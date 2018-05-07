ArQule's (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Peter Lawrence

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2018. This is Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer of ArQule. This morning, we issued a press release that reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. This release is available on our website at www.arqule.com.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present for the company are Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of Research and Development; and Rob Weiskopf, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements will include, among other things, projections regarding the timing of a number of key events related to ArQule’s proprietary pipeline as well as certain financial projections. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties that exist in ArQule’s operations, development efforts and the business environment, including those factors discussed in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the judgment of ArQule as of today. ArQule disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law. We will provide an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of the call.

And I would now like to turn it over to our CEO, Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Peter. Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining us for today’s call.

Let me start by saying that we began the current year 2018 with four proprietary assets in clinical development stage. The assets are ARQ 531, our BTK inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1a/b trial in B-cell malignancies; followed by miransertib, ATK inhibitor, in rare diseases, including a registrational program for Proteus syndrome, and an ongoing Phase 2 trial, company sponsored, in an ATK PI3K pathway associated overgrowth disorder, also known as PROS, and I will use PROS going forward in the call.

Miransertib, the same ATK inhibitor, is also in development in oncology in an expanded Phase 1/2 trial in combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, biomarker selected.

Then we have our second AKT inhibitor, ARQ 751, which is in a Phase 1 study in AKT1 and PI3K mutant cancer; also here selected through biomarker. And finally in Derazantinib, our FGFR inhibitor, in a registrational Phase 2 trial in

A multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, here as well biomarker driven by FGFR fusions. As you can see, we started this year with an abundance of promising clinical programs. Such abundance imposes on us, as usual, the discipline of portfolio prioritization. As part of that ongoing process, we concluded that more value could be created with Derazantinib, our FGFR inhibitor, through a partnership with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Basilea is a much larger company than ArQule and has the resources not only to continue the registrational trial that is ongoing in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, but also has the resources to expand the clinical development program past intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma at the time that is most convenient to make the drug competitive in a field that has seen increased competition. We have announced this Basilea partnership in our post-AACR call. So to those of you that were on the call this is nothing new and has been press released as well.

We will continue now with Derazantinib to collaborate with Basilea, and Roivant, which is our previously announced partner for Greater China to ensure a smooth transition of this program in their hands, and continued success. Continued success and smooth transitions are important to us in that we are standing to benefit from further success for this drug in the way of additional milestones, both near and mid-term as well as down the road once the drug becomes a commercial entity through royalties as well.

This said about Derazantinib, let us now focus on the assets that remains fully proprietary to ArQule. Those assets are ARQ 531, the BTK inhibitor; miransertib and ARQ 751 are both AKT inhibitors.

Let us start with ARQ 531, BTK in B-cell malignancies. The latest development relate to the data presented in three posters at the most recent Chicago AACR Congress. This data is important for us and it was important for the scientific community in that the initial data derived from patients treated. Until now we only had presented preclinical data. We are very pleased in the way this Phase 1 trial is proceeding, and Brian will discuss the key highlights of those posters in greater detail later in the call. Let me remind you that the opportunity with ARQ 531 and the objective is to develop it as a first and best in class reversible BTK inhibitor, which is a new class per se of BTK inhibitors.

As it is for any new class of drugs there is also a challenge. The challenge is of that of validating the novel concept of reversible BTK inhibitors as drug of choices for the patient population that progresses due to C481S mutation. This patient population presents a significant unmet need, and the opportunity commercially to address this unmet need is very significant. And more than one analyst placed that opportunity at blockbuster level.

In parallel to pursuing this very specific patient population, we are planning to leverage the unique kinase profile of ARQ 531, and as such, we are exploring opportunities broadly in B-cell malignancies, including B-cell lymphomas, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. The plan for ARQ 531 this year is to complete the Phase 1a portion of the Phase 1a/b trial to establish dose to conduct an expansive Phase 1b that will likely include multiple cohorts.

This concludes the brief review of ARQ 531. Let me now move to miransertib, and let us start with miransertib in rare AKT PI3K pathway driven overgrowth diseases, which I had defined previously as PROS. The most recent development here as announced in our press release of today is that we have received word from the [indiscernible] that the drug has been granted orphan drug designation.

