IMI's (IMIAF) CEO Mark Selway on Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Call (Transcript)

Robert Smith - Chairman

Daniel Shook - Finance Director & Director

Mark Selway - CEO & Director

Massimo Grassi - Divisional MD, IMI Precision Engineering

Phil Clifton - Interim Managing Director, Hydronic Engineering

Roy Twite - Divisional MD, IMI Critical Engineering & Executive Director

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Mark Troman - Bank of America

Mark Davis Jones - Stifel

Andrew Caldwell - Barclays

Jonathan Hurn - Deutsche Bank

Edward Maravanyika - Och Ziff Capital Management

Jack O’Brien - Goldman Sachs

Glen Liddy - JPMorgan

Ryan Gregory - Liberium

David Larkam - Numis

At this time, all participants will be on listen-only mode. There will be a presentation following a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that the call is being recorded today. Thursday, 3 of May 2018.

I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker, Mr. Mark Selway. Thank you.

Mark Selway

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for taking time out of your busy schedules to talk with us today. I have with me Dan Shook, Roy Twite, Massimo and also Phil Clifton. I hope you had a chance to read through the IMS statement. I don't propose that I'll read it through in verbatim, but I will cover off a couple of the highlights and then we will be happy to take your questions.

Overall, I think the key message is the year started absolutely in line with expectations. Conditions have continued pretty much the same as they were in the final quarter, where Critical remaining stable, Precision benefiting from continued good demand and Hydronic already started to respond today early improvement action. So overall we are continuing to expect that EPS in the full year will be in line with current consensus, and for the avoidance of doubt, we read that at [78.6p] (ph)for the full year.

We continue to make good progress within the businesses. In Critical. Some of our markets continue to be tough, particularly in power generation, and we’re still expecting to see high-teen order intake to be lower than last year, after the very strong petrochemical order wins in the first half of 2017. However, reorganized activity is progressing well. Savings generated will help the second half, and we are expecting that we will grow margins in the full year and see a broadly flat revenue base in the full year also.

In Precision, demand for both industrial automation and the commercial vehicle sectors has remind good, and we're still expecting good performance in the first half and then new products providing further momentum through the latter part of the year.

In Hydronic, it’s responded well too early improvement actions and there remains still much work to be done. But the negotiations in terms of pricing, in terms of rebate and certainly in terms of new products are going well. The first half is expected to be broadly similar to last year. Focus for distribution remains on delivering a marked improvement in performance in the full year, and our focus clearly is on growing margins and see high-teen margins return in the second half, and that fully includes by head reductions between now and then.

So in conclusions, I am pleased to confirm that we are making good progress. We’re confident that we are on course to deliver the expectations for the full year. And I think with that we’d be delighted to take any questions that people may have.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Max Yates from Credit Suisse.

Max Yates

Good morning, Mark. Just a couple questions I had were, well, firstly on Critical. Obviously, as we look forward over the next couple of years, the mix of this division is likely to shift a bit that probably be less power, probably more from petrochemicals, oil and gas and then thrown into that sort of more value engineering. And I just wanted to think about, given where the business is in terms of capacity, the rightsizing that you've gone through, how do you think about the recovery in margins here if we do get back to sort of mid-single-digit organic growth level? Are we thinking about sort of mid-teens margins? What kind of scenario do we have to see to get back to mid- and high teens based on how the mix may look going forward with value engineering? Just maybe if you could comment on how your thinking is around that?

Mark Selway

Max, I will get Roy to take that question. Roy?

Roy Twite

Thanks, Max. Max, I mean, obviously there’s a lot of moving parts. I think you’re actually right. We see the mix will move towards oil and gas. Within that mix, as you say quite rightly, value engineering is going to form a very big part of that. This year, we think will be over half of our new construction orders using value engineering. That could well be a £150 million, which will be improving the margins in that area. I think the other thing you got to watch out for, Max, in the last oil and gas cycle -- it always depends how quickly the CapEx comes through. But in the last oil and gas cycle, we saw price increases averaging something like 10% on all valve. So there’s plenty of moving parts in there. When we’ve modeled the division, we’ve looked at about £850 million, 50-50 new construction, and off-the-market gets us back to 20% margin. So whenever you sort of plot your model along that line, if you like, will give you a rough guidance in terms of where we expect the margins to turn out.

