An Opportunity In U.S. Steel

Steel is a ferrous metal that is one of the most significant building blocks for infrastructure around the world. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel, and we have witnessed lots of price volatility in the iron ore market over recent years.

The price of steel has a high degree of correlation with economic growth around the world. As economic conditions improve, the demand for building and construction projects increases causing the price of steel to move to the upside. U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is an iconic company in the United States. In my favorite movie of all-time, The Godfather, there is a scene where Hyman Roth tells Michael Corleone that their business together will grow to be “bigger than U.S. Steel.”

The position of U.S. Steel as one of the most significant U.S. companies declined over past decades because of increased production around the world that resulted in the dumping of steel on the U.S. market. Given the standard of living in the United States and wages in the country, steel producers in other nations produced the metal at lower prices as lower production costs, tariffs, and subsidies made the steel from the U.S. uncompetitive. U.S. builders wound up buying steel from other countries at lower prices, and the prices of industrial commodities fell to lows in early 2016 making the price of U.S. Steel sink to lows of $6.15 per share in January 2016. The price plunge was astonishing, considering X traded at a high of $196 per share eight years earlier in 2008.

Steel is caught in the crosshairs of the tariff issue

Steel has been ground zero for the tariffs issue in 2018. President Trump rolled out protectionist measures with steel leading the way as he levied a 25% tariff on the industrial commodity.

Appealing to his political base, the President pledged to address the multilateral trade agreements put in place by past administrations and steel and aluminum were the first step. At first, the price of the primary input in the production of steel, iron ore, moved higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of June iron ore futures highlights, the price climbed to a high of $76.07 per ton on February 26 as the administration prepared to address the trade issue and economic growth increased the demand for most industrial raw materials.

Source: Barchart

At the same time, the price of U.S. Steel rallied to a high of $47.64 per share on March 1, as the stop came a long way from lows at $18.55 on May 18, 2017.

Tariffs and protectionist policies typically distort commodities prices, and when it comes to X, the prospects for more business for the American steel producer lifted the price of the stock. However, since March, the price of U.S. Steel’s stock has suffered losses as the market became disillusioned with the administration’s actions that created an environment of uncertainty when it comes to the real intentions of the protectionist threats.

U.S. Steel was supposed to benefit from protectionist policies

At first, President Trump announced what appeared as blanket tariffs that lifted the price of X stock. However, the administration was quick to backtrack, offering exclusions to bordering Mexico and Canada and other countries for “national security” reasons. The current perception is that the exemptions could go only as far as the negotiations about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, it is likely that the bluster surrounding the protectionist policies are nothing more than posturing for achieving better trade deals for the U.S., the number of exemptions grew, and the administration granted extensions for other trading partners, the price of iron ore and X began to slump. Iron ore fell to a low of $61.60 on April 5, which was $14.47 or 19% below the February 26 high.

The disappointment that hit the iron ore market did the same to X stock which has declined to a low of $31.37 per share on May 1, falling over 34% from its March 1 peak. It was not disappointment over the Q1 earnings announcement for the company that drove the price of the stock lower; it was the market’s perception of the impact of protectionist policies on the company’s future business.

The latest earnings were decent for a company that found it hard to compete on the global playing field

On Thursday, April 26, U.S. Steel reported earnings which were not all that bad. The company reported that adjusted earnings increased from a $145 million loss in Q1 2017 to a $57 million profit in the first quarter of 2018. EPS increased from an 83 cents loss to a 32 cents profit on a year-over-year basis. X beat market estimates for both EPS and revenues. The market had expected EPS of 29 cents, while the Zack's Consensus Estimate for revenues was at $3.1005 billion which came in at $3.149 billion for Q1.

In an excellent article on Seeking Alpha on April 30 that explained X’s earnings, Leo Nelissen explained, that the stock moved lower as “investors seemed uncomfortable projecting forward any positive impact from possible tariffs, especially in light of President Trump’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.” The bottom line may be that the promises of a level playing field in the steel business boosted the price of X stock. However, the reality of exemptions, extensions, and positioning for trade negotiations and deals may turn out to be less than bullish for U.S. steel producers. Another issue that may have caused investors to sell shares in X following the latest earnings report was that the company warned of future “operational volatility.” U.S. Steel told investors they are concerned about “operational challenges” at its plant at Great Lakes Works in Michigan which hit its bottom line by about $30 million in the second quarter which may also have weighed on the price of the stock.

Lots of volatility in this stock

Since 1998, U.S. Steel has been a highly volatile stock.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back two decades shows, X has traded from lows of $6.15 per share to highs of $196. The low came in early 2016 when all industrial commodities price found significant bottoms. Since then, the stock rallied to a high at $47.64 in early March of this year and had declined to the $34.50 level as of Monday, May 7. A continuation of uncertainty over the impact of trade policy combined with the prospects for economic growth in the U.S. and around the world will likely result in more price volatility in X.

The current price offers an opportunity

U.S. Steel currently trades at around 15.77 times earnings and pays a small dividend of 0.62%.

Source: Barchart

As the shorter-term chart of the stock shows, the drop to lows of $31.37 on May 1 is a higher low than we witnessed on February 5 of this year at $30.91 per share.

The final trade deals the U.S. administration achieves with trading partners around the world over coming months could make things a bit better for U.S steel producers like X. I believe that behind the bluster is a desire to come to arrangements that push the playing field back to some extent. While U.S. Steel will still find itself competing in a world where they have many disadvantages compared with foreign producers, a new set of trade agreements could boost future earnings.

We could be staring a short-term trading opportunity in X stock. I am a buyer at the current price below the $35 per share level with a stop below the early February lows at $30.91.

Being “bigger than U.S. Steel” is no great feat these days as the company has a total market cap of $6.14 billion. However, if economic growth continues over coming months, and we see some new bilateral trade agreements that serve to level the playing field, the stock could move back above the $40 per share level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.