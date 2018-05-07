CNX Midstream Partners' (CNXM) CEO Nick DeIuliis on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Q1 2018 Results Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:30 AM ET

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tyler Lewis

Thanks Daniel, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX Midstream first quarter conference call. We have in room today Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO, Don Rush, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tim Dugan, our Chief Operating Officer.

Today we will be addressing our first quarter results, we post and updated slide presentation to our website. As a reminder any forward-looking statements we make or comments about future expectations are subject to business risks, which we have laid out for you in our press release today, as well as in our previous Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

We’ll begin our call today with prepared remarks by Nick, followed by Don and then Tim, and then we’ll open the call for Q&A.

With that let me turn the call over to you Nick.

Nick DeIuliis

Thanks Tyler, good morning. CNX Midstream today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018, which is our first quarter as sole sponsor MLP now fully aligned and consolidated with CNX Resources. Also this morning CNX Midstream announced the strategic transaction with CNX Resources and HG Energy. Don Rush, our CFO will go into the details soon, followed by Tim Dugan who will review some of the operating highlights for the quarter.

Before taking through specific results from the quarter, I want to reemphasize some of the other accomplishments we saw in Q1. Looking back the GP transaction which – was announce in January and again in March at our Analyst day, who is just one of the transformational highlight in the quarter. In addition to the GP acquisition, in March alone, we close the acquisition of CNX Resources 95% interest and it surely [indiscernible] gathering assets and we updated strength and restored our balance sheet with the issuance of $400 million in senior notes and creating the $600 million revolving credit facility which has $20 million drawn at quarter-end. All of these accomplishments position CNX Midstream for a sustained, self-funded and derisked 15% distribution growth for the next 5-plus years.

Now let's review some of the highlights from the first quarter of 2018. Net throughput, it grew by 10% over Q4 2017 to 1,060 billion BTUs per day. Net income, attributable to the partnership $27.8 million, that was up 3% compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA net to CNX Midstream, $34.8 million, that's an increase of 7% quarter-over-quarter. And distributable cash flow was $29.2 million as a sequential increase of 5%.

As we announced earlier, our regular cash distribution with respect to the first quarter of $0.3245 per common unit that will be paid on May 15, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 4. This is our 12th consecutive quarterly distribution increase, represent the 3.6% sequential increase over the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 15% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Our cash distribution coverage ratio 1.29 times.

We've also reaffirmed our previously announced guidance for the full year. That includes EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $165 million, capital expenditures of $80 million to $90 million and distributable cash coverage ratio of 1.2 to 1.4 times.

So in active, first quarter with GP consolidation and an honorable drop of sole sponsor, new balance sheet billed for the future and looking at those accomplishments are very exciting. Add to that a solid focus on execution and cost control within the quarter that really drove our financial results, you get even more excited, but what we're most excited about today is what the deal with HG and CNX Resources is, what it represents that we closed yesterday and what that means for unitholders.

Before going into the details of that transaction, I want to sum up the transaction from perspective of the CNX Midstream unitholder. Transaction is immediately accretive to CNX Midstream, which is great. But even more compelling is that with the transaction, CNX Midstream unitholders enjoy a number of far reaching benefits. And the most significant ones, I just want to run through some of those for you: First, our 5-year 15% distribution growth is now covered by MWCs and minimum volume commitments that creates an enviable low-risk multiyear growth plan. Second, 15% distribution growth horizon, it now stretches up for 6 years through 2023. Third, significant upside in distributable cash flow for these next 6 years they have exist above the MWCs and the MVC contributions based off of the sponsors' projected activity pace. CNX Midstream secures over 16,000 dedicated core-to-core Marcellus and Utica acres that have exciting stack pay potential. With this deal, we tally our first significant true third-party revenue stream opportunity with the line of MarkWest. And our sponsor increases its inventory of core-to-core Marcellus locations by over 30% after 2020 and that positions CNX Midstream to take advantage of a deeper opportunity set for sustained accretive growth in the out years.