So the understanding of this drug gets better and better defined over time, and Brian is spending an inordinate amount of his time highlighting to regulatory authorities the terrible burden that this disease puts on patients and their family, as well as the lack of opportunities that these patients have to be treated other than continuous surgery, as long as surgery is possible. The opportunity with miransertib in rare diseases remains to be the first systemic treatment to be approved in the ultra-rare Proteus syndrome, and in parallel to expand in other PI3K AKT pathway associated disorder PROS. The challenge as it is natural being that there is no therapy is posed by the atherogenicity of the Proteus syndrome manifestations.

That atherogenicity complicates the process of identifying endpoints, as well as collecting data that is necessary to assemble a clinical package that could be filed for approval. The market opportunity for Proteus syndrome is limited by its rarity, but it is also enhanced by the prospect of obtaining a pediatric voucher linked to the rare pediatric disease designation that was already granted to the drug by the FDA.

So, just to be clear at this point in time this drug has for the indication orphan drug designation in Europe and RPD designation in the US, fairly enviable position to be in. In addition, I would say from the commercial point of view the work that we are doing in PROS with the Phase 2 trial, which is company-sponsored, will expand potentially the target population from a few hundred patients that are affected by Proteus to greater than 1000 patients that might be affected by other overgrowth diseases driven by PI3K ATK disregulation.

Given the challenges and the opportunities the plan remains multi-pronged. And the plan for Proteus syndrome is for us to continue to systematically collect data from – for a potentially early filing for miransertib, but in parallel also be ready to support the NIH, when they will launch a US based trial that is as we understand from discussion with them the natural sequel to the Phase 1 trial that they completed late last year.

We are in addition to exploring options for other PROS diseases, and we are doing that on our own. We are doing that with our Phase 2 sponsored study, and we have had quite a bit of success in recruiting that trial and Brian will have further details for you. Until recently – until AACR, we largely spoke of miransertib as a rare disease opportunity for ArQule and its investors, as well as our patients.

And with AACR and with this call, we would like to introduce to you the concept of miransertib and 751 as AKT inhibitors that increasingly are finding a role in cancer. The most recent development lead us to tell this story this way, and the most recent development also relate to AACR. I will refer to AACR quite a bit in the call and so will Brian because we had nine presentations under AACR. So our data all of a sudden started to mature and give a different frame for our portfolio.

For miransertib at AACR, our collaborators are Memorial Sloan in US City, presented a proof of concept in the form of high response rate for the combination of miransertib plus anastrozole in heavily pretreated AKT PI3K mutated endometrial cancer patients. These are patients that have very few options and not often respond to therapy.

For ARQ 751, our collaborators MD. Anderson presented data from what we believe later and almost latest cohorts from the Phase 1 dose finding trial, as it seems this later cohorts are not only helping us to define MTD, but they are also beginning to turn up signs of efficacy. Here as well in the form of first response, and here again in biomarker defined.

The opportunity with our AKT inhibitors in oncology is to position them as combination agents of choice in AKT PI3K mutant cancers. I would note that both compounds are exquisitely selective for AKT, and that I believe is an ideal feature for a drug that is to be employed largely in combinations. The challenge is to proceed timely in a field that there is no particular competitor, but the few competitors that are in this field are very powerful.

So, we need to proceed timely to confirm the efficacy messages that we are seeing from our trial because the commercial opportunity here is very large. It is probably the most significant opportunity we have looked at in the last 10 years of ArQule. And in fact, when we define hormone sensitive cancers we think across the breast and the likes, where a combination of very large epidemiology, as well as a standard duration of treatment [conjure] to make the commercial opportunity exceedingly interesting.

The plan for miransertib is to confirm the efficacy signaling endometrium by expanding the Phase 2 trial cohort. We are adding a couple of centers to make sure that that happens timely, and the plan with ARQ 751 is to determine as soon as we can the MTD. And given that we are beginning to see efficacy also to keep our eyes out for further signs of efficacy as we approach the therapeutic dose.

