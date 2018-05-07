Hercules Capital: This 10.1%-Yielding Tech-Based BDC Is A Strong Buy

While shares aren't exactly on the cheap side, the price tag is quite deserved in my opinion.

Tech-based business development company Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) remains a "Strong Buy" after a superb earnings release last week. The BDC posted dependable net investment income and once again covered its dividend payout with distributable net operating income. Origination activity remains robust, which could yield another record year for the BDC in terms of NII. Hercules Capital's portfolio yields are stable and non-accruals remain moderately low. An investment in Hercules Capital yields 10.1 percent.

Full disclosure: I reentered into a Hercules Capital long position after the company withdrew its proposal to externalize management last year. Hercules Capital's management proposed almost exactly one year ago, in May 2017, to externalize management which led to a huge sell-off in the stock. The proposal was reason enough for me to sell my shares in the tech-based BDC company. After the company withdrew its proposal to go the externalization route later last year, I re-opened a long position in Hercules Capital. I have discussed my motivation to re-buy HTGC in my article titled "I Just Bought This 10.2% Yielding BDC Again".

I doubled down on HTGC in 2018, largely because I thought Hercules Capital made an excellent value proposition for income investors seeking high-recurring dividend income from a BDC play with a history of low non-accruals. I continue to rate HTGC as a "Strong Buy" based on dividend coverage, achieved returns on average equity, and NII trajectory.

Hercules Capital - Business Overview

Hercules Capital is a tech-focused business development company with a growing investment portfolio. Hercules Capital primarily invests in technology, life sciences and sustainable/renewable technologies. At the end of the March quarter, the company's debt investment portfolio was valued at $1.37 billion.

Hercules Capital's portfolio has grown steadily since 2011, a reflection of banks and other lenders cutting back on giving loans to young technology firms after the financial crisis.



Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

Hercules Capital has produced ~16 percent of compound annual growth rates in terms of total investment income and net investment income.

Source: Hercules Capital

For the first quarter of 2018, Hercules Capital reported net investment income of $26.1 million, reflecting 15 percent year-over-year growth, and reported strong origination activity supporting the company's earnings trajectory. As per the press release:

We are off to a strong start to 2018 as evidenced by our team’s impressive new debt origination activities during the quarter, which resulted in $266 million in new debt and equity commitments and more than $236 million in total new gross fundings. ~ Manuel A. Henriquez, Chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital

Should Hercules Capital be able to sustain the current momentum in earnings and originations, the company could very well exceed its previous annual NII record of $100.3 million from 2016 (annualized Q1-2018 NII: $104.4 million).

Hercules Capital also continues to produce stable portfolio yields which is a reflection of strong underwriting practices. The average effective yield on Hercules Capital's debt investments in the last eleven quarters was 14.4 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital's strong portfolio performance has allowed the company to post returns on average equity in excess of twelve percent in the last two years.

Source: Hercules Capital

Low Non-Accruals

Overall, Hercules Capital has had a low amount of non-accruals over time. At the end of the first quarter just 0.8 percent of loans were on non-accrual (measured as a percentage of total investments valued at cost).

Here's an overview of Hercules Capital's low accruals in the last several quarters.

Source: Hercules Capital

The company commented in its earnings release on the development of non-accruals.

Non-accruals decreased slightly for the first quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had four (4) debt investments on non-accrual with a cumulative investment cost and fair value of approximately $12.3 million and $0.0 million, respectively, or 0.8% and 0.0% as a percentage of our total investment portfolio at cost and value, respectively. Compared to December 31, 2017, the Company had five (5) debt investments on non-accrual with cumulative investment cost and fair value of approximately $14.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, or 0.9% and 0.0% as a percentage of our total investment portfolio at cost and value, respectively. The decrease in the cumulative cost of debt investments on non-accrual between March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is the result of the liquidation of one debt investment that was on non-accrual at December 31, 2017. We recognized a realized loss of approximately $1.7 million on the write-off of the investment.

Low non-accruals are the result of disciplined loan underwriting. Hercules Capital as a whole has done a good job at keeping its loan portfolio performing.

Good Dividend Coverage

In the first quarter of 2018, Hercules Capital brought in $0.31/share in NII and $0.34/share in distributable NOI which compares favorably to a $0.31/share quarterly distribution rate.

Hercules Capital also pulled in a quarterly average of $0.31/share in NII and a quarterly average of $0.34/share in distributable NOI in the last eleven quarters. Hence, the BDC has covered its going dividend rate of $0.31/share with both NII and distributable NOI. I consider the dividend payout relatively safe, at least in 2018, given the company's comments about strong new debt origination in the first quarter.

Here are Hercules Capital's NII, DNOI and dividend payouts, updated for Q1-2018 results.

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital's net interest margin has consistently remained above 10 percent in the last three years, and proven to be very stable, too. This further reaffirms my belief that the company will continue to pay a stable dividend going forward.

Source: Hercules Capital

Interest Rate Upside

Hercules Capital has two ways to grow its net investment income going forward: 1. It can grow its portfolio the traditional way and originate more loans, and/or 2. It can ride the interest rate curve.

As the second point, Hercules Capital has significant positive interest rate sensitivity which adds to the appeal of an investment in the BDC. Higher interest rates will translate into higher NII and would improve the company's dividend coverage going forward.

Management expects that a 25 basis point increase in prime rates will translate into $0.04/share additional net investment income annually. At the end of the March quarter, 96.5 percent of Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was linked to floating-rate interest rates. The more the Fed hikes, the more Hercules Capital wins.

Source: Hercules Capital

What About Hercules Capital's Valuation?

Hercules Capital's shares sell for a premium to net asset value, a reflection of the BDC's above-average portfolio quality and stable, covered distribution. Shares currently sell for 1.27x net asset value, and I deem the valuation to be justified.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors that could negatively affect the investment thesis laid out here include:

A major downturn in demand for originations;



A U.S. recession and corresponding decrease in U.S. prime rates.

A contraction in portfolio yields;



Negative loan performance and an increase in non-accruals that could lead to Hercules Capital underearning its dividend.



Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a well-managed business development company with a strong portfolio, stable yields, and good enough dividend coverage to suggest that the company will be able to maintain its quarterly dividend distribution of $0.31/share. Interest rate upside really is the icing on the cake here, and could lead to handsome NII tailwinds in the coming quarters (dependent on the Fed's action, of course). Hercules Capital's shares display an appealing reward-to-risk ratio as I judge the dividend to be quite safe over the short haul. Shares are not exactly a bargain, but the premium is deserved. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend-paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.