from its open following the earnings release to be 16.8% above its 200-day moving average of $204.74, and the stock has formed a double-bottom base with a buy point of $239.35."