And then last but not least, we retained HG as a core critically important customer within the Anchor Systems in DevCo I. Frankly, we consider them more than a customer, we considered them a partner. And we've got to know HG and Quantum quite well, during the last number of months. And I can tell you that they share the values and the approach that we do at CNX Midstream when it comes to things like capital allocation and decision making. And I think, that partnership is only going to grow into the future. I would not be surprised and will certainly welcome the opportunity to work with them throughout other opportunity sets within the Appalachian basin into the future.

So now what I'd like to do is maybe close on offering up the perspective of how management views CNX Midstream, how we approach the opportunity set that it represents for unitholders. On a higher level, we'd like to think that CNX Midstream is now developing as a differentiator story within the MLP space. And what does that mean to be a differentiator? We think, it comes down to a small to critical group of traits: First trait is being a good solid capital allocator. Both CNX and CNX Midstream pride themselves on being best-in-class capital allocators. So this is right up our alley. Everything we've done in a short period of time, whether it's the GP consolidation, the balance sheet rebuild, the Shirley-Pennsboro drop to the HG transaction that we completed yesterday, they've all demanded to creatinga platform for efficient future capital allocation.

Second trait, being a solid capital allocator that should correlate to strong returns on invested capital and certainly the HG transaction provides us the opportunity to double down on the highest return investment options in the core-to-core in DevCo I fairways. We're not having to chase lower IRR projects outside that fair way in our DevCo II. Our capital efficiency and our internal rates of return, they've gone up as a result of yesterday's transaction and that's really good pair of things to see. Third trait, having a base growth plan that is self-funding from cash flows and existing balance sheet capacity, it doesn't require the issuance of equity. We've had that and we've gotten that now looking forward for the next 6 years with 15% distribution growth with DevCo I and core-to-core concentration in our balance sheet. So all those things together put us in a position to be able to do that in the coming years.

And then the last trait, being transparent with disclosures to the owners and investors. Our Investor Day in March demonstrated that we are more than eager to articulate how we think about and see in this awesome business opportunity and how we're willing to provide all the necessary metrics over an extended time frame to allow for valuation of the investment opportunity that is CNX Midstream.

So CNX Midstream, we think it checks all 4 of those traits, and being relatively new on this scene as a sole sponsor, hopefully, we've got the ability to demonstrate over a short period of time the tangible actions that back this view up. We're very excited for the future of this great company.

And with that now, I'm going to turn things over to Don Rush, our CFO.

Don Rush

Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. Before I get into the details of the transactions, I just want to make the point that this deal was designed from the onset with both interests in mind, the MLP and the upstream sponsor. So it's just another benefit of the now fully aligned nature of the MLP, really allowing the parties to create win-win deals that we expect to continue going forward.

Jumping to Slide 5. We've laid out some of the specific terms of the agreement and what each party has incoming and outgoing. So to summarize, CNX Midstream is getting an additional 52 committed wells in DevCo I, split between CNX and HG. The MLP also gets over 16,000 newly dedicated Utica acres in DevCo I. The high-pressure pipeline from MarkWest to Majorsville, Nick just mentioned, with a third-party already subscribed to it, $2 million in cash and an enhanced gas gathering agreements from both parties, allowing CNX Midstream to have more control over its systems.

To get these items, the MLP is selling its 5% interest in the DevCo II and Moundsville midstream assets as well as releasing about 18,000 net to the MLP acres from dedication.

I won't walk through all of the other terms, but there are a few highlights I'd like to point out. CNX is getting about [indiscernible] incremental acres in DevCo I, which adds to their already strong sponsor inventory, I'll touch on later. And HG is gaining full control of their midstream development for its less developed upstream acres through the acreage release.

The maps on Slide 6 show the DevCos before and after the exchange agreement. The key point here is that CNX Midstream retains the dedication and the interest in the midstream assets that are still in the CNX areas. Also CNX Midstream now has a bigger foothold in CPA inside of DevCo I with the addition of dedicated Utica acreage around the [GA] and [Akins] wells. And not to be forgotten, Wadestown, which resides in DevCo III, is a high potential area with significant buildout planned in the coming years.