Max Yates

And what do you need to see sort of -- have you modeled in some sort of price, quite significant pricing recovery? Or is that sort of more -- I mean, do we need to see pricing go back to the prior peaks of the cycle to get back to those sort of higher margin levels? Or do you think sort of the pricing never quite gets back, they’re still based on efficiency value engineering, we can still get back to those high-teen levels?

Mark Selway

Precisely. I think that’s exactly what -- we don’t need that full 10%. Some pricing recovery will be good. As you know, right now all of our competition is chasing very few projects, and that leads to really tough pricing. So we think naturally as the market recovers, we need some pricing recovery, but nowhere near that 10%. In terms of our footprint, you know that we’ve invested heavily in China, South Korea and India. We’ve done a lot of lean activity as well in terms of efficiency. We modeled what capacity we’re going to have when we finish the footprint program. And actually because of lean, it’s slightly more capacity than when we started this program. So it’s taken a lot of complexity out in terms of the number of sites, in terms of improving the sites. We’re actually going to have slightly more capacity, and most importantly, we’ll add that capacity in the right markets.

Max Yates

And maybe just briefly one on Precision. Obviously, one of the things that has impacted the commercial vehicles growth was the rolling off of contracts, which I think has been more than offset obviously very positive underlying activity. But could you just talk a little bit about to what extent you’ve been able to win new larger contracts to replace those ones that have rolled off? And when we might see a sort of positive effect from that? Because I think it was sort of reasonably significant in the context of the overall commercial vehicles business?

Daniel Shook

Yes. Look, it’ll be about £10 million in further contract rollovers this year. We have outlined that we’ve got £25 million contract with Kongsberg. That’ll start production. In fact it’s started production already, but it’ll start off relatively slowly before you see the full impact of that. We’ve been very successful with some [scan-eye] contracts recently, not likely to impact the revenue line until 2019 and that’s the second half of it. So you’ve got to wait for the truck load season until you start to see the strength. But that we've got a terrific vitiation level in terms of savings. We’ve got to be very careful that we don't effect to mix by taking on too much, say. But it's a good business. Overhead recoveries through the factory improved that consequence of it coming on stream. And as I said, Max, you see £10 million drop-off this year against about £14 million last year.

Max Yates

Okay. And I guess on that mix point, as it stands, when you look at Q1 organic growth and maybe extrapolating that through to what Q2 will look like, obviously you haven't change the margin guidance, but it -- should we be aware of the mix for the first half? Or are you pretty comfortable with the drop?

Mark Selway

No, we’re pretty comfortable with where we’re at. I mean, the mix don’t have an impact in terms of what percentage in the drop through can hit the bottom line. But net of all of it is we’re happy to see that drop-through particularly in April, because the first quarter comparative was quite tough to match. But April really started to see steady drive and hopefully that’s something that will continue into and makes as we move through the second quarter.

The next question is from the line of Mark Troman from the Bank of America.

Mark Troman

Question, Mark, on Hydronics, I think 4% lower sales growth in the first quarter. Yet you seem - obviously you got good operating improvements coming through there. Why don’t you go through what's driving that 4% decline and what gives you some confidence that that can recover in coming quarters, and maybe just a bit more detail on the improvement actions and the confidence of margin delivery in hydronics.

Phil Clifton

Thanks for the question, Mark. Look, we’re doing a lot in hydronics. As you know, we were disappointed with particularly in the margin performance in the second half of last year and feel clipped in timing, has been doing a review of the performance of the business. So there was a number of things that we have already taken connections on. Price increases needed it come through and we’re starting to see that they coming through the system progressively from March. The second thing is our discounts and rewrite negotiations with wholesalers, that were getting too much of the first -- as a consequence of any revenue movement. So we still have renegotiated those. What you seen in February, while those negotiations were going on was very like for us in terms of new orders, that has recovered. And I can tell you the first slash on April, we had a year-to-date 4% down in March. That has reduced to a year-to-date 2% down at the end of April. So orders are starting to flow as you’d expect. But to be clear on it, Mark, our focus on this business be more selective with the new contracts that have been quoted, be nimbler in terms of our negotiations and make sure we’re recovering price increases. So we will probably take some more to head out between now and the second half. But we’re absolutely focused on making sure that the second half is back to high-teen margins. And if the revenue line is broadly flat, that would be great outcome for the year. So progress is good. The actions we’re taking to improve those margins are on track. And I’m very pleased with the way it’s progressing.