Now, let me turn the call to Brian, who will in the same order that I followed describe a little bit more the developments we have had in each of these three programs. Brian, please.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. As Paolo said, ARQ 531 is a potent reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S mutated BTK. Our objective is to be the first reversible BTK inhibitor to the market in B-cell malignancies. The most important development was the presentation at the AACR Congress of the first set of data from patients treated in our Phase 1a trial.

In cohort 1, preliminary evidence of target inhibition was observed at the lowest dose tested that are 5 mg daily, a Cmax has been achieved of 145 nanomolar. Thus far, ARQ 531 shows favorable bioavailability and exposure in patients with B-cell malignancies. We expect to complete in 2018 dosing in the Phase 1a portion of the Phase 1a/b trial in patients with B-cell malignancies. These include B-cell lymphomas, CLL, Waldenstrom's, who are refractory to B-cell therapies.

The phase 1a trial is expected to enroll between 20 to 40 patients at up to four sites in the US in a standard 3 x 3 dose escalation study. The primary objective of this study is to establish safety, pharmacokinetics, and a recommended Phase 2 dose for the Phase 1b part of the trial. As the dose levels are progressively increased, we will also look for preliminary signs of efficacy.

Finally, as part of our continued preclinical evaluation of ARQ 531 we presented the additional preclinical posters at AACR. All these posters are available on the ARQ website.

Let me move on now to miransertib in AKT and PI3K pathway driven overgrowth diseases. Miransertib is a highly selective AKT inhibitor with a downstream effect, which inhibit AKT which is downstream of PI3K. Our objective is to be the first and best-in-class AKT inhibitor in Proteus syndrome and also the PROS family of rare overgrowth diseases who have mutation upstream of AKT.

On the regulatory front, the EMA recently awarded to miransertib orphan drug designation. And, I’ll remind you that from the FDA, we already have orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designation. So, the regulatory standing of miransertib continuous to solidify.

On the clinical front, I’m happy to report that in addition to the patient syndrome in the NIH study, greater than 15 patients have been treated worldwide either under a single patient compassionate use protocol or through the company sponsored Phase 2 AKT, PI3K pathway associated overgrowth diseases trial.

We are especially pleased with the progress made in recruiting the company-sponsored Phase 2 PROS trial. We recently output the third center and expect to accelerate further. Through these efforts, the body of data for miransertib in AKT, PI3K driven overgrowth diseases continuous to increase and consequently we are reducing our dependency of dataflow from other scientific collaborators. We plan to publish or present a number of case studies or series by the end of the year.

This progress is important and consistent with our plans for development program in Proteus syndrome that is focused on a well structured data collection from treated patients, two, who once received the critical mess - is received, support, submission to regulatory authorities. The disease is ultra-rare and not homogeneous in its manifestation. Thus we believe that our strategy is viable and we’ll pursue any opportunity to discuss with the regulatory authorities.

As mentioned, we stand ready to continue our support for our scientific collaborators at the NIH in the efforts to launch a U.S. based registrational study in Proteus. We view such an effort as valuable and complementary to ours, and we will provide update as soon as we receive it from them.

Let me move now onto our AKT program in oncology. With miransertib and ARQ 751 in clinical trials in oncology, we are one of the broadest AKT programs in the industry. The most recent development once again comes from the AACR Congress, where our scientific collaborators from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center had an oral presentation for a Phase 1b study of miransertib in combination with hormonal therapy anastrozole in endometrial cancer who have PI3K or AKT mutations.

This data showed early signs of clinical activity with one complete response still ongoing, three partial responses and two patients with stable disease from a cohort of 8 patients. These patients had either received prior therapies or platinum-based therapies, and we mainly see this in histology. The 150 milligram dose showed no serious side effect, with no discontinuations or dose reductions.

Next presented at ACCR was data from our 751 drug. This is our next generation inhibitor and it was presented by collaborators at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who conducted a Phase 1 dose escalation of ARQ 751 in patients with solid tumors already selected for genetic alterations of AKT 1, 2, and 3 or activating PI3K mutations or P10.

The data demonstrated a dose dependent activity through 5 codes with promising signs of activity. The data presented showed no dose limiting toxicities or grade 3 or higher adverse events up to the highest dose presented in the poster. We believe this to be one cohort away from reaching MTD and we are beginning to plan for the next phase. As mentioned we are expanding in the mutual cohort miransertib and accelerating our efforts to conclude the Phase 1 trial and establish an MTD for ARQ 751.