Slide 8 shows a more detailed version of the financial impact of the transaction. You might recognize this chart from Analyst Day materials, but there are 2 important changes that Nick already mentioned earlier: First, as you can see our 15% distributable cash flow targets have been significantly derisk. Our PDP's minimum wealth commitments and minimum volume commitments alone provide us with 5 years of 15% distribution growth.

Second, this deal allows us to extend our 15% distribution target by another year through 2023, as Nick mentioned. It's worth noting that the 15% distribution growth coverage ratio through 2022, utilizing only our minimum commitment, is a healthy 1.15x. And on top of that, our new potential distributable cash flow forecast shows we could have a 1.5x average coverage ratio through 2023, up from 1.2x we disclosed in March. And all this, while we are still assuming no drops in our base plan, consistent with what we have stated previously.

But it is important to note that this deal create substantial more flexibility to 2 drops because of the further de-risk distribution growth and cash flow upside in the years that you can see, both in timing and the ability to get them done within the current balance sheet that CNX Midstream has.

Now turning to Slide 7. As we have said, one of the main value drivers behind this transaction are the incremental minimum wealth commitment from CNX and HG. This chart and slide walks you through those in detail. The table on the top shows all the committed activity through CNX Midstream over the next 6 years or so. But I'd like to call out the incremental wells in the green boxes. CNX has agreed to commit a total 40 additional wells. That would be 15 more by the end of 2020 and 25 on top of that by 2023. And HG has committed to 12 wells by year-end 2021.

This deck bar chart on the right of this slide shows the cumulative revenue that would come from the commitments, assuming only the penalties are paid alongside of our PDP revenues as well. And it is important to note when those wells are, actually, developed instead of the penalty payment, the potential revenue is much higher than what is shown here. Another item of note, is that the cumulative total is around $1.4 billion in revenue by year-end 2023. And if you would've run this chart out over 30 years, it is somewhere around $3 billion of committed revenues, as we stand here today, including the PDP forecast.

The bottom of Slide 7 also shows some enhancements to the GGAs that we made. First, beyond the well commitments, we made some enhancements to what was already solid GGAs for DevCo I. In the new GGAs, delivery points are fixed where infrastructure is already built out, allowing us to generate extremely high returns and also CNX now has a lot more control over how to utilize its systems. And second, the release of HG acres in DevCo's II and III, ensures that CNX CNXM can focus its capital on the higher returns Southwest PA areas of DevCo I.

Now looking at Slide 9. Just to reference the inventory that our sponsor got in this transaction, our sponsor got 70 new Marcellus locations, primarily in the wet gas window of DevCo I with, obviously, Utica acreage on top of that. I just want to highlight this because it is critical point not just for the sponsor, but also for the MLP, as it means further potential upside to activity in the highest margin DevCo I area over the near term. A wet Marcellus well in DevCo I utilizing existing infrastructure create substantial returns and issue a cash flow for our unitholders.

On Slide 10, we have the remaining roster of dropped candidates. Note that every asset on this list is now fully controlled by CNX. Like I mentioned earlier, this transaction increased the speed, magnitude and organic ability to get these drops done. It is also important to note that going forward, you can expect third-party opportunities to be primarily done inside of the MLP 100% versus the 95%, 5% structures of the DevCos.

To close out, on slide 11 we are reaffirming our 5-year financial guidance that we issued at our March Analyst Day. With that said, this deal did just closed yesterday. And we will continue to work with our sponsors on any revisions going forward.

With that, I will hand it back to Tyler. Oh, I'll hand it to Tim.

Tim Dugan

Thanks, Don and good morning, everyone.