Mark Troman

Fantastic. And if could just follow up maybe briefly on Precision. Obviously good demand running through. It looks like trucks are going -- commercial vehicles going very well. In terms of margin leverage, should we expect margin leverage, I guess, to pick up as we go through the end of ’18 and into ’19, the drop-through? Or how should we think about that? I guess commercial vehicles probably a little of it - little bit next to the mix versus automation, but how should we think about leverage of Precision as we move through the end of the year and into ’19?

Mark Selway

Look, we’ve -- as I said, the first quarter was a tough comparative. We had a pretty strong quarter. So quarter-on-quarter comparatives have an impact on it also, Mark, but at the end of the day we’re expecting in a drop-through on average to be 30%, 35% through the year. And as I said, April was particularly strong for us. Most of mix does help them, but it also hurt in some months when we see too much in [YFCV] and the balance in [II] is a bit different. So generally we’d expect about 35% as a drop-through target for the full year. Does that cover it off, Massimo?

Massimo Grassi

Absolutely.

The next question is from the line of Mark Davis Jones from Stifel.

Mark Davis Jones

Firstly can I just come back to the Hydronic issue, because I think when you’re explaining the margin drops through the back end of last year, it was partly about diversifying into geographic and product areas, where you were somewhat weaker and you were struggling to make returns and there was some retreats from those businesses. And so I’m kind of surprised you’re guiding to a very flat revenue outlook. I can see the margin picture as the key focus. But may there not be some requirement to drop some of the revenue to get to that point? That’s question number one. And then a quick one for Roy. Clearly the power market is still very difficult, but we’re seeing some lot pf more encouraging noises around the LNG market. I know it’s very early. But are you seeing any improvement in enquiries and leading indicator from your LNG business?

Phil Clifton

In terms of the Hydronic, at the end of the day, we’ve taken a decision that the real ambition for us is to get the margins back to a level that we’re happy with, and so we’ll be more selective on particularly some of the new building contracts that we get the opportunity to quote. As I said, on a year-to-date end of April, we’re about 2% down. Market’s still doing reasonably well. We’ve got great brands there. At the end, if we finished out flat with an improved margins, we’d be happy with that performance. But if it ends up being wee bit down in revenue and the margins are improved, I wouldn’t be disappointed with that as outcome, but it’s not going to be massive in the overall scene of things in terms of revenue movement, Mark.

Mark Selway

I think, in terms of the markets, [he shouldn’t say] the fact that we were lower in order intake in February and early March as indication of the market coming off. The market’s really much okay, particularly in Germany.

Roy Twite

Mark, so on LNG, yes, quote activity, it improved on LNG. As you know, there we signed quite a few projects and look at more cost reductions sort of over the last year, I suppose; but yes, North America, Mozambique, definitely more quote activity going on, more engineering activity. And we got our first sort of material order from the North Sea last month for the first time in a long time. So I think, yes, there’s more quote activity. As far as I can see, the customer CapEx numbers haven’t yet lifted. They’re not yet spending. But yes, it’s sort of early signs I think of an improvement. As we said, last time we spoke, we expect first half orders increase going to be something like 15% down. So we expect to recover a chunk of that in the second half with the full year orders to be sort of flat to slightly down. That’s where my head is at the moment, Mark.

The next question is from the line Andrew Caldwell from Barclays.

Andrew Caldwell

Good morning. I’ve got a couple of question around Precision. And could you talk bit more generally around the market environment you’re seeing through the quarter and what you expect the second half? And then could you talk about how to pin back Precision going and what sort of margin expectations are for that ‘18 and ’19, if possible?

Mark Selway

Massimo, if you can?