Lastly a few words on the derazantinib, this is being evaluating FGFR2 fusions, primarily in ICCA at the moment. Going forward as Paolo mentioned, we will support our partners Basilea and Roivant in the effort to move this program forward expeditiously. With that, I would like to hand it over to Rob Weiskopf for the financials.

Rob Weiskopf

Thank you, Brian. The Company reported a net loss of $6,532,000 or $0.07 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with a net loss of $7,576,000 or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, the Company had a total of approximately $42,884,000 in cash equivalence in marketable securities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, revenues were $4,138,000, compared with revenues of zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Research and development revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 consisted of $3 million from our February 2018 Roivant licensing agreement and $1,138,000 from our October 2017 nonexclusive license agreement for certain library compounds. First quarter 2018 research and development expenses were $5,812,000, compared with $5,194,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses increased $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to that of 2017, primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs.

First quarter 2018, general and administrative expenses were $2,351,000, compared with $2,074,000 for the first quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher labor costs of $0.2 million and professional fees of $0.1 million.

In February 2018, Roivant Sciences and ArQule announced initiation of a collaboration to pursue the development of derazantinib, opinion FGFR inhibitor in Greater China. The deal terms include in upfront payment to ArQule of $3 million we received in February 2018, an additional $2.5 million development milestone to be received within the first year.

Also in February 2018, our loan agreement with Oxford finance was amended to extent the interest-only payment period under the loan and defer approximately $5 million in principal payments for a period of 1 year while retaining the full 36 months amortization period.

Under the amendment, monthly payments of interest are due through August 2019 with payments of interest and principal due from September 2019 to August 2022.

In April 2018, we entered into license agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutical Limited, and we granted Basilea an exclusive license develop - manufacture and commercialize our FGFR inhibitor. Derazantinib in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world excluding Greater China. ArQule received an upfront payment of $10 million in April 2018 is eligible for up to $326 million in regulatory and commercial milestones.

As a result of the April 2018 exclusive license agreement with Basilea, our guidance for 2018 is now being updated. For 2018, ArQule now expects revenue to range between $14 million and $17 million, net use of cash is expected to range between $27 million and $29 million for the year.

Net loss is expected to range between a loss of $16 million to $21 million and net loss per share to range between a loss of $0.18 to $0.24 for the year. ArQule expects to end 2018 with between $40 million and $42 million in cash and marketable securities.

We now anticipate that our cash, cash equivalent in marketable securities on hand at March 31, 2018. Financial support from our license agreements and the one-year extension of our loan agreement will be sufficient to finance our operations into 2020.

With that, I would like to hand the call back to Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Well, Brian, thank you. And, operator, can we please open up for the call for questions, if there is any in the queue.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jonathan Chang with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Chang

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. The first question for ARQ 531, can you talk about how you guys are thinking about the size of the market opportunity in CLL?

Paolo Pucci

The same, our view hasn’t changed Jonathan. We are going by with what has been published in the leasing center for BTK inhibition in B-cell malignancies which is Ohio State. And, we have seen their papers putting the incidents of the mutation in between 10% and 20% and trending higher as one would expect, as the data becomes available. Brian, anything to add.

Brian Schwartz

I think 10 or 20%.

Paolo Pucci

Or should I add on for online patients.

Brian Schwartz

I think Jonathan it was a recent publication a few days ago in [Hematologica] which still shows, they never tested for the mutation. And, if one assumes that progression, most of the progressing patients have the mutation; it’s a little bit on the lower end of the spectrum. However, the follow-up for their trial is actually very short. So, we believe as time goes on like the long-term studies at Ohio State with much longer follow-up, the incidence will be in the same range as Paolo.

Paolo Pucci.

So, our projection, we are actually projecting with round about 20% incidence when we look at potential commercial outlook, which we are beginning to do once we had to prepare for the Phase 1b.

Jonathan Chang

Okay. Thanks, that’s helpful. And, just one more for me, for AKT, can you talk about how you’re thinking about prioritizing miransertib and your next gen AKT inhibitor 751 in oncology?