As Nick highlighted, in the first quarter of 2018, we saw a number of improvements and the partnership turned in line 12 wells in DevCo I compared to 10 wells in the same quarter of 2017. Most notably in Q1, CNXM continued to see cost reductions in what is typically a higher-than-average cost quarter. In fact, when you go back and look at how the team has performed this quarter and compare results to prior years, what you see is a sequential cost reduction, not just unit cost reduction, as you would expect, but total dollar cost reduction. We're really proud of the work that has been done over the past several months and we would like to congratulate the entire team on a job well done.

So let's talk about some of the ways the team was able to accomplish these cost reductions: First, as we've discussed in the past, our team has moved away from working-by-routine and have been shifting to work-by-exception protocol. We've also expanded our control rooms' remote control capabilities. Our efforts to centralize data coming in from the field allows us to more quickly identify and address recurring problems. These combined efforts have allowed us to reduce our footprint in total man-hours driving significant labor and facility cost savings.

Secondly, we're using a 100% of our compression capacity. This increases compression efficiency substantially, as we don't need to idle unused compression equipment as a reaction to slower activity. Also the series of debottlenecking projects have lowered line pressures, which reduces the need for costly maintenance and chemical treatments. And then finally, we've aligned our operation teams' incentive compensation with our EBITDA goals incentivizing the entire group to continue to focus on cost and throughput. This has led to other modest changes and accumulatively have made a significant difference. All of these actions,, though critical to mitigating seasonal first quarter cost increases, have actually helped to permanently shift the cost structure of the business. These are the effort that are helping to drive EBITDA and cash distribution growth.

And with that, I will turn it over to Tyler.

Tyler Lewis

Thanks, Tim. Danielle, if you can open the line up for Q&A at this time, please.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Good morning guys.This is Rahul on for Jeremy. Thanks for taking my questions here. Starting off with guidance reaffirmation, I mean, I've seen the guidance hasn't changed for 2018 and also for the longer term here. I mean, is this like expect -- is the asset swap expected to be a largely EBITDA or DCF-neutral transaction? Just curious on what would move the estimates between the low to high end of the range here?

Nick DeIuliis

So if you look at 2018, this transaction basically will have de-minimis impact at all. If you look at the kind of stacked bar charts that we talked to in the additional potential upside that we're looking at here, part of the process over the next few months is really working with our sponsors, CNX, to determine any changes in different development plans that might occur. So at this moment, we have reaffirmed, but there's definitely potential for upside, as we look towards optimizing the new locations.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Got you. That's helpful. And then just coming back to comments made in the PR about how you the new amendment to the GGAs could create additional flexibility or control for CNXM in driving the DevCo I growth strategies. Can you provide some more color on what or how that could shape up going forward? And then I'd also some more commentary on the improved certainty on shipper terms, following the amendment.

Nick DeIuliis

Yes. So as we talked to and as we had the GP acquisition back on January 3, there were certain changes and revisions made to the CNX kind of gas gathering agreement, which was, sort of, publicly filed. So in general, summarizing them it is – it allows full ability to put third-party volumes onto the systems and then ensures that the gas – the new gas volumes is going to utilize existing infrastructure and systems that the MLP already has in place. So it just really enhances the assurances that the MLP can operate, kind of, independently standalone, while servicing its 2 largest customers, CNXM and HG.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Got you. And then again, like the growth CapEx on the net basis like would that be any kind of deviation outside the range from the guided numbers, given the equity is now more focused on DevCo I where you're 100% there on CNXM. Just want to confirm that.

Nick DeIuliis

Yes. So whenever we talk to our -- and put our guidance together at the Analyst Day, we assumed no incremental HG activity. So there wasn't any capital spend associated with anything in those areas on the CNX side and the development potentials there. Those are the pieces that we're still working together. But like I said that, the DevCo I locations, which are the 100% net to the MLP areas, really utilize existing infrastructure. So any capital required to connect locations there or just well connects very small capital spends.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Got you. That’s helpful. Thanks for taking my questions. That’s it for me.