Massimo Grassi

Sure. Good morning, Andrew. With the rest of market, I would say, from a geographical point of view we experiencing very favorable conditions in Asia, where we’re very pleased with our performances and the market growth. North America, favorable conditions. We had a quite good surprise about the increases volume in CV. And overall we are pleased with our growth and the market conditions. And in Europe, a bit disappointing with regards to CV, but industrial automation is doing as expect. So across the board, quite favorable market condition. With regard to the verticals, CV is doing better than expected. Industrial automation, we are pleased. And we’re also nicely growing in all other verticals like the CV - sorry, like lifestyle, like rail, where we keep on having largely two-digit growth. And so overall we are quite pleased. Bimba integration is doing very well. We are working hard to execute on our plan. And for the moment, Bimba as well is benefiting of favorable market condition in North America. So very positive so far with regard to Bimba.

Andrew Caldwell

And then have you seen any change in trend in the industrial automation business. Sort of year to-date, is it stable or is it start to slow? What do you’re customers say.

Massimo Grassi

We’re hearing, Andrew, that some is expecting potentially a slowdown in the second half. For the moment, we’re quite happy. We don’t see tangible negative signs of slowdown. We are quite pleased with the first overview of April. So we’re quite positive.

Mark Selway

We got relatively short visibility in terms of the market. But it has accelerated a bit in the first quarter against even the last quarter of last year. Sixth consecutive periods of growth in industrial automation, and I don’t see anything in inquiry labels or order books that would indicate that’s going change any time soon.

The next one is from Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche Bank.

Jonathan Hurn

Just a few questions from me. Just keep up with a few questions for Roy, please. Can you just sort of give a little bit more info little bit of depth on what you’re seeing in coal and gas power? I know the markets are tough, but you’re managing to offset that weakness through value engineering. That was the first question. And the second one is just coming back to your sort of comments on restructure. Can you just remind us what restructuring benefits are coming through in critical in ’18 and ’19 please?

Mark Selway

So, Jonathan, coal power is very tough, and you’ve seen what’s happened to GE and Simmons, that’s continuing. So, yes, through value engineering hit rate is exceptionally high. It’s an all-time high in terms of the market share, but that can’t offset what’s actually happening in that market, which is well down where it used to be. Maybe just take China, which was 40% of the fossil power new construction market, that’s come down by about 60%, something like that, over the last few years. So there’s just no way, Jonathan, that even using in becoming much more competitive. We can offset all of that downward movement. I think in terms of gas power, that is slightly better. And as you know, we are developing more product, making our product much more competitive to more than double our content in the gas power, and that strategy continues with some success. And again, we’ve had very high rights on gas with some of these really important customers. In terms of restructuring, we’re spending £10 million this year in Critical, and we’re got £8 million of benefit. Obviously a big chunk of that is from the Belgium closure and I am very happy to say, as Mark indicated, that’s actually slightly ahead of plant now, and we’ll be completely out of Belgium by the half year.

Jonathan Hurn

And just maybe one sort of last question just for Massimo on the Precision side. Just in terms of virtual, one you didn’t mentioned was energy. I mean, I think that was -- hadn’t really picked up for you in H2 ’17. Has that trend reversed in the first quarter, please?

Massimo Grassi

Yes, it is. We are slightly positive of energy for the division, a couple of point percentage positive, with very good results in Asia. So we are relatively optimistic for the energy business [Indiscernible] has been quite supporting season if I’m convinced we’ve been gaining market share. We know that we’ve been in very beginning of very tough market condition, but we’re very pleased with the results so far in ’18 for energy, and we’re quite confident for the rest of the year.

And the next question is from the line of Edward Maravanyika.

Edward Maravanyika

Good morning, Mark. My question, I guess, is a follow-up on that oil and gas question. Are you seeing anything in terms of large-project orders especially on the sort of petrochems and on the refining side?

Roy Twite

Edward, this is Roy. Edward, our issue with petrochem is the comparative to last year. So you must bear that into mind, Edward, because last year our petrochem orders were 53% up. I mean particularly we won two very large orders in China, on Catofin, and a very large refinery in the U.S. in Houston, which was refurb project to take the sulfur out of the diesel. So that’s where you got to bear in mind when you’re looking our orders. But yes, there are more downstream projects like that, which we think will come to fruition either second half of this year or potentially first half of next year, because petrochem, there is good opportunity, but our experience is just some of those projects have been delayed five, six months sort of period.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Jack O'Brien from Goldman Sachs.