Paolo Pucci

Yes. Right now, to be entirely sincere, we are not prioritizing that, we are pushing both of them as we can in oncology. Let me give you a little bit of a sense of why. I mentioned that there is growing evidence that adding an AKT inhibitor to hormonal therapy, in hormone sensitive tumors, it’s a very relevant thing to do and it might change for the better standalone care. So, those are very, very big market.

In addition, there are new classes of drugs that are emerging for hormone sensitive therapies, where it also might make sense to add an AKT inhibitor. In fact, I was recently going through the AstraZeneca website and it seemed to be that they’re already making - launching the hypothesis that one of their degrees might work together with AKT. And, AstraZeneca had both AKT and the integrated as well. So, the opportunity is so big that this is not the time for us to say one versus the other. This is the time for us to push both of them to give us, to be in the position to have as much data as possible to then have the flexibility to decide what to do.

The 751, we said, 751, as we have discussed before was developed as next generation AKT inhibitor. Next generation AKT inhibitor was intended to achieve efficacy without those limiting toxicity that have been observed with the first generation of AKT inhibitors. And, now that we are getting to MTD, we are probably going to be in a much better place to really understand how that drug could really post itself for next-generation AKT inhibitor.

Now ultimately it is clear to us that we will rather position one drug in oncology hopefully 751 and one drug in the rare disease for matter also of pricing as you can imagine. But for now we are pushing them both for as hard as we can, expanding the endometrial cohort for ArQule 092 miransertib and pushing for completing as soon as possible the Phase 1 trial MTD for 751, that’s where we are.

Jonathan Chang

Great. Thank you, very much.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome.

Thank you. And, our next question comes from Jotin Marango from Roth Capital. Your line is now open.

Jotin Marango

Good morning, team, and congrats on all the activity - congrats on the activity around AACR. I have two questions around those presentations, probably for Brian. So, the first one on the BTK inhibitor 531, you presented the data on the first cohort, I think it was 5 migs. And, you did report on BTK suppression in the first cohort. So, what are the next dosing steps? I mean how quick is the titration? And, to the extent you can comment on this. What is your modeling say about, how many cohorts it would take you until we reach therapeutic range with your [indiscernible] just based on a clinical modeling?

Brian Schwartz

So, Jotin, two questions. One is the trial is really moving quickly, you can assume that I like to present data at least a month of the tumor assessment, so we are about four months behind when the patients are enrolled and we’re moving really nicely through the different cohorts. The dose escalation steps were 5, 10, we did an intermediate one at 15 for some biomarker, because that’s the range we thought we would start to get good, target engagement, then we got to 20, and then we go up from there. So, our modeling is around between 20. And, for target engagement between 15 and 20 is our modeling, for efficacy between 20 and 40.

Jotin Marango

Great. That helps. Thank you, Brian. And, one more question on the AKT inhibitor 751, you presented a basket of about, I think about 20 tumors, 18-20 tumors and then as I look at it, this is now clinical program fully which is great. As you look back in history when their asset hit was at the same stage now. Is there anything that catches your eye here or that you’re excited or maybe conscious about that you might want to share, as you view them at - as Phase 1 asset before reaching MTD? Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

So, I think there are two exciting things. The one was with miransertib, the first sign of clinical responses was at 120 milligrams, whereas here 25 we are starting to see similar evidence of activity. So, that at much lower doses, we’ve seen it. In terms of the safety profile, right now also we’re at 50 milligrams daily with miransertib, we’ve had significant changes in glucose as and then at 80 we had some dose limiting toxicities. Here we have already exceeded that, we presented up to 50, but we have exceeded that in the trial and the same applies to four month gap between when the data is available to the data that I see and we haven’t seen the same degree of toxicities as yet.

So, our preclinical modeling suggest that this drug was much more potent and we did not see the animal related on target toxicities related to mucosa or skin and fur that we saw with miransertib, we didn’t see it with 751. So, it looks like it’s following a similar path. I think the other thing Jotin is our learning’s, we’ve learnt from 092 and we’ve learnt from the genetic program is that because AKT is such a target that’s important for so many different functioning, we’re going to just push the dose to target engagement and efficacy, and not push it all the way until you get significant toxicity.

