Advantage Lithium Nears Completion Of Phase 2 Drilling; Prepares To Deliver Natural Resource Estimate

A preliminary economic assessment is expected to follow in the next months; these combined milestones will allow the company to capitalize on momentum in the lithium business.

Throughout 2017 nearly all automakers announced their plans to introduce electric vehicles with initial releases slated for as early as 2018. This was a clear indication that this lithium cycle would generate long-term demand compared to the lithium boom of 2012, where demand failed to materialize. Given the robust outlook for lithium demand, in the fall of 2017 I began to closely follow Advantage Lithium's (OTCQX:AVLIF) exploration in the Cauchari basin. New demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems will ensure that demand for lithium chemicals continues to rise over the next decade, which presents investment opportunities in advanced-stage, high-quality lithium assets.

Although there are many lithium exploration companies in the world, only a select few have actually delivered lithium chemicals into the global supply chain, including Orocobre, which is Advantage Lithium's Joint Venture partner at Cauchari. The Cauchari-Olaroz basin has attracted nearly $1 billion in capital investments from companies, including: Toyota Tsusho, The Bangchak Petroleum Public Company, Ganfeng, SQM (SQM), Lithium Americas(LAC) and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF). In January 2018, Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:TYHOF) announced that it would acquire a 15% equity stake in Orocobre in consideration for a $300 million investment. A portion of the proceeds of funds will be used to expand the production capacity at Olaroz, while a smaller portion has been earmarked for ongoing exploration activity at Cauchari.

It is my opinion that Advantage Lithium is probably one of the best positioned advanced-stage lithium exploration companies. Any investors looking to gain exposure to the lithium exploration or lithium battery and material markets should strongly consider share ownership in Advantage Lithium. The recent drop in share price is unwarranted and has created a strong buying opportunity. In fact, the company's management team agrees with my view, as they recently acquired a small amount of stock in the open market; David Sidoo purchased 15,000 at $.88/share and Nick DeMare purchased 10,000 at $.89/share. This is a general practice that is deployed to send a positive message into the market. Over the next few weeks, the company will deliver an updated natural resource estimate that will further unlock shareholder value, and which will likely be a catalyst to reevaluate shares in the company.

Piping runs along the salt flat at Olaroz (Author supplied)

As I previously reported, the company delivered positive drill results in both the Northeast and Southwest regions of the property. Drill efforts have intensified over the past months with encouraging results delivered to the market in January, February, March and. Due to the recent sell-off in the broader equities and lithium-specific markets, shares in the company have been trading flat around $1/ share.

In April 2018, the company delivered another round of positive drill results that highlighted the potential for resource expansion beyond the current drill campaign, which is nearing completion.

Highlights included:

NW CAU17 encountered extensive gravel and sandy sediments, which is similar to the previously reported results from NW CAU18. The distance between the two is 2.6 km, which confirms the expansion of the basin. Brine sampling at NW CAU17 continues to show characteristics that are comparable to Orocobre's Olaroz project, which is now producing lithium chemicals.

Across the lithium pond - Olaroz lithium processing facility (Authored supplied)

Simply stated, the past drill results, including the April update, illustrate that the company continues to expand the basin. Phase 3 drilling efforts will commence during the month of May while the Cauchari updated resource estimate is now expected to be completed in mid-May. This will be followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment which may be delivered during June-July.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment will allow the company to evaluate project development options and establish the preliminary project economics. Based on the company's most recently issued financial statements coupled with stock options outstanding, the company should be fully funded through the completion of Phase 2 drilling, the updated resource estimate, the Preliminary Economic Assessment and into the Phase 3 drill program. Based on the current exploration developments and positive capital positions of both Orocobre and Advantage Lithium, the company is on-track to deliver a Definitive Feasibility Study in early 2019.

Lithium brine transferring ponds at Olaroz (Authored supplied)

As previously reported, the company could achieve between 2 to 3m T LCE, translating into $325 million in asset value. Based on $130 T LCE in-ground, or 1% of final chemical value, this would equate into $324 million in asset value. Based on the Joint Venture structure, 75% would be attributable to Advantage Lithium and 25% to Orocobre. With an asset valuation of approximately $240 million and 140 million shares outstanding, Advantage Lithium could be fairly valued at $1.80 to $2.00 share. Under the third leg of the drill program, the company could certainly increase its resource estimates well beyond 3m T LCE based on the ongoing expansion of the Cauchari basin, especially considering that the historical work completed by Orocobre presented a 500,000 T LCE resource.

It is in my opinion that the updated resource estimate will allow the market to reevaluate the company and give it reason to track higher to the $1.90/ share mark that is shared by National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) and Eight Capital. Beyond this near- term catalyst, shareholders in the company will also benefit from the Preliminary Economic Assessment as it will likely show that the Cauchari deposit will allow the company to move towards the development of its own lithium chemical processing facility. This will be a significant turn of events as the company will be ideally positioned to bring in off-take partner(s) and sufficient support capital requirements to establish a lithium brine based chemical facility in the Cauchari-Olaroz basin. Although there are many variables and considerations to such an approach, it allows the company to maximize shareholder value as, essentially, it will be in a position to attract a buyer or to begin trading with a significantly higher valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLIF, OROCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.