Jack O’Brien

Changing track slightly, first question is just on free cash flow expectations for the year. I think a trend we’re seen through the first quarter, reporting season has been generally pretty weak free cash flow. So just would be interested in your thoughts that perhaps with respect to both working capital but also other potential charges, and I know there’s some accounting changes as well. So that’s the first question.

Mark Selway

Jack, just in terms of free cash flow, obviously we are building inventories in Massimo’s markets doing well. So there is some inventory buildup to respond to that area. Roy’s business is quite lumpy, as you know. So first quarter, [Indiscernible] are up, but there’s more project work going through, so we’d expect that. We generated, I think, it was about £218 million of operating cash flow last year. We expect it’s probably going to be a bit stronger than that this year. But look, a long wide ago, I done think particularly you can look at quarter-to-quarter basis on free cash flow and save the moving bits work. It’s the full year really that you got -- and we’re expecting operations cash flow to be stronger this year than it was last year.

Jack O’Brien

And just thinking about sort of accounting change IFRS 15, 16, et cetera. Are those expected to have an impact on the reporting?

Daniel Shook

Jack, it’s Dan. Not really. I mean, the one you’re probably referring to is the leasing change which will put operating leasing on to our books from our prospective probably about a £100 million of assets that will come on as a result of that when we make that change. But obviously it also changes our profitability and important EBITDA. For me, our main bank covenant is around debt to EBITDA, and that’s not going to change dramatically. So no real impact there.

Jack O’Brien

Okay, thanks. And perhaps just a final points of clarification. Roy, you mentioned a £10 million restructuring cost and £8 million benefits. Can I just clarify for the other two divisions what we’re expecting to hear in terms of restructuring both costs and benefits in light of sort of actions you're taking?

Roy Twite

Look, we’ve said £15 million in the full year, and that said Project Janus would continue work hard on that and maximize seeing the benefits come through from improved supply chain. There is probably the only thing that could be in addition to that is [Indiscernible] head out of this organization. We haven’t finished the business planning on that, but roughly, roughly we’ve said about £15 million of restructuring this year. The only movement you’d see about that is if you have some charges related to bring down some overhead cost.

The next question is from Glen Liddy from JPMorgan.

Glen Liddy

For Precision, could you give us an update on new product launches? At the Hannover fair last year, you had a clutch of launches. Have you carried on with new product launches this year in a major way?

Massimo Grassi

Good morning, Glen. Here it’s Massimo. Yes, we are. We presented last week at the Hannover fair to new major products, one being the new line of analytic activation and this is the combination between our new developed product -- we developed it in our Cof Excellence for Linear Motion in Germany, and also we presented some products that we benefit from the acquisition of Bimba. So for the first time we presented a credible range in analytic activation and represented also a clear answer to the request of our customers in terms Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things. So our, let me say, pipeline of great new product continue very positively. And with regards to what we presented last year at Hannover, we are very pleased about the output, even if we need to remember that the percentage of new products in the overall revenue -- within the overall revenue is limited to around 10%. But we’re very pleased with the contribution on new projects.

Glen Liddy

And for the Critical business, you're flagging the margin and the order backlog. It’s starting to edge higher. Is that a combination of the self-help and Value Engineering? Or is the pricing climate less hostile now?

Roy Twite

Greg, this is Roy. I mean, the pricing climate is certainly not less hostile now. There’s no -- on new construction, the pricing climate is still tough. We still got few projects and all the competition chasing that. But what is happening is we’re using value engineering now in the aftermarket as well, and we’re starting to marginally improve prices in some areas in the aftermarket. So you’re seeing a higher content of aftermarket in our order book, which is helping the order book margins; you’re also seeing slightly better margins in that aftermarket in or order book. And in fact just at the moment, new construction margins are also just a smidge higher, but I’d say our new construction, we’ll be able to hold the margins throughout the year because we’re going out to some bigger projects, and obviously as we know those, that will not take those margins back down. I am sure. So the overall pricing environment in new construction is still tough. On aftermarket, it’s slightly better in some areas.