Ethan Bellamy

Hey, guys, congrats on a good quarter. So, couple of questions on drop-downs. What's going to drive the future timing and sequencing? And is CNX amenable to taking equity if the public markets remain poor?

Tim Dugan

I think, the timing is going to be dictated really by what would be looked as the most accretive path for the CNX Midstream unitholders when you look at these candidates of drops. The only other factor I would put in there for some of those dropped candidates timing of how the asset itself that it represents develops out, water is a good example of that one. But the others, in the case of something like Cardinal States or some of these other candidates, they're already up and running, of course, and generating cash flows. So we've got the ability here just because of the scope of the drop roster and the nature of those assets individually from going into development, partially developed and then fully developed, to pick and choose our spots.

Our plans, when you go back and look at what projections are and assumptions are from the sponsor side, do not assume any drops moving forward. So it's not something that's front and center with respect the sponsor is trying to achieve. That puts CNX Midstream in a position to really work with the sponsor and pick and choose the timing. As to consideration and what that looks like, we're completely open from both the midstream perspective as well as the upstream sponsor to do whatever that makes the most sense when you're looking at any per unit from Midstream perspective. So it's a lot of flexibility there. We've got a wide roster of dropped candidates moving forward. And we've got the ability to pick and choose our points to make the best decisions optimally over the long haul.

Ethan Bellamy

And a lot of liquidity. It's a good answer. So if we look at Page 10 in the deck, I know you don't want to give specific numbers on what some of these might mean, but can you give us an aggregate rough drop-down value that we should be considering?

Don Rush

I don't have that. Though the Analyst day deck in front of me that we showcased $200 million is the potential drop at EBITDA in the next couple of years. So it kind of build to that sort of consistent and like to earlier question. There wasn't really HG-type asset EBITDA in that $200 million. So that $200 million still exists.

Nick DeIuliis

Yes. And Ethan, that's $200 million of EBITDA, 2020 EBITDA, which was highlighted at the Analyst and Investor Meeting in March. It's in the CNX deck.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. And then bigger picture question on just sort of overall business environment and risk. I mean, there's a reasonable fair case on Northeastern gas, given the magnitude of overall U.S. gas production and limited takeaway capacity potentially out of the basin and continued potential realization issues longer term. Is there a gas price number that is, sort of, a worry number we should keep in mind where you'd expect CNXM and HG to curtail development plans?

Nick DeIuliis

I'll give you a couple of maybe big picture views and Don can weigh in on some specifics. With respect to the HG side, the projection that we assume for CNX Midstream beyond the well commitments are no activity. So for that side, that's easy. The CNX-sponsored side of things, this is all about really we think -- especially with MLPs you create as much value by mitigating risk as you do as well as driving or creating upside. And we've been looking and spending a lot of time through these recent actions to derisk that 15% distribution growth story over what was 5 and now 6 years. And that's true the MWCs and the MWCs. So those types of commitments were put in place with very type of situation that you're describing where we can assure from a midstream side that the capital that we're going to deploy to hit that 15% distribution plan over the next 6 years is covered and protected by MWCs and MWCs.

And the last thing I'll throw in there from the sponsor side, sponsor, of course, recognizes that and it's another example of why things like the programmatic hedging, including basis hedging, that the sponsor engages in along with the balance sheet that it's built on the sponsor side has been working in concert together to make sure that it's cash flows are protected – it's rate of returns on its capital deployments are protected in a way where the activity set continues on in an efficient manner.

Don Rush

Yes. Just to, sort of to add to that we stated for a while that new takeaway capacity coming in, which we think there's realistically 10 to 12 BCF per day, kind of, to that increases is going to be in play throughout '19. So that will provide some kind of headroom running space with this. Second, a lot of the forward strips in basin pricing is already kind of in the low 2s and we've used that in our Analyst Day materials and our decision making here. So it's not a very current good gas price in the outer years currently anyways and that works for us very well for a reference point to execute our plans and get our returns. And third, the biggest protection outside ofinsurance is you keep a strong hedge book and liquidity position is to have a low cost and be in the best location in the basin. If you look at our Southwest PA, both from CNX,its perspective or CNX Midstream perspective, it is the best place you want to be in Appalachian basin. S that kind of couples together to have us a pretty good foundation of strength going forward.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. Just a follow-up here. So on the MWCs, did you start with the 15% growth and work backward to cover that on the volumes?