Jotin Marango

Thank you, Brian.

Paolo Pucci

And, Jotin if I may, there are a couple of people that have been following the story for quite some time. Let me recap the reasons why we have been targeting for the last two years about this Phase 1 trial. The Phase 1 trial took a little bit longer than we had expected for the following three reasons. Number one, we had to go with a comparatively lower dose that we would have wished, because at that time, we’ll actually - the regulatory authorities were looking at the class of AKT inhibitors, which was delivering a dose - in those times and those levels and regiment significant toxicities. So, we started relatively low as beginning dose. The second reason is, we are capital - we have been capital constraints for some time and so this is a single site Phase 1 is done exclusively in this and excellence site with plenty patients to just one site. And, third reason and probably most important as we now are beginning to compare the data, this one is about biomarker driven trial from the beginning, correct Brian. So, these are like the PI PK, AKT mutated patients and P10.

And, in fact the responder that we represented at AACR is a P10. So, do not take the fact that has taken a little bit of time to get to MTD as anything that it’s a knock off the drug. There are these three technical reasons why it has taken longer. And, I now hope that I clarified…

Jotin Marango

Understood.

Paolo Pucci

Yes, clarified and put some perspective.

Jotin Marango

Yes. Thank you, Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Your question also given the opportunity that’s for one third of clarification, thanks for asking that question. As you have seen we learn about AKT all the time and we have two programs both the oncology, plus we have the rare disease piece. And, so we are in a very unique position to assess these two drugs. And, we think this is beneficial as we had to plan our strategy going forward. So, operator we can go to the next question, please.

Thank you. And, our next question comes from Chad Messer from Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks. Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. So, maybe just a little bit more on the AKT in oncology, you’ve talked about the broad potential in the combination with hormone sensitive cancers, endometrial obviously of interest with the miransertib data. But do you have a prioritization of other cancers to look at based on preclinical data or any other data?

Paolo Pucci

So, if you look at the class and what is being done by other - what is the data produced by other AKT inhibitors and, what dose continuing after pursuing in Phase 3. The two indications that jump out are prostate cancer and breast cancer. There is at least one company that is doing several hundred patients of Phase 3 trial in prostate cancer in combination with [indiscernible] and in breast cancer in combination with standard of care chemotherapy. So, I would say that those are the two big indications. Of course if you are very large company, if you are a big pharma company the size of a genetic, you need to go after very large indications to make it relevant for yourself.

For us as long as we are pursuing these opportunity on our own, so I’m partnered, we have limited scope. So, what I would say is, our plan is to further develop our profile in combination to position ourselves as a forward with potentially both compounds. And, also exploit smaller, but not so smaller opportunities like endometrial as fast-to-market. For example Chad, if you compare a potential fast-to-market opportunity endometrial to the fast-to-market opportunity, we are pursuing with [indiscernible] cholangiocarcinoma. That opportunity [indiscernible] was 1,500 to 2,000 patients in the west. And endometrial opportunity would be a factor of 5 to 8 epidemiology, so to us much more significant and all the impossible to pursue on our own.

But the short answer to your question is, subset of prostate, subset of breast, where there might still be room to go fast-to-market, those would be interesting to us pass endometrial at this point in time.

Chad Messer

All right, great, very helpful. And, if I could just ask more of a housekeeping question on the impact of the Basilea deal on your financials, like the Roivant deal, should we look for the $10 million to be recognized in 2Q or is there an amortization component of advent, any help you could give us on the impact of Basilea now having derazantinib as their responsibility to move forward, any impact that might have on R&D expense this year?

Paolo Pucci

We would only be able to hypothesize because we have not concluded those discussions with our auditors at this point in time, but we are hopeful that we’ll conclude those discussions by next quarter, and then we’ll have a specific answer for you then.

Chad Messer

Okay, great. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

So, we can’t add more then we have said today to our financial disclosure and whatever you will see in the queue.

Thank you. And, our next question comes from the line of Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you, good morning, Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Good morning.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Most of my questions have been answered. But I just have high level strategic kind of a question. Now that you have the Basilea relationship to take one of your molecules, and conjuring that and conjuring your current financial strength - financial position, do you think that you have the financial strength to maintain the development pathway for the other three molecules that you still hold rights to or would you be seeking similar partnerships that’s part A? And, part B is, if you have the ability to bring in a molecule into your pipeline, what sort of molecules would your team be looking out for?