Glen Liddy

And as for LNG and the oil and gas world, the aftermarket, over the last few years, we've had a slow startup of LNG trains. Are they now sort of mostly coming on-stream and chomping through spares?

Mark Selway

Yes, so we had extraordinary spends last year on LNG. I think we had £26 million worth spend. We’ve already indicated declined about £607 million of that was start-up spares. So we don’t expect to get back this year, that £607 million, but for the medium term, absolutely. We’ve been really pleased today with the amounts of spares that we got out of LNG. It’s been a surprise actually on the upside over the last few years, because we thought you have clean gas. We wouldn’t get the same content spares, but actually it’s pretty similar to power in terms of the amount of spares we get per £1 of new construction sales. So yes, it’s been a pleasant surprise.

[Operator Instructions] The next one is from Mr. Ryan Gregory from Liberium.

Ryan Gregory

Just a couple of questions please, firstly in Precision and Commercial vehicle. What are your thoughts on the market globally here and the U.S. in particular. I’ve seen a number of companies raised in forecast of 2018 in terms of units, but some are also talking about potential peak of the cycle. So just wondering what your thoughts are on that. And also, it’s quite a lot of commentary U.S. truck in terms of bottlenecks and supply chain constraints. Is that something you will see? Is that a potential confirm for you as we go through this year? And then secondly just a quick one on Hydronic. What do you expect in the market to grow out for 2018? And when do you think you’ll get back to growing in line with the market?

Mark Selway

Commercial vehicle in the U.S. has run particularly strongly. We’ve out [Indiscernible] as much of the [Indiscernible] in terms of the expectations for this year. There are supply constraints in a couple of markets, but it’s certainly not affecting any other component that we need to satisfy our orders in commercial vehicle. I think you got to look at it on a quarter-to-quarter base because that has been bumping around the leakage. But we are expecting a pretty good year in terms of North American volumes, very much in line with the progress that we’ve seen in the first quarter is 12%. When you didn’t have a look at the hydronic market it’s running at about 1% to 2% growth in our core markets, particularly Germany. Our focus at an organization is very clearly get it back to high-teen margins in this business. I think we’ve closed some staff particularly in terms of the emerging markets in the past, which happen by this why so much more selective on those areas. Our choice this year is about margin and overall performance, and if that means we’ve got a flat revenue line, I’d pretty happy with that as an outcome provided we’ve got stronger second-half margin performance.

The next one is from Mr. David Larkam from Numis.

David Larkam

Firstly, just the raw materials. I think aluminum, maybe in Precision, can you talk about any pressures from that one? And then secondly, on the sort of tariffs, we're hearing potentially in Russia, I’m just the Energy here, Roy, anything we should know, any particular exposures there that could be a cancelations, et cetera?

Mark Selway

I think raw materials across the board, those needed to be some pricing process to across proceeds than hydronics to recover the cost of materials over the last 6 and 12 months, and those increases have gone in and we received -- increases where we needed to. So we would expect that our overall selling price increases will offset our material cost increases during the year, and then beyond that the productivity to fall into our margin, our margin performance. So I think that’s the material side of it. On Russia, David, we been all this year, we got sales of about £10 million. Orders of about David £20 million. So that’s suddenly actually shut down and we’re complete sanctions on Russia that will be his scale to go.

David Larkam

Okay. Just going back on that material front, do you expect there to be a lag in terms of the prices comes through to you and passing those through or too?

Mark Selway

Look I think we’ve seen the largest impact of that lag and clearly we’ve got hedges in place that cover off that period and in addition to that it goes with inventory that we have to roll through the system. So it’s a recently comfort when you put all that in, but we’re expecting selling price increase to offset inflation and that’s really the key issue in terms of its impact in the results.

And there are no further questions at this time.

Mark Selway

Okay. Well, listen, thank you very, very much for joining us on the call today, and hope you have a bright long weekend coming up. All the best.

And that concludes our conference for today. You may all disconnect. Thank you, all, for participating. Have a great day.