Don Rush

So this is kind of get billed in a couple of different tranches. We did triangulate whenever we did the first GP acquisition with the new enhanced GJ for our drag system. It was a fairly extensive capital build-out. Those MWCs, 140 well, is kind of, built underneath that. The Shirley Penns drop was a volume commitment and that was built off of the just the right blend on its growth profile to get that dropped done this year to get the balance sheet in place that we wanted to fund the organic growth that we needed for the GGA and the big DevCo I drag gas expansion. Did this last round of commitments was sort of part solving and ensuring that we had a clean, clear runway going forward. The CapEx spends for this are very de-minimis. So the importance was really driven off of ensuring that we're able to really lock down and de-risk our 5 years, 15% distribution growth plan.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. That's helpful. And then last question, with respect to volumes, EBITDA or DCF, can you give us a CNX versus HG mix for either '18, '19 or '20?

Don Rush

So we laid this out in the Analyst Day a bit. I want to say in '18, it will be about 60-40, 60% CNX and about 40% HG. As CNX's volumes continue to grow in DevCo I, that will, obviously, get diluted out over time every quarter as CNX wells get turned in line.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. Very helpful, guys. Thanks very much.

Don Rush

Thank you.

Tim Howard

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Shifting back to the HG transaction, could you just provide some background of how it came to fruition? Did they come to you guys? Did CNX go to them? When you originally acquired the GP, the 100% of the GP, did you, kind of, think this transaction was possible? And then finally, just issuance, how you describe value to 235,000 dedicated acres, there is a number of moving parts and I'm just kind of want to understand as you look into the next decade or late in the next decade, why this is the right value for that acreage dedication?

Nick DeIuliis

The genesis of this deal that we announced yesterday really started months ago when HG and Quantum, basically, acquired our prior JV partner Noble's upstream interest. And it's taken number of twists and turns over those months. But in the end, it really started and concluded with the same large drivers, which is: A, they're a very important customer of CNX Midstream. So when they have issues and opportunities and thoughts, we're going to jump to those immediately, just because that's what good midstream providers will do and understanding whether you're customers are coming from is critical.

But B, their philosophies and their focus on how they think about their asset base in their companies in the Appalachian basin is very similar that, that there's some fluid at CNX Midstream, which goes back to efficient capital allocation, making sure that we're good capital allocators and looking at things over horizon and seeing how that compares to what you're trying to achieve with long-term objectives.

So the more and more we got to develop that relationship, it basically bloomed into a partnership. And looking at what each party and entity was trying to achieve, we looked at a situation where from a CNX Midstream perspective, a clearly our path forward, our unit accretion route is going to be steeped when it comes to these very high rate of returns areas in the Marcellus and stack pay coming on top of it sort of the DevCo I anchor system area and anything that we can do that would increase our focus in doubling down our attention and concentration in that area was going to bode very well for unitholders and it just so happened.

We're able to strike this arrangement where not only we were able to do that, but with all the other positive aspects of that we listed through, we were able to, basically, develop that stack bar chart of distributable cash flow growth now over 5-plus years that looks very attractive. And basically, on the acres that were undedicated, when you compare those to what the opportunity set is with the rate of return filter on our core anchor system opportunities, there's a significant gap between those two.

So it's not to say that they're uneconomic, it's not to say that there won't be success there, but when you just list and dispatch where the best bang for the buck with CNX Midstream, it's clearly in the anchor DevCo I areas with Marcellus and stack pays coming down the pike and these roster drop candidate that we talked about.

Tim Howard

Got it, thank you very much.

Tyler Lewis

Great. Thank you. Thank everyone for joining us. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thank you.