Paolo Pucci

As far as partnering, the door is always open for us to discuss. We are not proactively reaching out because there is quite of inbound interest. As you all know BTK is a target or great interest for many. And, I have to say that with the emergence of at least one company in the race to add AKT hormone therapies as a new standard of care is also generating quite a bit of interest on that front as well. We are very fresh of the Basilea deal in that process. So, at this point in time other than discussing with the people that likes to discuss with us, we are fully focused on implementing the plan that we described today which is complex per say, I should remind everybody this is a fewer than 40 people company, we are bringing in additional expertise at the high level in this company, both in the strategy department and in the clinical development department and once the people are on board we will likely announce.

But it’s a complex plan to execute per say and that requires a lot of our attention. Obviously - for Proteus, the rare disease strategy, we believe that we can largely execute on our own. For sure a company that has well established rare disease expertise could likely be going a little bit faster than us, but there will be more of a matter of adding expertise than capital.

For 531, we have no issue at all to complete our Phase 1b, if other phase, so I’ll tell you just 1a, sorry. These are the last cohorts of the Phase 1a, we not only see an MTD, but we also see compelling efficacy and that compelling efficacy leads us to conjure a very expensive Phase 1b that essentially becomes Phase 2, 3. Then at that point in time, we will have to assess whether we can do that with our own resources or we can generate more volume by partnering.

And, for AKT in oncology at this point in time, we are contemplating for the human and capital constraints we have to continue to pursue the signals that we have observed. But 751 for example to demonstrate itself to be the next generation by delivering only MTD, but also additional signs of efficacy that are market-driven or for 092 signal were confirmed, as it has so far appeared, then in the case we will look at what is the best way to do that too.

The area where we are most mindful is the area of the AKT in oncology, because there we are number one and we’ll remain number one I believe in rare diseases. But we would have to become a fast follower in oncology and to do that it requires resources. For 531, the competitive landscape among the reversible inhibitor is favorable to us, so we don’t feel pressed and that’s as much as I can say, but this point in time the focus on executing the plan, executing the plan, executing the plan.

And, as far as drug in licensing, it’s something that as well, we always consider, we like some targets like CDK, those are target of interest to us. Our focus would be in something that might complement the AKT strategy in oncology. If I want to offer focus, that will be the focus.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome.

Thank you. And, our next question comes from the line of Mathew Cross with Jones Trading. Your line is now open.

Mathew Cross

Hey guys, congrats on all the quarters, this quarter and thanks for taking my questions. So, first off, I was wondering if you could give us on the update on where enrollment in the prostate trial is and what your target timeframe is for completing that based on current rates, given that I guess you mentioned there are as many as a 1,000 patients maybe enrolled from various sub-indications?

Paolo Pucci

So, right now there are two sides that are enrolled in the PROS study and Brian just as I - third also in Italy. The site that has started first in Italy has enrolled how many patients Brain by now? Five patients have been enrolled there, there are few patients that have been enrolled in the U.S. as well and then there are number of patients in the queue in the second site we have opened in Italy. So, it is likely that by year end we will be dosing 20 patients in the PROS between 15 and 20 patients in the PROS study. I don’t have exact the breakdown of PROS versus Proteus because we are enrolling in that study also for Proteus patients as part of our potentially fast to file with patient cases for Proteus.

Mathew Cross

Got it. Okay, I appreciate that. And, then Brian I know you’ve touched on this little bit already, but you mentioned that you were feeling as maybe one cohort away from establishing an MTD for 751 in oncology. And, I was wondering if you could kind of comment on what you’re seeing specifically from a safety of ATK perspective that’s driving I believe? Thanks.

Brian Schwartz

So, a couple of things what we look for in determining the dose is, target engagement either through AKT inhibition or glucose changes, but without any grade 3 or [nigging] toxicities which occur long-term. So, what we’re starting to see is good target engagement, changes in blood sugar, but not severe, and then we were lucky enough to see efficacy or good clinical activity in some patients even looking at markers or looking at other parameters that are important when you asses these type of cancer patients.

I will remind you that most of these patients that are coming on now have either breast endometrial, so these are corresponding tumor marker, which also you can track together with the tumor size according to research. So, looking at the whole thing, we are looking at it in terms of ensuring that there’s no grade 3, acute grade 3 toxicity, good biomarker engagement, and then evidence of clinical activity is what we’re really looking for and that’s why I say we’re getting close as our internal criteria for those three different steps is getting really close.

Mathew Cross

Got it, okay. Thanks for the clarity. I think that’s it for me.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Dylan Dupuis from B. Railey FBR. Your line is now open.

Dylan Dupuis

Hi everybody, thank you very much. Just two questions real quick. The first one for [indiscernible] PROS, you’ve shown very promising target inhibition in older patients. But I’m wondering how much of a clinically meaningful functional responsible will be sufficient to gain regulatory approval specifically in younger patients?

Brian Schwartz

Very good question, that’s part that we are sorting out, one of the nice things that have occurred in the last few months is the fact that we are now treating patients two years and older. The good component is that two [milesians] most probably or likely to be more susceptible to drug, the more difficult thing is going to be the functional change in order to measure that. There are number of scales which have been validated mainly through the NIH promise system that we are using in this trial and we hope to use those. But pretty much standard functional or specific scales that are being developed for diseases of [muscularneuro] or growth that have been validated that’s what we are using in the younger patients.

The difficulty as Paolo mentioned is almost each patient has their own box of end points that we would define in the beginning and make sure that they change while on drug. So, that’s going to be the difficulty, but it looks like the most common overgrowth diseases that occur in the PROS syndrome of diseases we are getting in the trial. So, we will have for example, the most common one is close and we will be getting a bunch of close and those ones will be able to track the same way.

Dylan Dupuis

Okay. Thank you very much. And, then one of the question, I’m just wondering what kind of progress would be made on by Roivant with derazantinib in China? And, then if you guys can provide any kind of guidance for that partnership?

Paolo Pucci

We are, for Roivant development and for Basilea developments will have to differ to what they will disclose as these are effectively their programs. We monitor through the governance that has been put in place, which not necessarily co-insights with our quarterly reviews. At this point in time, I would only say that both partners look fully engaged and going forward with the plans as we discussed originally. That’s all I can say.

Dylan Dupuis

Okay. Thank you very much. That’s it for me.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome. One word of clarification on the rare disease because there have been questions around that. So, if we take a step back, we have been for a long time completely dependent on dataflow from the NIH. You remember that we collaborated with the NIH, because the NIH is the center that discover the link between the AKT mutation and Proteus syndrome and up until I would say last summer all that we could essentially go by was the 6 patients, 3 young or 3 teenagers I would say, 3 teenagers and 3 adults they were treated at the NIH under their Phase 1 protocol.

Now the collaboration with the NIH has some advantages, but also some limitation, the advantage is you are working with the best in the world. The limitation is that, the dataflow that we receive is very badly controlled at origin. So, what we have done over the last, I would say year and half Brian has been to generate our own dataflow that we control that we can discuss, that we can observe, discuss with the NIH, discuss with other advisors, and that is important to us.

If we had not started those programs when we started it, it will not possible even for us to think about implementing the 2 prong strategy to try to get to registration that we are implementing that now.

Then this is very important context for everybody to consider. Now as far as making a first approach to the regulatory authorities with data, we would ideally like to compel in a communication to have a first engagement with regulatory authorities, our data and the NIH data.

And, of course at some point in time very late summer, we should be able to receive a content that some data from the NIH and that would be when we attempt to put together a package to have a first sit down with regulatory authorities.

So, in the meantime we are doing what we can. We are continuing to accumulate evidence, we are framing that clinical evidence in more formalized fashion that we had in the past. And, we are trying for this convergence. In the meantime, we are also helping some people because we do see progress for some of the patients, there was very recently a patient that was incubated for the purpose of feeding and at least on and off, they’re able to feed the patient normally. So, we do see signs of progresses across the board. Then we will pursue with this strategy. Are there anymore questions in the queue, operator please.

